Iraqi Army Advances on in ISIS-Held West Mosul

Alwaght- Iraqi army is advancing on in its recently initiated operation to liberate western part of Mosul city from ISIS terrorists.

The Iraqi Army, alongside the Federal Police, liberated several sites in the Mosul countryside on Sunday, killing and wounding scores of ISIS terrorists in the process.

Al-Masdar news site reported some Iraqi activists as saying that Iraqi armed forces liberated six villages on Sunday to kick-off the second phase of their Mosul offensive.

The villages liberated by the Iraq Armed Forces on Sunday include Lazakah, ‘Ithbah, Albu Juwari, Al-Jamasah, Kafour, and Kuneitra.

With Sunday’s advance propelling them into Mosul’s southwestern countryside, the Iraqi Armed Forces are quickly approaching the strategic international airport, which is considered one of the terrorist group’s most important strongholds in northwestern Iraq.

Mosul fell to ISIS terrorist group back in 2014 and is now considered the last remaining stronghold of the terrorist group in Iraq.

National army liberated the eastern part of the city earlier this year and now has launched the second phase of the operation to liberate the western part and fully defeat the terrorist group.