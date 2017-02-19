Turkey, US Study Syrian Raqqa Occupation Plan

Alwaght- Turkish and US militaries are studying plans to occupy the Syrian city of Raqqa based on what is presented by Ankara.

According to a report in Hurriyet daily, two plans have been presented by Turkish government to attack and occupy the city currently under ISIS occupation.

Turkish military chief Hulusi Akar had submitted the proposals to American counterpart Joseph Dunford a day earlier.

Turkey began a major military intervention in Syria in August last year, sending tanks and warplanes across the border in a purported mission to fight the ISIS terror group. The move was condemned by Damascus that had not agreed to the incursion. Assad called the move an occupation and breach of its territorial integrity and asked Ankara to remove its forces immediately.

Ankara has, for long, been demanding creation of a buffer zone in the periphery of its border inside Syria, which holds great concentrations of Kurdish forces.

The fighters have seized considerable territory there from the ISIS either directly or by contributing to counterterrorism operations.

Turkish leaders, however, consider the Kurds to be associated with the outlawed anti-Ankara Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). The PKK has been fighting for decades towards creating an independent state for itself in southeastern Turkey.