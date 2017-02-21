Our Missiles Can Hit Arab Capitals, US Should Stop Aiding Riyadh: Yemeni Professor

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 21 February 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq

Tehran Pro-intifada Conference:Timing, Messages Conference seeks restoring Palestinian cause as top Muslim priority as some sides sought to cross it off the agendas.

Palestinian Cause Should Remain "Central" for Muslims: KIU Leader Tells Alwaght The Kurdish Islamic Unity Party’s chief calls for fighting corruption to address the challenges facing Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

Erdogan Visits Arab Sheikhdoms to Boost Turkey’s Stalled Economy - Turkish President has visited Persian Gulf countries of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Qatar in a bid to shore up his country’s badly economy.

Consequences of CIA Chief Visit to Saudi Arabia The recent visit by to United States spy, CIA chief Mike Pompeo, to Saudi Arabia is bound to have negative consequences in the region.

Saudi Blockade of Yemen Created Disastrous Humanitarian Situation: Russia Russian envoy to the United Nations says Saudi Arabia’s almost two-Year aggression on Yemen has made humanitarian situation disastrous in the already impoverished country that is faced a media blackout as Riyadh prevents journalist from going to Yemen.

Australians Protest Israeli PM Visit over Aggression on Palestinians

Prominent Australian scholars and politicians have protested a planned visit by the Israeli prime minister to their country

Turkey Detains 1,600 in Latest Crackdown Turkish security forces detained nearly 1600 people in its latest crackdown on people it says are linked to militant groups in the country

Iran Proved Palestine Not Alone: Hezbollah Lebanese resistance movement says Iran has proved that Palestine is not alone in a time when some Persian Gulf countries are getting closer to the Israeli regime

US Appoints New National Security Advisor after Russia Contact Scandal US administration has named a new face as its national security adviser after Russia contacts scandal made the first adviser resign

Turkish Airstrikes Kill over 110 Syrian Civilians over Past 2 Weeks Turkish airstrikes have claimed lives of at least 110 civilians in Syria’s al-Bab city over the past two weeks, monitoring group says.

ISIS Tortures, Rapes Sunni Women in Iraq: HRW ISIS terrorists rape and torture Iraq’s Sunni Arab women in the areas under their occupation, Human Rights Watch (HRW) says.

Iraqi Army Advances on in ISIS-Held West Mosul Iraqi army is advancing in its recently initiated operation to liberate western parts of Mosul city from ISIS terrorists

Turkey Backs Off from Incursion into Syria’s Raqqa Turkish government has backed off from his initial plans to occupy the Raqqa city north of Syria

Tillerson CEO Rather Than US Secretary of Sates: Critics The Managing approach of new US Secretary of State has caused a wave of dissent and criticism in his ministry as many say he is the CEO and not the Secretary

Jordan, Egypt Held Secret Talks with Israel Last Year: Report An Israeli daily claimed in a report that leaders of Jordan and Egypt have held a secret meeting with Israeli regime authorities to push a peace initiative

US President Got Misinformation from Fox News US president says his gaffe about immigrants-related incidents in Sweden was based on a TV report on Fox News channel

Turkey, US Study Syrian Raqqa Occupation Plan Turkish and US militaries are studying plans to occupy the Syrian city of Raqqa based on what is presented by Ankara

US Sends Carrier Group to South China Sea amid Tensions Amid recent increase in US-China tensions in South China Sea, Washington has deployed an aircraft carrier to patrol the region

France Warns US against Dividing EU French government has warned the US government against trying to divide the European countries

2 Saudi Forces Hunted by Yemeni Snipers Sniper members of Yemeni popular forces managed to hunt down a couple of forces during a recent mission

Lebanese President Warns Israel against Possible Attack Lebanese president warned Israeli regime against any military adventure against his country saying Beirut will respond proportionally

UN Condemns US Blocking of Palestinian Pick Secretary General of the United Nations says the US government made a "serious mistake" by opposing the installation of a former Palestinian authority as UN envoy.

Iraqi Army Declares Attack on West Mosul Iraqi military has declared to the civilian population living in the western parts of Mosul city that their attack to fully liberate the city is imminent

US Deports 117 Cubans Since Policy Change US authorities have deported more than one hundred Cubans since changing immigration policy as part of new relations with Cuba

US Attack Kills 11 Civilians in Syria US attack on Syrian cities has costed the lives of near a dozen civilians, a monitoring group said on Friday

West Asia in 2016

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Our Missiles Can Hit Arab Capitals, US Should Stop Aiding Riyadh: Yemeni Professor

Tuesday 21 February 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Our Missiles Can Hit Arab Capitals, US Should Stop Aiding Riyadh: Yemeni Professor

Alwaght- Alwaght has arranged an interview with the economist and advisor of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council Professor Abdulaziz al-Tarb, covering a set of cases including the impacts of the economic blockade on Yemen, the potential role of the international and regional organizations in breaking the blockade to help the Yemeni people, and also discussing the countries taking part in the aggression against Yemen.

Alwaght:  How does the economic blockade affect the Yemen people and particularly necessary imports like wheat and medicine and how have you dealt with the issue?

