Turkish Airstrikes Kill over 110 Syrian Civilians over Past 2 Weeks

Alwaght- Turkish airstrikes have claimed lives of at least 110 civilians in Syria's al-Bab city over the past two weeks, monitoring group says.

The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights noted that on Monday alone eleven members of one family were killed as their home was destroyed by Turkish airstrikes and shelling aimed at paving the way for advancing Turkey-backed militants.

"There is fierce bombardment from Turkish forces on ISIS positions in al-Bab," added the group.

It added that a large number of civilians are forced to flee their homes every day as Turkish-backed militants make advances in the city.

"I saw destruction -- the artillery and the airplanes shelling. There's destruction everywhere," said one fleeing civilian. "We got out safe and sound, thank God, and the town is now encircled," he added.

Al-Bab is Daesh’s final bastion in the northern Syrian province of Aleppo -- second only in significance to the terrorists group's de facto capital in adjacent Raqqah.

In August 2016, Turkey began a major military intervention in Syria, dubbed "Euphrates Shield," sending tanks and warplanes across the border.

Ankara claimed that its military campaign was aimed at pushing ISIS from Turkey's border with Syria and stopping the advance of Kurdish forces, but Damascus denounced the operation as a breach of its sovereignty.