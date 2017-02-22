Yemen’s Ansarullah Fires Ballistic Missile at Saudi Mercenaries’ Camp, Kills Major Gen.

Alwaght- Ansarullah Movement fighters fired on Wednesday a ballistic missile at Saudi mercenaries' camp in southern Yemen where.

"Major General Ahmed Saif al-Yafei, deputy chief of general staff, was killed along with several others when the missile hit the camp near al-Mokha city early this morning," Reuters reported.

Formerly the 4th Region commander of the Hadi loyalists' death is a deep blow to the Saudi-backed militants.

Forces loyal to Mansur Hadi, Who resigned as Yemen President and fled to Saudi Capital, launched an offensive on January 2017 on Al-Mokha city where was controlled by Yemeni resistant movement.

The strategic Red Sea port of Al-Mokha, located close to the Bab al-Mandab, is shipping lane through which much of the world's oil passes.

Saudi Arabia launched a bloody aggression against neighboring Yemen on 26 March, 2015 with aime of restore power to fugitive Mansour Hadi who is a close ally to Saudi Arabia as well as to undermine Ansarullah movement which Riyadh considers as a threat to its interests.

Over 11,500 Yemenis have been killed in the almost 2-year aggression, with the vast majority of them being civilians including women and children.