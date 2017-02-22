Turkey Crackdown on Opposition: Kurd MPs Sit in Jail as Turkish president Seeks More Power

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 22 February 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Supporting Palestinians without Expectations Duty of All: Iran Leader

Supporting Palestinians without Expectations Duty of All: Iran Leader All Muslim countries have a responsibility to support Palestinian resistance, Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran said addressing the sixth International conference in Support of the Palestinian Intifada.

Tehran Pro-intifada Conference:Timing, Messages Conference seeks restoring Palestinian cause as top Muslim priority as some sides sought to cross it off the agendas.

Palestinian Cause Should Remain "Central" for Muslims: KIU Leader Tells Alwaght The Kurdish Islamic Unity Party’s chief calls for fighting corruption to address the challenges facing Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

Erdogan Visits Arab Sheikhdoms to Boost Turkey’s Stalled Economy - Turkish President has visited Persian Gulf countries of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Qatar in a bid to shore up his country’s badly economy.

Consequences of CIA Chief Visit to Saudi Arabia The recent visit by to United States spy, CIA chief Mike Pompeo, to Saudi Arabia is bound to have negative consequences in the region.

News

Syrian Army Attack Terrorists in West Aleppo suburbs

Syrian Army Attack Terrorists in West Aleppo suburbs

Syrian Army launched a powerful assault against Terrorists in Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham in the western suburbs of Aleppo.

Yemeni Snipers Gun Down Saudi Soldiers, Mercenaries Ansarullah Movement fighters kill scores Saudi soldiers and Saudi mercenaries in Yemen’s embattled southwestern province of Taiz, video published by an outlet tied to Yemen’s Sanaa government shows

Yemen’s Ansarullah Fires Ballistic Missile at Saudi Mercenaries’ Camp, Kills Major Gen. Ansarullah Movement fighters fired on Wednesday a ballistic missile at Saudi mercenaries’ camp in southern Yemen where

Israeli Soldiers Resort to Prostitution to Make Ends Meet: Israeli MP Israeli Female soldiers have turned to prostitution in the face of financial problems, An Israeli Member of Parliament warned.

No Animal in Their Zoo Can Tell Bear What to Do: Russian DM Says Referring to NATO

Assad Only Viable, Plausible Solution to Syria Crisis: Le Pen French Presidential Hopeful said Syrian president is the most “reassuring” choice to lead the country through crisis.

Australians Protest Israeli PM Visit over Aggression on Palestinians Prominent Australian scholars and politicians have protested a planned visit by the Israeli prime minister to their country

Turkey Detains 1,600 in Latest Crackdown Turkish security forces detained nearly 1600 people in its latest crackdown on people it says are linked to militant groups in the country

Iran Proved Palestine Not Alone: Hezbollah Lebanese resistance movement says Iran has proved that Palestine is not alone in a time when some Persian Gulf countries are getting closer to the Israeli regime

US Appoints New National Security Advisor after Russia Contact Scandal US administration has named a new face as its national security adviser after Russia contacts scandal made the first adviser resign

Turkish Airstrikes Kill over 110 Syrian Civilians over Past 2 Weeks Turkish airstrikes have claimed lives of at least 110 civilians in Syria’s al-Bab city over the past two weeks, monitoring group says.

ISIS Tortures, Rapes Sunni Women in Iraq: HRW ISIS terrorists rape and torture Iraq’s Sunni Arab women in the areas under their occupation, Human Rights Watch (HRW) says.

Iraqi Army Advances on in ISIS-Held West Mosul Iraqi army is advancing in its recently initiated operation to liberate western parts of Mosul city from ISIS terrorists

Turkey Backs Off from Incursion into Syria’s Raqqa Turkish government has backed off from his initial plans to occupy the Raqqa city north of Syria

Tillerson CEO Rather Than US Secretary of Sates: Critics The Managing approach of new US Secretary of State has caused a wave of dissent and criticism in his ministry as many say he is the CEO and not the Secretary

Jordan, Egypt Held Secret Talks with Israel Last Year: Report An Israeli daily claimed in a report that leaders of Jordan and Egypt have held a secret meeting with Israeli regime authorities to push a peace initiative

US President Got Misinformation from Fox News US president says his gaffe about immigrants-related incidents in Sweden was based on a TV report on Fox News channel

Turkey, US Study Syrian Raqqa Occupation Plan Turkish and US militaries are studying plans to occupy the Syrian city of Raqqa based on what is presented by Ankara

US Sends Carrier Group to South China Sea amid Tensions Amid recent increase in US-China tensions in South China Sea, Washington has deployed an aircraft carrier to patrol the region

France Warns US against Dividing EU French government has warned the US government against trying to divide the European countries

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Assad Only Viable, Plausible Solution to Syria Crisis: Le Pen

Why ISIS Never Attacked Iran?

