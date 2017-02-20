Tehran Pro-intifada Conference:Timing, Messages

Alwaght- The Islamic Republic of Iran is trying to draw the right course of dealing with the Israeli regime as the work proved a failure when it was done by many regional and international sides, including the Arab regimes. It can be suggested that the course on which Tehran is working will be of avail to the Palestinian side in Israeli-Arab conflict. No other ways can work while the American policy is determined to make the Palestinian cause part of the forgotten history.

Iran has set to hold the 6th international conference on Palestinian intifada on February 21 and 22 in the capital city of Tehran. The event will bear a number of signals with a consideration of the place, the timing, and the attendance.

Hosted by the Iranian parliament, the pro-Palestinian conference is set to be held on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Iranian capital. It focuses on the Palestinian cause and its support, and also countering the Israeli regime.

How significant is the solidarity conference?

Many issues can mark importance of the event, the most significant of them are:

First, as the preparations are going on, political figures from some 70 countries are expected to attend the conference which highlights centrality of the Palestinian cause in the Muslim countries and the world.

Second, there is hard work by some media to dismiss coverage of the event and its ongoing preparations. However, some other media have taken the initiative. For example, the Lebanon-based Al-Mayadeen news network is performing coverage of the forthcoming conference under “Beyond the Intifada” title. This is to cover the preparations under way in Tehran and give the Palestinian cause its share of the media coverage.

Third, Palestinian officials have greatly welcomed the Iranian move. Hamas’s envoy to Lebanon Ali Baraka announced that Hamas will attend with a top representation, thanking Iran for its unwavering commitment to Palestine and for its invitation of all of Palestinian groups and global parliaments' speakers to join the conference.

Keyed al-Ghul, the member of political office of the Palestinian Liberation Organization, said that the pro-Palestinian conference holds a great significance especially when it comes to the place, timing, and messages.

Moreover, Salim al-Zaanoun, the speaker of the Palestinian National Council, has thanked Iran and its parliament for organizing the conference. And the former secretary general of Fatah Movement Faruq al-Qaddumi maintained that the conference will mark a turning point in the Palestinian cause and al-Quds struggle.

The messages

The conference carries a set of signals as follows:

First, it is taking place in a time with a resounding significance. It is seen as a clear message to the US and the Israeli regime, emphasizing Iran’s options, not to waver no matter how heavy the American pressures are, even when the American administrations at the White House change. Holding the meeting in Iran accentuates the fact that Palestinian cause remains top priority in the Iranian strategy.

Second, it is seen as a scope for strengthening the Muslim unity through concentration on the central Palestinian case and the holy Muslim sites.

Third, the conference bears the centrality of the Palestinian cause in the Iranian strategy and policy. This comes as part of a long-held policy of supporting the resistant movements around the world.

Fourth, one of the overarching outcomes of the conference will be restoring the Palestinian cause top on the list of the Muslim and Arab world’s issues. It was driven out as a top Arab priority in past few years. Arab Governments disregarded their nations' real obsession as they began diplomatic normalization with the Israeli regime and sharing the interests with Tel Aviv.

Fifth, the media coverage of the event will offset the Arab media shortcomings and their news blackout of the cause. The media focus will rebuild the credit of the Palestinian cause and display the Palestinian people’s plights, not to mention its shedding light on the humanitarian, national, historical, and ethnic aspects of the Palestinian struggle. It, moreover, highlights some key concepts pertaining to the Palestinian case.

Sixth, the two-day conference will have new implications completely different from the prior ones with a consideration of the delegations, the attending figures, the goals, and the outcomes. It will raise the Palestinian cause as a priority for all nations that are seeking liberation today.