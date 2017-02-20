US President Got Misinformation from Fox News

Alwaght- US president says his gaffe about immigrants-related incidents in Sweden was based on a TV report on Fox News channel.

US President Donald Trump says his comments on increased crime rates in Sweden after the arrival of immigrant population had been based on a television report he had seen.

Trying to convince his audience about his tightened immigration policy in the US, Trump told a crowd of his followers on Saturday that Sweden was having serious problems with immigrants.

"You look at what's happening last night in Sweden," Trump said. "Sweden. Who would believe this? Sweden. They took in large numbers. They're having problems like they never thought possible."

No incident occurred in Sweden and the country's baffled government asked the US State Department to explain.

"My statement as to what's happening in Sweden was in reference to a story that was broadcast on @FoxNews concerning immigrants & Sweden," Trump said in a tweet on Sunday.

Fox News, a US channel that has been cited favorably by Trump, ran a report Friday about alleged migrant-related crime problems in the country.

A White House spokeswoman told reporters on Sunday that Trump had been referring generally to rising crime, not a specific incident in the Scandinavian country.

Sweden's crime rate has fallen since 2005, official statistics show, even as it has taken in hundreds of thousands of immigrants from war-torn countries like Syria and Iraq.

The gaffe by Trump has put him under new wave of attacks and criticism on how is it possible that the US president gets his information from certain news channels that easily mislead him.

US president has made important and controversial decisions about the refugees and immigrants from war-torn countries including a visa ban for seven Muslim majority countries, and now the basis of all such decisions are put under question.