Three Reasons Behind US Defense Secretary’s Visit to Iraq?

Yemen’s Ansarullah Fires Ballistic Missile at Saudi Mercenaries’ Camp, Kills Major Gen.

No Animal in Their Zoo Can Tell Bear What to Do: Russian DM Says Referring to NATO

Israeli Soldiers Resort to Prostitution to Make Ends Meet: Israeli MP

Yemeni Snipers Gun Down Saudi Soldiers, Mercenaries

Yemen’s Army Fires Missile at Saudi Airport in Retaliatory Attack

Terrorist Attack Kills Child in Turkey

Turkey Detains 1,600 in Latest Crackdown

Russian Strategic Bombers Destroy ISIS Bases near Syria’s Raqqa

Saudi Attack on Funeral Ceremony Kills 6 Yemeni Women

Syria Slams Turkey’s Violations, Urges UN to Intervene

Yemeni Forces Shoot Down Saudi Drone

Hezbollah Surprises Await Israeli Regime in Any War

ISIS Tortures, Rapes Sunni Women in Iraq: HRW

Tensions in Israeli-Egyptian Ties after Aoun’s Visit

UN Warns against Human Catastrophe in Syria due to US Attack

Trump Greatest Supporter for Israeli Regime: Netanyahu

Iran Proved Palestine Not Alone: Hezbollah

Iran’s President Rouhani Visits Oman, Kuwait

Trump Tripled Islamophobia across the US

How Anti-Israeli Arab Agenda Gave Place to Compromises

Putin says NATO Pushing Russia to War

UK, US, France War-Games Provoke Persian Gulf Tensions

Saudi Arabia to Bomb Yemen’s Hodeidah despite UN Warning

Yemenis New Strategy against Saudi Aggression: "City for City, Capital for Capital"

Iran, Russia, Turkey Discuss Syria Ceasefire in Astana

US Planning Nuclear Strikes on Russia, China?

Reasons behind Team Trump’s Arms Sale to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain

Astana Syria Talks Increase Turkey, Saudi Tensions

Israeli Regime Trained Bahraini Anti-Riot Forces

Iran Has ’Total Disregard’ for US: Trump

Russia Paints US Anti-Iran Rhetoric as Irrational, Emotional

Why Turkey Blocking Syrian Army Liberation of Al-Bab?

Theresa May’s Visit to Turkey Betrays British Liberal Values: Guardian

Saudis Reactivating Al-Qaeda in Yemen for Deeper US Meddling

In Focus

West Asia in 2016

West Asia in 2016

undefined
Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
Report

Turkey Crackdown on Opposition: Kurd MPs Sit in Jail as Turkish president Seeks More Power

Wednesday 22 February 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Turkey Crackdown on Opposition: Kurd MPs Sit in Jail as Turkish president Seeks More Power
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Her voice crackling through the microphone, but with an expression of defiance clearly visible on the prison video, Caglar Demirel spoke from a distance of 1,000km to a panel of three judges in a heavily-guarded court room here. 

"I've not been shown any evidence. I reject the accusations. This case is the result of political decisions," she declared.

Demirel is in Kandira prison near Istanbul, a long way from her constituency in Diyarbakir, a largely Kurdish city in the southeast of the country. 

A Kurd, she is one of 29 MPs who were arrested last November in what government opponents say is an apparent bid by the president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to silence opposition before a national referendum on 16 April. 

The result will decide whether Turkey changes to a vastly more authoritarian system with the abolition of the prime minister's job and a president who will control the budget, nominate ministers as well as senior judges and dissolve Parliament whenever he likes. If passed, it will allow Erdogan to stay in power until 2029.

But the clampdown on the MPs is also part of Erdogan's tactics since the 2015 collapse of the ceasefire with the outlawed Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK) which has been fighting for regional autonomy for decades.

The imprisoned MPs belong to the People's Democratic Party (HDP) which won 59 seats in the last elections in November 2015 with support not just from Kurds. Some face prison terms, if convicted, of more than two or three decades. 

Fifteen have been released but 14 remain in jail.

Scores of elected HDP mayors have also been jailed or sacked. They have been replaced by trustees appointed by the central government in Ankara. 

