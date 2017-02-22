Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 22 February 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq

Supporting Palestinians without Expectations Duty of All: Iran Leader

Supporting Palestinians without Expectations Duty of All: Iran Leader All Muslim countries have a responsibility to support Palestinian resistance, Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran said addressing the sixth International conference in Support of the Palestinian Intifada.

Tehran Pro-intifada Conference:Timing, Messages Conference seeks restoring Palestinian cause as top Muslim priority as some sides sought to cross it off the agendas.

Palestinian Cause Should Remain "Central" for Muslims: KIU Leader Tells Alwaght The Kurdish Islamic Unity Party’s chief calls for fighting corruption to address the challenges facing Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

Erdogan Visits Arab Sheikhdoms to Boost Turkey’s Stalled Economy - Turkish President has visited Persian Gulf countries of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Qatar in a bid to shore up his country’s badly economy.

Consequences of CIA Chief Visit to Saudi Arabia The recent visit by to United States spy, CIA chief Mike Pompeo, to Saudi Arabia is bound to have negative consequences in the region.

Yemen’s Ansarullah Fires Ballistic Missile at Saudi Mercenaries’ Camp, Kills Major Gen.

Yemen’s Ansarullah Fires Ballistic Missile at Saudi Mercenaries’ Camp, Kills Major Gen.

Ansarullah Movement fighters fired on Wednesday a ballistic missile at Saudi mercenaries’ camp in southern Yemen where

Israeli Soldiers Resort to Prostitution to Make Ends Meet: Israeli MP Israeli Female soldiers have turned to prostitution in the face of financial problems, An Israeli Member of Parliament warned.

No Animal in Their Zoo Can Tell Bear What to Do: Russian DM Says Referring to NATO

Assad Only Viable, Plausible Solution to Syria Crisis: Le Pen French Presidential Hopeful said Syrian president is the most “reassuring” choice to lead the country through crisis.

Australians Protest Israeli PM Visit over Aggression on Palestinians Prominent Australian scholars and politicians have protested a planned visit by the Israeli prime minister to their country

Turkey Detains 1,600 in Latest Crackdown Turkish security forces detained nearly 1600 people in its latest crackdown on people it says are linked to militant groups in the country

Iran Proved Palestine Not Alone: Hezbollah Lebanese resistance movement says Iran has proved that Palestine is not alone in a time when some Persian Gulf countries are getting closer to the Israeli regime

US Appoints New National Security Advisor after Russia Contact Scandal US administration has named a new face as its national security adviser after Russia contacts scandal made the first adviser resign

Turkish Airstrikes Kill over 110 Syrian Civilians over Past 2 Weeks Turkish airstrikes have claimed lives of at least 110 civilians in Syria’s al-Bab city over the past two weeks, monitoring group says.

ISIS Tortures, Rapes Sunni Women in Iraq: HRW ISIS terrorists rape and torture Iraq’s Sunni Arab women in the areas under their occupation, Human Rights Watch (HRW) says.

Iraqi Army Advances on in ISIS-Held West Mosul Iraqi army is advancing in its recently initiated operation to liberate western parts of Mosul city from ISIS terrorists

Turkey Backs Off from Incursion into Syria’s Raqqa Turkish government has backed off from his initial plans to occupy the Raqqa city north of Syria

Tillerson CEO Rather Than US Secretary of Sates: Critics The Managing approach of new US Secretary of State has caused a wave of dissent and criticism in his ministry as many say he is the CEO and not the Secretary

Jordan, Egypt Held Secret Talks with Israel Last Year: Report An Israeli daily claimed in a report that leaders of Jordan and Egypt have held a secret meeting with Israeli regime authorities to push a peace initiative

US President Got Misinformation from Fox News US president says his gaffe about immigrants-related incidents in Sweden was based on a TV report on Fox News channel

Turkey, US Study Syrian Raqqa Occupation Plan Turkish and US militaries are studying plans to occupy the Syrian city of Raqqa based on what is presented by Ankara

US Sends Carrier Group to South China Sea amid Tensions Amid recent increase in US-China tensions in South China Sea, Washington has deployed an aircraft carrier to patrol the region

France Warns US against Dividing EU French government has warned the US government against trying to divide the European countries

2 Saudi Forces Hunted by Yemeni Snipers Sniper members of Yemeni popular forces managed to hunt down a couple of forces during a recent mission

Lebanese President Warns Israel against Possible Attack Lebanese president warned Israeli regime against any military adventure against his country saying Beirut will respond proportionally

West Asia in 2016

West Asia in 2016

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Alwaght- The Russian defense minister warned the west against telling Moscow what to do in reaction to his British counterpart who warned Kremlin against interfering in Libya.  

Commenting on UK Defense Secretary Michael Fallon remarks in Munich Security Conference, who said UK doesn’t need “the bear sticking its paws in Libya’s affairs, Sergey Shoigu said “While on the ‘animal’ topic… What do they [UK] have on their coat of arms? A lion, I guess. There is an old saying: all lions are felines, but not all felines are lions. Let everyone mind their own business. I don’t think that there is an animal in their zoo that can tell a bear what to do”.

 On Friday, speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference Fallon mentioned a video conference call between Russia’s Defense Minister Shoigu and Libyan Army Commander Khalifa Haftar that took place a month ago during Haftar’s visit to Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov.

“He went on the aircraft carrier for a video call with Shoigu, that’s not interference is it, yet?” Fallon said. “Putin is testing the west. He is testing the alliance [NATO]. At any point he sees weakness, he pushes home,” Fallon said.

“That’s why it is important we stand up for our values and we continue to back the Sarraj [the prime minister of the UN-recognized government of Libya] government while urging it to be more representative of the interests of the east.”

Libya has been in turmoil since the killing of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, following an armed rebellion backed by Western military intervention.

In 2015, Libya’s rival governments – the Council of Deputies based in Tobruk, and the Tripoli-based General National Congress – agreed upon setting up a Government of National Accord (the GNA) that would form the Presidency Council.

Russia Britain NATO Defense Minister Libya

