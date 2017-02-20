Turkey Backs Off from Incursion into Syria’s Raqqa

Alwaght- Turkish government has backed off from his initial plans to attack Syria's northern city of Raqqa.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim told journalists in Munich on Sunday that his country is no longer considering a military operation to capture the city of Raqqa.

“The United States, Turkey along with local forces, civilian forces, the FSA [Free Syrian Army] and other militias… they are at the forefront while we are at the back,” Yıldırım told reporters at the conference he is attending in Germany.

Yildirim’s statement to journalists comes just one week after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Turkish forces would go to Raqqa after their Al Bab operations.

Ankara has been carrying out military operations inside Syrian territory without consent from Damascus, under the pretext of fighting the ISIS terrorist group.

Syria, however, has condemned Turkish incursion into his territory calling it an occupation and asked Ankara to remove its forces immediately.

While the Turkish Army will not go to Raqqa, they will continue to provide assistance to the rebel forces participating in the upcoming offensive, Yildirim added.