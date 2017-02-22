Hezbollah’s Syria Presence Mainly War against Israeli Regime

Alwaght- One of the most important points about Syria's developments is the mutual influence that crisis and the Israeli regime exert on each other. The available evidences and reports show that the Israeli regime has played an essential role in supporting terrorist groups fighting against the Syrian government and the Axis of Resistance in general.

According to media reports, in addition to training the anti-Damascus militant groups, Tel Aviv has been backing terrorists since the onset of crisis in 2011. The Hebrew-language Marriv daily revealed in April 2016 that the Israeli regime provided the terror groups fighting against the Syrian government with money and arms in return for them to recognize the Israeli occupation of Syria's northern Golan Heights. Yadioth Ahronoth, another Israeli newspaper, wrote that contacts between Tel Aviv and militant groups in Syria will guarantee the Israeli security on the border lines with Syria. The newspaper, additionally, revealed that a unit of the Israeli army was tasked with reaching out to the militant groups on the other side of the border.

Tel Aviv believes that overthrow of the Syrian government will amount to obliteration of the Resistance camp, that is included of Iran, Syria, Iraq, Lebanon as well as Palestinian resistance groups. Israeli leaders think that ouster of Syrian government not only guarantees continued existence of the regime but also provides a scope for Tel Aviv to materialize its other regional objectives.

Therefore, being aware of Israeli leaders' calculations, Lebanon’s Hezbollah stepped in the Syrian battleground, to fight the regime in solidarity with Palestine and to foil its regional goals. In fact, Hezbollah’s entry to Syria should be considered as a continuation of the movement’s ongoing fight against the Israeli regime. Hezbollah’s triumphs so far uplifted the Palestinian resistance's morale and at the same time led to an increase in awareness of the regional nations of the Israeli plots in West Asia region. The result has been awakening of the Palestinians who have launched their third intifada since 2015. Moreover, Hezbollah’s gains motivated supports from the regional nations for the Palestinian cause.

Another outcome of Hezbollah’s direct military presence in Syria was implementing new strategies in dealing with the Israeli regime which before the Syrian conflict were less noticed. The key Hezbollah behaviors in military terms have been publicizing its operations before and after launching them. Hezbollah was carrying out its operations secretly before the Syrian crisis, but now it does its job very publicly– even with prior announcement of its plans. For instance, the Lebanese movement officially announced presence in the Syrian battlefields and has published names of its wounded fighters and holds public funeral services for its killed fighters. Hezbollah’s honesty in talk and action in Syria’s crisis foiled its enemies' plan according which they sought tarnishing its image through propaganda.

Hezbollah’s Military presence in Syria military has also other achievement for the resistance group. Hezbollah changed its methods of responding to adversary attacks. Once, Hezbollah had to spend months and even years to retaliate for its fighters' hitting. But now on the strength of the Syrian equations the time for action has dropped to the shortest possible span.

Due to these achievements, the Israeli media circles recently accused Hezbollah of terror actions, portraying the anti-terror movement as equal to terrorist groups such as ISIS and Al-Nusra Front. They turn a blind eye to the crucial role of Hezbollah in fighting against and undermining the terrorist groups in Syria. They decline to highlight the fact that the Lebanese movement has a big share in pushing away the terrorists from many close and remote countries.

That helps us conclude that although Hezbollah’s presence is motivated by a need to fight the terrorists, the main war is with the Israeli regime that spares no efforts to support terrorists to hit the Resistance Axis. Beside saving government of the Syrian President Basher al-Assad and protecting the Lebanese borders that are vulnerable to terrorism infiltration, Hezbollah's military presence in Syria has helped the resistance movement get worthy experiences that are of avail militarily in potential future wars with the Israeli regime, something that has intimidated Israeli leaders who repeatedly expressed through media their fear from Hezbollah’s growing power gain as the Syrian war rolls on.