Al-Tarb: In fact, we have wheat reserves enough for some time, but we demanded from the international and regional organizations to pass our voice to the international community to help lift the siege and open the Yemen’s airports. On the strength of the resistance of the Yemeni people we can weather the crisis until the upcoming Ramadan and we can be determined to reduce our consumption and eat only one meal every day but we will never bow to the aggression, and with God’s help we will beat it. God is with the oppressed against the oppressors. We are facing two blockades, one by the Saudi-led aggressors and the other by Abedd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi's factions who promised that they will pay the government employees, including the army and security forces, and that never happened since relocation of the county's central bank to Aden.

Alwaght- Why did Saudi-led coalition impose siege on your country along with its military campaign? 

Al-Tarb: They think that we are getting support from a couple of known governments, but the hostile countries are recreant and liars, and have no evidences for such claims. We more than once called on them to substantiate veracity of their allegations through television, or documents, or issue a warning to the officials of the alleged supporting countries. The hostile countries so far with this big size of weapons supply and spending declined to make any real gains. They could not enter any of the provinces' neighborhoods. So they resorted to the economic front. They think by blocking our economy they can press the nation to force us make concessions and bow to them. But they should know that the nation was never as united as the time of war. But this is the aggression's last breath. They have failed and are acting insanely. They do not want to accede to defeat in the fight with the army and its resistance against their military campaign. But in fact we are getting things organized in Yemen, and are trying to repair the economic aspects of the country.

Alwaght: What is the duty of the aid agencies, the human rights organizations, and the international as well as the regional institutions regarding the war-hit Yemeni people?

Al-Tarb: Well, so far we can understand that the continuation of aggression is a result of failure of the humanitarian agencies internationally and regionally. Even if we rely on the United Nations Security Council's resolution 2216, it does not allow them to shut down the airports and announce full-scale blockade. All they can do according to the resolution is inspecting the ships and cargos to make sure they are not carrying banned stuff. But they do not abide by the law.

Alwaght: The UN has warned that the Yemenis' living conditions are deteriorating. Why did not it present any final solution for the crisis? What were the results of this inaction? 

Al-Tarb: The UN is showing a kind of negligence in the performance of duties and Saudi Arabia by its money has managed to buy voices of chiefs of economic, international, and regional organizations but we are resisting in front of them. We now can even cause for them sources of concern in any Arab capitals. If the world at the UN does not stop this hostility, the region will never settle down. Our missiles will reach the capitals of the Persian Gulf Arab states, and very soon the world will understand that we have demanded the world community to issue urgent resolutions in a bid to stop the aggression. Let them know that we can reach Doha, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Manama. Let us not forget that they by sending messages claimed that they will seize control of our cities in 10 days or a month at worst but this did not happen. If it was not the awareness of the Yemeni people, we could not resist all this long time. We now are in a situation that enables us hit their positions, and not just defend ourselves. We can, additionally, make their nations live the life we lived in the past months.

Alwaght: What are the impacts of the Zio-Saudi war on the Saudi Arabian economy?

Al-Tarb: They did not officially acknowledge but any economic institute can analyze and conclude that the aggression on Yemen cost the Saudi Arabian economy heavily. They have now cut the ministries' budgets, and suspended many banks, and raised the taxes. Many firms began to go bankrupt and so they began selling off their stakes. The Saudis sold their sovereign bonds. On top of all these, the oil prices dropped and so the war costs have pushed down their national budget. Saudi Arabia is today looking for a way out of Yemen war but it does not want to admit defeat. We will win as so far we have won.

Alwaght: How do the Yemenis get their energy resources like petrol and gas oil and also other fuels to keep warm?

Al-Tarb: Petrol is available only in black markets and in the hands of war profiteers. For warming, the citizens have resorted to the solar power, and the state employees keep doing their job though they have not been paid for almost four months, namely since the central bank was repositioned to Aden.

Alwaght: What countries joined the war on Yemen? 

Al-Tarb: I think when it comes to the leaders, the entire world is against the Yemeni people and the governments are all against Yemen excluding the Islamic Republic of Iran and Sultanate of Oman. But the nations rejected the aggression on Yemen. The war is not Saudi-Yemeni but Zionist-Yemeni. Without the US intervention, Saudi Arabia could not continue its hostilities. If the Americans end supporting Saudis, they could not persist for four hours. Certainly, Saudi Arabia does not want to see a victorious, strong, and resistant Yemen.

Alwaght: Do you back a peaceful solution in Yemen?  Are you ready to sit with Saudi Arabia on the negotiating table?

Al-Tarb: Nobody rejects peace of course, but first we announce that we demand that the Security Council and the US stop intervention and the brutal hostility on Yemen first. We through an intra-Yemeni dialogue can achieve common points. At the same time we will not go to future negotiations unless the blockade is lifted and airports are unlocked. We will not talk to the hostile countries, headed by Saudi Arabia. This is my idea in a nutshell as a strategic analyst. And finally we ask Iran to supply this resistant nation with food and medical aids.

 

