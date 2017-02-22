Syrian Army Attack Terrorists in West Aleppo suburbs

Alwaght- Syrian Army launched a powerful assault against Terrorists in Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham in the western suburbs of Aleppo.

Led by their elite Republican Guard forces, the Syrian Arab Army stormed the Aleppo Research Facility and Al-Rashiddeen suburb, resulting in a series of intense clashes that are currently ongoing at this moment, Al Masdar News reported.

The Syrian Army is currently advancing through the enemy defenses, while the Syrian Arab Air Force (SAAYF) provides necessary air cover.

Over the weekend, the Syrian Army’s Republican Guard forces seized the Al-Soura Checkpoint west of the Dhahiyat Al-Assad suburb, ending the two month long absence of violence in this area of the Aleppo Governorate.