Lebanese President Warns Israel against Possible Attack

Alwaght- Lebanese president warned Israeli regime against any military adventure against his country saying Beirut will respond proportionally.

In response to recent threats of military attack by Israel, Lebanese President Michel Aoun warned that any Israeli attempt to violate Lebanon's sovereignty would be met with an “appropriate response.”

“Any attempt to hurt Lebanese sovereignty or expose the Lebanese to danger will find the appropriate response,” Aoun said in a statement released by his office on Saturday.

The remarks were apparently a response to threats against the “security and stability” in southern Lebanon by Israeli envoy to the United Nations, Danny Danon. The statement did not elaborate what Danon’s remarks were.

Last week, Aoun said Hezbollah must arm itself to complement the Lebanese army's ability to deal with Israel’s threats. Danon sent a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and to the Security Council in response.

The Saturday statement said that the Lebanese president also called on the international community to be aware of Israel's aggressive intentions against his country.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Thursday warned Tel Aviv against starting another war on Lebanon, calling for the removal of the regime’s Dimona nuclear reactor, which, he said, would be within the resistance movement’s reach in case of a potential Israeli offensive.