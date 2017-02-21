Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 21 February 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Supporting Palestinians without Expectations Duty of All: Iran Leader

Supporting Palestinians without Expectations Duty of All: Iran Leader All Muslim countries have a responsibility to support Palestinian resistance, Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran said addressing the sixth International conference in Support of the Palestinian Intifada.

Tehran Pro-intifada Conference:Timing, Messages Conference seeks restoring Palestinian cause as top Muslim priority as some sides sought to cross it off the agendas.

Palestinian Cause Should Remain "Central" for Muslims: KIU Leader Tells Alwaght The Kurdish Islamic Unity Party’s chief calls for fighting corruption to address the challenges facing Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

Erdogan Visits Arab Sheikhdoms to Boost Turkey’s Stalled Economy - Turkish President has visited Persian Gulf countries of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Qatar in a bid to shore up his country’s badly economy.

Consequences of CIA Chief Visit to Saudi Arabia The recent visit by to United States spy, CIA chief Mike Pompeo, to Saudi Arabia is bound to have negative consequences in the region.

Australians Protest Israeli PM Visit over Aggression on Palestinians

Australians Protest Israeli PM Visit over Aggression on Palestinians

Prominent Australian scholars and politicians have protested a planned visit by the Israeli prime minister to their country

Turkey Detains 1,600 in Latest Crackdown Turkish security forces detained nearly 1600 people in its latest crackdown on people it says are linked to militant groups in the country

Iran Proved Palestine Not Alone: Hezbollah Lebanese resistance movement says Iran has proved that Palestine is not alone in a time when some Persian Gulf countries are getting closer to the Israeli regime

US Appoints New National Security Advisor after Russia Contact Scandal US administration has named a new face as its national security adviser after Russia contacts scandal made the first adviser resign

Turkish Airstrikes Kill over 110 Syrian Civilians over Past 2 Weeks Turkish airstrikes have claimed lives of at least 110 civilians in Syria’s al-Bab city over the past two weeks, monitoring group says.

ISIS Tortures, Rapes Sunni Women in Iraq: HRW ISIS terrorists rape and torture Iraq’s Sunni Arab women in the areas under their occupation, Human Rights Watch (HRW) says.

Iraqi Army Advances on in ISIS-Held West Mosul Iraqi army is advancing in its recently initiated operation to liberate western parts of Mosul city from ISIS terrorists

Turkey Backs Off from Incursion into Syria’s Raqqa Turkish government has backed off from his initial plans to occupy the Raqqa city north of Syria

Tillerson CEO Rather Than US Secretary of Sates: Critics The Managing approach of new US Secretary of State has caused a wave of dissent and criticism in his ministry as many say he is the CEO and not the Secretary

Jordan, Egypt Held Secret Talks with Israel Last Year: Report An Israeli daily claimed in a report that leaders of Jordan and Egypt have held a secret meeting with Israeli regime authorities to push a peace initiative

US President Got Misinformation from Fox News US president says his gaffe about immigrants-related incidents in Sweden was based on a TV report on Fox News channel

Turkey, US Study Syrian Raqqa Occupation Plan Turkish and US militaries are studying plans to occupy the Syrian city of Raqqa based on what is presented by Ankara

US Sends Carrier Group to South China Sea amid Tensions Amid recent increase in US-China tensions in South China Sea, Washington has deployed an aircraft carrier to patrol the region

France Warns US against Dividing EU French government has warned the US government against trying to divide the European countries

2 Saudi Forces Hunted by Yemeni Snipers Sniper members of Yemeni popular forces managed to hunt down a couple of forces during a recent mission

Lebanese President Warns Israel against Possible Attack Lebanese president warned Israeli regime against any military adventure against his country saying Beirut will respond proportionally

UN Condemns US Blocking of Palestinian Pick Secretary General of the United Nations says the US government made a "serious mistake" by opposing the installation of a former Palestinian authority as UN envoy.

