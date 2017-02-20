Tehran Pro-intifada Conference:Timing, Messages

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

In Focus

West Asia in 2016

West Asia in 2016

undefined
Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Alwaght- The Islamic Republic of Iran is trying to draw the right course of dealing with the Israeli regime as the work proved a failure when it was done by many regional and international sides, including the Arab regimes. It can be suggested that the course on which Tehran is working will be of avail to the Palestinian side in Israeli-Arab conflict. No other ways can work while the American policy is determined to make the Palestinian cause part of the forgotten history.

Iran has set to hold the 6th international conference on Palestinian intifada on February 21 and 22 in the capital city of Tehran. The event will bear a number of signals with a consideration of the place, the timing, and the attendance.

 Hosted by the Iranian parliament, the pro-Palestinian conference is set to be held on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Iranian capital. It focuses on the Palestinian cause and its support, and also countering the Israeli regime.

How significant is the solidarity conference?

Many issues can mark importance of the event, the most significant of them are:

First, as the preparations are going on, political figures from some 70 countries are expected to attend the conference which highlights centrality of the Palestinian cause in the Muslim countries and the world.

Second, there is hard work by some media to dismiss coverage of the event and its ongoing preparations. However, some other media have taken the initiative. For example, the Lebanon-based Al-Mayadeen news network is performing coverage of the forthcoming conference under “Beyond the Intifada” title. This is to cover the preparations under way in Tehran and give the Palestinian cause its share of the media coverage.

Third, Palestinian officials have greatly welcomed the Iranian move. Hamas’s envoy to Lebanon Ali Baraka announced that Hamas will attend with a top representation, thanking Iran for its unwavering commitment to Palestine and for its invitation of all of Palestinian groups and global parliaments' speakers to join the conference.

Keyed al-Ghul, the member of political office of the Palestinian Liberation Organization, said that the pro-Palestinian conference holds a great significance especially when it comes to the place, timing, and messages.

Moreover, Salim al-Zaanoun, the speaker of the Palestinian National Council, has thanked Iran and its parliament for organizing the conference. And the former secretary general of Fatah Movement Faruq al-Qaddumi maintained that the conference will mark a turning point in the Palestinian cause and al-Quds struggle.

The messages

The conference carries a set of signals as follows:

First, it is taking place in a time with a resounding significance. It is seen as a clear message to the US and the Israeli regime, emphasizing Iran’s options, not to waver no matter how heavy the American pressures are, even when the American administrations at the White House change. Holding the meeting in Iran accentuates the fact that Palestinian cause remains top priority in the Iranian strategy.

Second, it is seen as a scope for strengthening the Muslim unity through concentration on the central Palestinian case and the holy Muslim sites.

Third, the conference bears the centrality of the Palestinian cause in the Iranian strategy and policy. This comes as part of a long-held policy of supporting the resistant movements around the world.

Fourth, one of the overarching outcomes of the conference will be restoring the Palestinian cause top on the list of the Muslim and Arab world’s issues. It was driven out as a top Arab priority in past few years. Arab Governments disregarded their nations' real obsession as they began diplomatic normalization with the Israeli regime and sharing the interests with Tel Aviv.

Fifth, the media coverage of the event will offset the Arab media shortcomings and their news blackout of the cause. The media focus will rebuild the credit of the Palestinian cause and display the Palestinian people’s plights, not to mention its shedding light on the humanitarian, national, historical, and ethnic aspects of the Palestinian struggle. It, moreover, highlights some key concepts pertaining to the Palestinian case.

Sixth, the two-day conference will have new implications completely different from the prior ones with a consideration of the delegations, the attending figures, the goals, and the outcomes. It will raise the Palestinian cause as a priority for all nations that are seeking liberation today.

 

