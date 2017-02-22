Yemeni Snipers Gun Down Saudi Soldiers, Mercenaries

Alwaght- Ansarullah Movement fighters kill scores Saudi soldiers and Saudi mercenaries in Yemen’s embattled southwestern province of Taiz, video published by an outlet tied to Yemen’s Sanaa government shows.

The footage is recorded in the dark by using sniper night vision. Regrettably, the video suffers from somewhat poor quality.

Saudi Arabia launched a bloody aggression against neighboring Yemen on 26 March, 2015 with aime of restoring power to fugitive Mansour Hadi who is a close ally to Saudi Arabia as well as to undermine Ansarullah movement which Riyadh considers as a threat to its interests.

Over 11,500 Yemenis have been killed in the almost 2-year aggression, with the vast majority of them being civilians including women and children.