US Appoints New National Security Advisor after Russia Contact Scandal

Alwaght- US administration has named a new face as its national security advisor after Russia contacts scandal made the first advisor resign.

US President Donald Trump named Army lieutenant general H.R. McMaster as his new national security advisor.

The appointment of this republican figure was announced at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida on Tuesday.

The first Trump’s advisor, Michael Flynn, had to resign on 13 February after reports emerged of his secret discussions with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak about sanctions the outgoing administration of President Barack Obama imposed on Moscow late last year.

Retired vice admiral Robert Harward, Trump’s next choice, also turned down the offer.

Trump described McMaster as “a man of tremendous talent and tremendous experience.”

He made the announcement while sitting on a sofa between McMaster, dressed in uniform, and retired US Army lieutenant general Keith Kellogg in the living room of Mar-a-Lago, where music played overhead.

“I think that combination is very, very special,” he told reporters.

McMaster also told Trump, “I’m grateful to you for that opportunity, and I look forward to joining the national security team and doing everything that I can to advance and protect the interests of the American people.”

McMaster is mostly known as a staunch critic of the Vietnam War.