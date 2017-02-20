Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 20 February 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Tehran Pro-intifada Conference:Timing, Messages

Tehran Pro-intifada Conference:Timing, Messages Conference seeks restoring Palestinian cause as top Muslim priority as some sides sought to cross it off the agendas.

Palestinian Cause Should Remain "Central" for Muslims: KIU Leader Tells Alwaght The Kurdish Islamic Unity Party’s chief calls for fighting corruption to address the challenges facing Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

Erdogan Visits Arab Sheikhdoms to Boost Turkey’s Stalled Economy - Turkish President has visited Persian Gulf countries of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Qatar in a bid to shore up his country’s badly economy.

Consequences of CIA Chief Visit to Saudi Arabia The recent visit by to United States spy, CIA chief Mike Pompeo, to Saudi Arabia is bound to have negative consequences in the region.

Saudi Blockade of Yemen Created Disastrous Humanitarian Situation: Russia Russian envoy to the United Nations says Saudi Arabia’s almost two-Year aggression on Yemen has made humanitarian situation disastrous in the already impoverished country that is faced a media blackout as Riyadh prevents journalist from going to Yemen.

Iraqi Army Advances on in ISIS-Held West Mosul

Iraqi army is advancing in its recently initiated operation to liberate western parts of Mosul city from ISIS terrorists

Turkey Backs Off from Incursion into Syria’s Raqqa Turkish government has backed off from his initial plans to occupy the Raqqa city north of Syria

Tillerson CEO Rather Than US Secretary of Sates: Critics The Managing approach of new US Secretary of State has caused a wave of dissent and criticism in his ministry as many say he is the CEO and not the Secretary

Jordan, Egypt Held Secret Talks with Israel Last Year: Report An Israeli daily claimed in a report that leaders of Jordan and Egypt have held a secret meeting with Israeli regime authorities to push a peace initiative

US President Got Misinformation from Fox News US president says his gaffe about immigrants-related incidents in Sweden was based on a TV report on Fox News channel

Turkey, US Study Syrian Raqqa Occupation Plan Turkish and US militaries are studying plans to occupy the Syrian city of Raqqa based on what is presented by Ankara

US Sends Carrier Group to South China Sea amid Tensions Amid recent increase in US-China tensions in South China Sea, Washington has deployed an aircraft carrier to patrol the region

France Warns US against Dividing EU French government has warned the US government against trying to divide the European countries

2 Saudi Forces Hunted by Yemeni Snipers Sniper members of Yemeni popular forces managed to hunt down a couple of forces during a recent mission

Lebanese President Warns Israel against Possible Attack Lebanese president warned Israeli regime against any military adventure against his country saying Beirut will respond proportionally

UN Condemns US Blocking of Palestinian Pick Secretary General of the United Nations says the US government made a "serious mistake" by opposing the installation of a former Palestinian authority as UN envoy.

Iraqi Army Declares Attack on West Mosul Iraqi military has declared to the civilian population living in the western parts of Mosul city that their attack to fully liberate the city is imminent

US Deports 117 Cubans Since Policy Change US authorities have deported more than one hundred Cubans since changing immigration policy as part of new relations with Cuba

US Attack Kills 11 Civilians in Syria US attack on Syrian cities has costed the lives of near a dozen civilians, a monitoring group said on Friday

Israeli Soldier Commits Suicide near Gaza Strip In an apparent response to high tensions of imposing embargo on Palestinian civilians in Gaza Strip

France Support for Terrorists Direct Cause of Bloodshed in Syria: Assad Terrorist groups in Syria are supported by French government and that is a direct cause of bloodshed in the country, Syrian President said

Yemenis Martyred in Saudi Attacks Commemorated in Sanaa Yemeni people took to the streets of Capital Sanaa to commemorate those martyred in nearly 24 months of attacks.

Terrorist Attack Kills Child in Turkey A terrorist attack in the southern part of turkey has killed a child and injured a dozen more, late Friday night

Palestinians Protest Israeli Bill to Confiscate Their Lands The new Israeli bill to confiscate privately owned Palestinian lands was faced with a wide demonstration in Palestine

Iran Slams ISIS Terrorist Attack on Muslim Shrine in Pakistan Iran on Friday condemned an ISIS terrorist attack in Pakistan that killed 88 people and injured hundreds more at a crowded Sufi Muslim shrine.

Turkey Backs Off from Incursion into Syria’s Raqqa

Monday 20 February 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Turkey Backs Off from Incursion into Syria’s Raqqa

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim

Turkish government has backed off from his initial plans to occupy the Raqqa city north of Syria
Alwaght- Turkish government has backed off from his initial plans to attack Syria's northern city of Raqqa.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim told journalists in Munich on Sunday that his country is no longer considering a military operation to capture the city of Raqqa.

“The United States, Turkey along with local forces, civilian forces, the FSA [Free Syrian Army] and other militias… they are at the forefront while we are at the back,” Yıldırım told reporters at the conference he is attending in Germany.

Yildirim’s statement to journalists comes just one week after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Turkish forces would go to Raqqa after their Al Bab operations.

Ankara has been carrying out military operations inside Syrian territory without consent from Damascus, under the pretext of fighting the ISIS terrorist group.

Syria, however, has condemned Turkish incursion into his territory calling it an occupation and asked Ankara to remove its forces immediately.

While the Turkish Army will not go to Raqqa, they will continue to provide assistance to the rebel forces participating in the upcoming offensive, Yildirim added.

