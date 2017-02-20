Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 20 February 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Who Is Destabilizing Iraq: Iran or US?

Monday 20 February 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Who Is Destabilizing Iraq: Iran or US?
Alwaght-The new US administration is on an offensive aimed at watering down Iran's positive influence in Iraq through spreading Iranophobia but Iraqis are well aware of Tehran's crucial role in combating terrorism in their country.

US Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference met Iraqi Prime minister Haidar Abadi. During the meeting he said that Washington will not allow Iran to 'destabilize' Iraq.

Pence claimed that Washington is committed to extend all support to Iraq in the fight against terrorism and realize stability in all parts of Iraq.

Iraqis believe US destabilizing their country

Pence has made absurd claims that Iran is destabilizing Iraq while a study published in August 2016 by the antimedia shows that over 40% of all Iraqi’s believe that the US is trying to “destabilize Iraq and control its natural resources.” Another 33% of pollsters from Iraq believe the US “supports terrorism in general, or ISIS specifically.”  Many Iraqis withheld their views but certainly majority believe the US is the major destabilizing factor in the region.

Trump calls for looting of Iraqi oil

US President Donald Trump has clearly stated that his country invaded Iraq to loot the country's natural resources especially its oil. Addressing top spies in January at the CIA headquarters Trump said,: "We should have kept the oil. But okay. Maybe you'll have another chance."  Trump, unlike previous US presidents, has admitted that  Washington has invaded and destabilized regional countries to grab the natural resources, usually oil and gas.

Trump says US Created ISIS

Trump is also on record during his campaign trail last August as having said that President Barack Obama was the founder of ISIS. Trump pointed out that “ISIS is honoring President Obama, He is the founder of ISIS. He founded ISIS. And, I would say the co-founder would be crooked Hillary Clinton.” The origins of ISIS Takfiri terrorist group trace back to the aftermath of the US invasion of Iraq in 2003 during the presidency of George W Bush. The group is an offshoot of al-Qaeda Takfiri terrorist group which Hillary Clinton admitted was formed by the US. She is on record as having candidly acknowledged that the US created and funded al-Qaeda as a terrorist organization in the heyday of the Soviet-Afghan war.

Al-Qaeda and its offshoot ISIS and other affiliated Takfiri terrorist groups have been used by the US to destabilize regional countries especially Iraq, Syria and other countries in the world.

Iraqis praise Iran's role in combating ISIS

The US Vice President cannot lie to the world public opinion by claiming that Iran is destabilizing Iraq yet evidence from remarks by his president and previous American officials point to Washington's involvement in formation of terrorist groups destabilizing the region.

Contrary to remarks by Pence, Iran has played a leading role in restoring stability in Iraq and has been at the forefront assisting the war-torn Arab country to combat the ISIS terrorist group.

Iraqi officials have been quoted as saying that Iran saved the Iraqi capital Baghdad from falling to ISIS Takfiri terrorist group. Former Iraqi Interior Minister Mohammed Salem Al-Ghabban told RT in May 2015 that Iran saved his country from ISIS terrorists. Hadi al-Ameri an Iraqi lawmaker has praised Islamic Republic of Iran for saving Baghdad during last 2014 summer's offensive by ISIS terrorists.

In October 2015, Iraq’s minister of defense Khalid al-Obeidi praised Iran’s contributions in the battle against ISIS saying, Tehran's Iran’s role has been very positive.

Kerry acknowledged Iran helping to defeat ISIS in Iraq

Even Ex-US Secretary of State John Kerry had no option but to praise Iran for being helpful in the mission to stamp out the ISIS terror group in Iraq.

Speaking in June 2016 after being asked whether Iran’s influence in Iraq was “more helpful or more harmful” at the Aspen Ideas Festival in Colorado, Kerry gave an unexpected response.

"Look, we have challenges with Iran as everybody knows and we are working on those challenges,” Kerry told reporters. “But I can tell you that Iran in Iraq has been in certain ways helpful, and they clearly are focused on ISIS,” he added.

Therefore, the remarks by Pence are utter lies meant to mislead public opinion and cover-up Washington's destructive, destabilizing and plundering role in Iraq.

 

