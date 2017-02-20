Iran Stabilizing, US Destabilizing Iraq

Alwaght-The new US administration is on an offensive aimed at watering down Iran's positive influence in Iraq through spreading Iranophobia but Iraqis are well aware of Tehran's crucial role in combating terrorism in their country.

US Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference met Iraqi Prime minister Haidar Abadi. During the meeting he said that Washington will not allow Iran to 'destabilize' Iraq.

Pence claimed that Washington is committed to extend all support to Iraq in the fight against terrorism and realize stability in all parts of Iraq.

The two side also agreed to on the continued offensive by the Iraqi army against ISIS, reviving the Iraqi economy and reconstructing the war-torn country.

Iraqis believe US destabilizing their country

Pence has made absurd claims that Iran is destabilizing Iraq while a study published in August 2016 by the antimedia shows that over 40% of all Iraqi’s believe that the US is trying to “destabilize Iraq and control its natural resources.” Another 33% of pollsters from Iraq believe the US “supports terrorism in general, or ISIS specifically.” Many Iraqis withheld their views but certainly majority believe the US is the major destabilizing factor in the region.

Trump calls for looting of Iraqi oil

US President Donald Trump has clearly stated that his country invaded Iraq to loot the country's natural resources especially its oil. Addressing top spies at the CIA headquarters in January, Trump said, a January speech: "We should have kept the oil. But okay. Maybe you'll have another chance." Trump, unlike previous US, has admitted that the Washington has invaded and destabilized regional countries to grab the natural resources, usually oil and gas.

Trump says US Created ISIS

Trump is also on record during his campaign trail last August as having said that President Barack Obama was the founder of ISIS. Trump pointed out that “ISIS is honoring President Obama, He is the founder of Isis. He founded ISIS. And, I would say the co-founder would be crooked Hillary Clinton.” The origins of ISIS Takfiri terrorist group trace back to the aftermath of the US invasion of Iraq in 2003 during the presidency of George W Bush. The group is an offshoot of al-Qaeda Takfiri terrorist group which Hillary Clinton admitted was formed by the US. She is on record as having candidly acknowledged that the US created and funded Al Qaeda as a terrorist organization in the heyday of the Soviet-Afghan war.

Al Qaeda and its offshoot ISIS and other affiliated Takfiri terrorist groups have been used by the US to destabilize regional countries especially Iraq, Syria and other countries in the world.

Iraqis praise Iran's role in combatting ISIS

The US Vice President cannot lie to the world public opinion by claiming that Iran is destabilizing Iraq yet evidence from remarks by his president and previous American officials point to Washington's involvement in formation of terrorist groups destabilizing the region.

Contrary to remarks by Pence, Iran has played a leading role in restoring stability in Iraq and has been at the forefront assisting the war-torn Arab country to combat the ISIS terrorist group.

Iraqi officials have been quoted as saying that Iran saved the Iraqi capital Baghdad from falling to ISIS Takfiri terrorist group. Former Iraqi Interior Minister Mohammed Salem Al-Ghabban told RT in May 2015 that Iran saved his country from ISIS terrorists. Hadi al-Ameri an Iraqi lawmaker has prasied the Islamic Republic of Iran for saving Baghdad during last 2014 summer's offensive by ISIS terrorists.

In October 2015, Iraq’s minister of defense Khalid al-Obeidi praised Iran’s contributions in the battle against ISIS saying, Tehran's Iran’s role has been very positive.

Kerry acknowledged Iran helping to defeat ISIS in Iraq

Even Ex-US Secretary of State John Kerry had no option but to praise Iran for being helpful in the common mission to stamp out the Islamic State terror group in Iraq.

Speaking in June 2016 after being asked whether Iran’s influence in Iraq was “more helpful or more harmful” at the Aspen Ideas Festival in Colorado, Kerry gave an unexpected response.

“Look, we have challenges with Iran as everybody knows and we are working on those challenges,” Kerry told reporters. “But I can tell you that Iran in Iraq has been in certain ways helpful, and they clearly are focused on ISIS,” he added.

Therefore, the remarks by Pence are utter lies meant to mislead public opinion and cover-up Washington's destructive, destabilizing and plundering role in Iraq.