Prosecutors are charging the elected officials with terrorist offences, and being linked to the PKK.

The MPs' immunity from prosecution was lifted last spring before the failed coup attempt in July. Activists for the HDP say this shows Erdogan was already busy curtailing civil liberties in his desire to change the constitution. 

Widening purge 

Since the coup, Erdogan has widened his repressive activity, mounting an extensive purge of Turkey's public officials, from judges and police chiefs to army officers and civil servants. 

He claims the coup was mounted by followers of Fethullah Gulen, a self-exiled Islamist. Gulen is more anti-Kurdish than Erdogan, criticising him for authorising talks with the imprisoned PKK leader, Abdullah Ocalan, between 2013 and 2015. Yet Erdogan often lumps the Gulenists and the HDP together as security threats.

The hearing in the Diyarbakir court was held to consider Demirel's request for release on bail before trial in April. 

Demirel told the judges: "There's nothing lawful about detaining MPs but why have other MPs not had their immunity lifted? The HDP defends all minorities in Turkey, cultural diversity and fundamental rights. Thanks to it, it's the first time there have been so many women in parliament. We are on trial because of our fight for equality."

Beside her mother and several friends and colleagues, the public gallery contained a delegation from the European Union Turkey Civic Commission, which included present and former members of the European Parliament as well as academics, lawyers and journalists. 

The judge was aware of their presence and allowed Demirel to make political declarations for almost an hour. 

Another international observer who was in the gallery and has attended many Turkish trials said this was common. 

A team of three defence lawyers sat in the Diyarbakir courtroom but when a fourth lawyer, sitting in the prison room beside Demirel started to speak, the chief judge objected. 

Only three lawyers were permitted, he said, standing up in anger when the lawyers challenged his ruling. 

At the end of the hearing, the court rejected Demirel's bail application. Keeping her another two months in prison until the trial in April was not long enough to affect her parliamentary duties, the chief judge declared.

No regrets 

One woman HDP MP who has been released pending trial is Leyla Birlik, who represents the town of Sirnak. 

Although she faces 37 years in prison if convicted, she has no regrets about giving up her work as a kindergarten teacher and taking up the cause of freedom as a politician, she told MEE with the calm determination that characterises so many HDP activists. 

She spent two and a half months in prison, initially in solitary confinement. The worst thing was the journey to the prison in Istanbul. 

"I was handcuffed behind my back on a three-and-a-half hour helicopter flight without a seat belt," she said.

Another MP from Sirnak is Ferhat Encu. The EU-Turkey Civic Commission delegation met him in Istanbul the day after he had been released from a prison in Istanbul. 

"Leyla Birlik had been let out and there was a lot of pressure not to let me out too, but they decided to release me anyway," he told members of the delegation.

He described the grim conditions of detention. He was kept alone in a cell on a small corridor, and the two other cells on the same corridor were emptied so that he had no-one to communicate with. 

"I was allowed to keep my own clothes and coat but it was very cold. The water from the tap was yellow and for the first three days there was nothing else to drink," he said. 

"There was a small courtyard to exercise in. Once every two weeks you were allowed one phone call."

In an extraordinarily cumbersome concession which offered the prison authorities a chance to make money, prisoners were permitted to buy a television set. 

"When I was leaving, they told me, 'leave it behind for your friends'," he said. 

"But I responded, 'You'll sell it, not give it to them, so I'm going to keep it'. Now they're going to deliver it to me at home."

It seemed a strange system, but as it turns out, academic. 

When Encu flew home to Sirnak the next day he was re-arrested at the airport on arrival. The prosecutor had appealed against his release and the judges gave way.

Source: Middle East Eye

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Turkey Crackdown Opposition Kurds Erdogan

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iraqi Army Forces Backed by Popular Mobilization Forces Prepare to Attack ISIS-Held Western Side of Mosul
`Not My Presidents Day` Protests Across US
Palestinians Protest at Ba`alin Village over Israeli regime Illegal Settlements
Refugee`s Camp in Australia`s Manus Island
Iraqi Army Forces Backed by Popular Mobilization Forces Prepare to Attack ISIS-Held Western Side of Mosul

Iraqi Army Forces Backed by Popular Mobilization Forces Prepare to Attack ISIS-Held Western Side of Mosul

Syrian Army Liberates Hayyan Gas Fields from ISIS Terrorists in Eastern Homs
Syrian Army Lunches Operation in Eastern Homs
Syrian Army Advances on in North Western Countryside of Palmyra
Israeli Regime`s Barrier A Separation or Apartheid Wall?