Iraqi Army Declares Attack on West Mosul Iraqi military has declared to the civilian population living in the western parts of Mosul city that their attack to fully liberate the city is imminent

US Deports 117 Cubans Since Policy Change US authorities have deported more than one hundred Cubans since changing immigration policy as part of new relations with Cuba

US Attack Kills 11 Civilians in Syria US attack on Syrian cities has costed the lives of near a dozen civilians, a monitoring group said on Friday

Supporting Palestinians without Expectations Duty of All: Iran Leader

Tuesday 21 February 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Supporting Palestinians without Expectations Duty of All: Iran Leader

Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei addresses the 6th International Conference in Support of the Palestinian Intifada (Uprising), in the Iranian capital, Tehran, February 21, 2017.

All Muslim countries have a responsibility to support Palestinian resistance, Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran said addressing the sixth International conference in Support of the Palestinian Intifada.
Alwaght- All Muslim countries have a responsibility to support Palestinian resistance, Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran said addressing the sixth International Conference in Support of the Palestinian Intifada.

"Despite the differences that exist among Islamic countries — some of these differences are natural, some originate from the enemy’s plot and the rest are because of negligence — the issue of Palestine can and should be the pivot of unity for all Islamic countries,” Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in the Iranian capital Tehran on Tuesday.

Ayatollah Khamenei said the top priority of the Islamic world and all those fighting for freedom across the world is the Palestinian cause and unity to support that cause.

 "One of the achievements of this valuable conference is announcing the first priority of the world of Islam and freedom fighters all over the world, which is the issue of Palestine and the creation of an atmosphere of harmony and unanimity with the purpose of achieving the lofty goal of supporting the people of Palestine and their truthful and justice-oriented fight,” the Leader said.

 

Third intifada to inflict another defeat on Israel

Palestine has been the site of increased tensions since last August, when Israel imposed restrictions on the entry of Palestinians into the al-Aqsa Mosque’s compound in East al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Protests against the restrictions have been met with a deadly Israeli crackdown, which has in turn prompted strengthened Palestinian resistance, known as the third Palestinian intifada.

In his Tuesday address, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said the third intifada, while being subject to more severe suppression by the Israeli regime than the previous two, will “begin a very important chapter” in the history of resistance.

"The intifada that has begun for the third time in the occupied lands... is still moving forward in a bright and hopeful manner. And by Allah’s permission, we will see that this intifada will begin a very important chapter in the history of fighting and that it will inflict another defeat on that usurping regime (Israel),” Ayatollah Khamenei noted.

 

Phased cure needed for the cancerous tumor of occupation

The Leader pointed to the phased development of the Israeli occupation and said the cure for the disaster should also come in stages.

"From the beginning, this cancerous tumor has been developing in several phases until it turned into the current disaster. The cure for this tumor should be developed in phases as well,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

"Until today, several intifadas and a constant and continuous resistance have managed to achieve very important phased goals. The Palestinian intifada continues to gallop forward in a thunderous manner so that it can achieve its other goals until the complete liberation of Palestine,” the Leader said.

 

War of attrition on enemy has been the source of success

The Leader emphasized that as long as the name and memory of Palestine and resistance are preserved, it will be impossible for the Israeli regime to strengthen its foundations.

Ayatollah Khamenei also said that resistance’s success has lain in “imposing a war of attrition on the enemy. In other words, it has managed to defeat the main plot of the Zionist regime, namely dominating the whole region".

The Leader also said the “dangers originating from the presence of the Zionist regime should never be ignored,” neither should the needs of resistance in the West Bank, “because the West Bank shoulders the main burden” of intifada.

"Supporting the resistance is the responsibility of all of us,” Ayatollah Khamenei said, adding, “No one has the right to have special expectations of them in return for assistance.”

Around 700 foreign guests and representatives of pro-Palestinian organizations are taking part in the conference in Tehran.

Sixth International Conference in Support of the Palestinian Intifada Iran Leader Ayatollah Khamenei

