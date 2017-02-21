Australians Protest Israeli PM Visit over Aggression on Palestinians

Alwaght- Prominent Australian scholars and politicians have protested a planned visit by the Israeli regime's prime minister to their country.

More than 60 prominent Australians, including former Labor politicians, senior legal professionals and clergy, have signed a statement opposing Benjamin Netanyahu’s official visit to Australia because of his government’s policies towards Palestinians.

“It is time for the suffering of the Palestinian people to stop and for Australia to take a more balanced role in supporting the application of international law and not supporting Mr Netanyahu and his policies,” they write.

The signatories include the former solicitor general Gavan Griffith, lawyer Julian Burnside, businesswoman Janet Holmes à Court, former ACT chief minister Jon Stanhope and the former federal Labor politicians Laurie Ferguson, Melissa Parke, Alan Griffin and Jill Hall.

Protests against Netanyahu’s visit are planned in Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney after he arrives on Wednesday.

It is the first visit to Australia by a serving Israeli prime minister and follows Netanyahu’s meeting with the US president, Donald Trump last week.

Israel’s recent defiance of UN resolution against its illegal settlements on land it occupies in the West Bank and al-Quds are the main reasons behind such protests.

The issues are expected to come up in talks between the Australian prime minister, Malcolm Turnbull, and the Israeli leader. Turnbull says his government’s position in support of a two-state solution has not changed.

During the visit, Netanyahu is expected to also meet the federal opposition leader, Bill Shorten, who is facing mounting pressure from within his own Labor party to commit the ALP to the diplomatic recognition of Palestine.