Iran Proved Palestine Not Alone: Hezbollah

Alwaght- Lebanese resistance movement says Iran has proved that Palestine is not alone in a time when some Persian Gulf countries are getting closer to the Israeli regime.

The secretary General of Hezbollah praised Iran for holding international conference on Palestinian cause.

In an interview with the IRIB television network, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah stressed that Iran was sending a strong message of solidarity to the people of Palestine by hosting a conference in support of the Palestinian Intifada (uprising).

Tehran hosts a two-day international conference on Palestine on Tuesday with 80 delegations from around the world being in attendance.

“The most important result and message of this action for the Palestinian nation is that you have not been left alone and that an important and powerful country in the region supports you,” he said.

He stressed that the timing of the conference is significant as it coincides with the recent policy changes in the US towards a so-called two-state solution.

During a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington earlier this week, US President Donald Trump ditched Washington’s decades-long policy of supporting a so-called two-state solution to the conflict between Palestinians and Israelis.

Nasrallah noted that the US’s move was significant as it ended Israel’s game of lies with the Palestinians and that he personally thought that it was a positive move as it showed everybody what the Tel Aviv regime’s true intent was.

A US military official recently suggested that the White House may authorize sending combat troops to Syria. During his presidential campaign, Trump had openly supported deploying a large contingent of US troops to Syria.

Nasrallah stressed that such a move would without a doubt increase tensions and clashes within the war-torn country and further complicate an already complicated situation.

The US has already sent several hundred of its special operations forces to Syria. However, their operations have been limited to what the Pentagon describes as training and assisting Kurdish fighters in their battle against ISIS and other terrorist groups.