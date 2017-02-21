Turkey Detains 1,600 in Latest Crackdown

Alwaght- Turkish security forces detained nearly 1600 people in latest crackdown on opposition, accusing them of having links to militant groups in the country.

During multiple operations around the country the armed forces attacked the hideouts and homes of those suspected of terrorist activities or ties, Turkish interior ministry said on Monday.

The statement said that 1,589 people had been apprehended for questioning over alleged links to the ISIS terrorist group and the militants with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

Among the detainees, a total of 1,067 people were suspected of links to the PKK, 501 had alleged ties to the US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara blames for orchestrating an attempted coup last July, and another 21 people over connection with ISIS terrorists.

The ministry said that 125 of those detained were taken into custody, adding that 57 of them were charged with links to the PKK, 63 to Gulen and five to ISIS terrorist group.

Turkey has declared the PKK a terrorist organization and has banned it. The militant group has been seeking an autonomous Kurdish region since 1984.

A shaky ceasefire between the PKK and the Turkish government collapsed in July 2015. Attacks on Turkish security forces have soared ever since.

Over the past few months, Turkish ground and air forces have been carrying out operations against the PKK positions in the country’s troubled southeastern border region as well as in northern Iraq and neighboring Syria.