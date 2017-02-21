Assad Only Viable, Plausible Solution to Syria Crisis: Le Pen

Alwaght- French Presidential Hopeful said Syrian president Bashar al-Assad is the most “reassuring” choice to lead the country through crisis.

Marine Le Pen said that having Syria ruled by President Bashar Al-Assad was a more “reassuring” choice for France, as the only realistic alternative for power was the ISIS terrorist group.

Speaking to the Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Monday, she said Assad was the better choice in current situation in the country.

“There is no viable and plausible solution other than this binary choice, which is Bashar al-Assad on one hand and the Islamic state on the other hand,” she said. “Assad is obviously today a much more reassuring solution for France than ISIS.”

The French government, along with most of its allies, have long supported militant group fighting Assad and insists that Assad should leave office.

President Francois Hollande said last month that France was willing, though, to speak to all parties -- including the Assad administration -- to organize a political transition.

Le Pen also met with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, in her first major foreign policy initiative of the campaign. She is scheduled to meet Christian and Muslim religious leaders later Monday. Lebanon is a former French protectorate.