Lebanese President Warns Israel against Possible Attack

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 19 February 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Palestinian Cause Should Remain "Central" for Muslims: KIU Leader Tells Alwaght

Palestinian Cause Should Remain "Central" for Muslims: KIU Leader Tells Alwaght The Kurdish Islamic Unity Party’s chief calls for fighting corruption to address the challenges facing Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

Erdogan Visits Arab Sheikhdoms to Boost Turkey’s Stalled Economy - Turkish President has visited Persian Gulf countries of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Qatar in a bid to shore up his country’s badly economy.

Consequences of CIA Chief Visit to Saudi Arabia The recent visit by to United States spy, CIA chief Mike Pompeo, to Saudi Arabia is bound to have negative consequences in the region.

Saudi Blockade of Yemen Created Disastrous Humanitarian Situation: Russia Russian envoy to the United Nations says Saudi Arabia’s almost two-Year aggression on Yemen has made humanitarian situation disastrous in the already impoverished country that is faced a media blackout as Riyadh prevents journalist from going to Yemen.

Yemenis New Strategy against Saudi Aggression: "City for City, Capital for Capital" The Yemeni missile touches the Saudi capital, making a groundbreaking development in the war.

News

Turkey, US Study Syrian Raqqa Occupation Plan

Turkey, US Study Syrian Raqqa Occupation Plan

Turkish and US militaries are studying plans to occupy the Syrian city of Raqqa based on what is presented by Ankara

US Sends Carrier Group to South China Sea amid Tensions Amid recent increase in US-China tensions in South China Sea, Washington has deployed an aircraft carrier to patrol the region

France Warns US against Dividing EU French government has warned the US government against trying to divide the European countries

2 Saudi Forces Hunted by Yemeni Snipers Sniper members of Yemeni popular forces managed to hunt down a couple of forces during a recent mission

Lebanese President Warns Israel against Possible Attack Lebanese president warned Israeli regime against any military adventure against his country saying Beirut will respond proportionally

UN Condemns US Blocking of Palestinian Pick Secretary General of the United Nations says the US government made a "serious mistake" by opposing the installation of a former Palestinian authority as UN envoy.

Iraqi Army Declares Attack on West Mosul Iraqi military has declared to the civilian population living in the western parts of Mosul city that their attack to fully liberate the city is imminent

US Deports 117 Cubans Since Policy Change US authorities have deported more than one hundred Cubans since changing immigration policy as part of new relations with Cuba

US Attack Kills 11 Civilians in Syria US attack on Syrian cities has costed the lives of near a dozen civilians, a monitoring group said on Friday

Israeli Soldier Commits Suicide near Gaza Strip In an apparent response to high tensions of imposing embargo on Palestinian civilians in Gaza Strip

France Support for Terrorists Direct Cause of Bloodshed in Syria: Assad Terrorist groups in Syria are supported by French government and that is a direct cause of bloodshed in the country, Syrian President said

Yemenis Martyred in Saudi Attacks Commemorated in Sanaa Yemeni people took to the streets of Capital Sanaa to commemorate those martyred in nearly 24 months of attacks.

Terrorist Attack Kills Child in Turkey A terrorist attack in the southern part of turkey has killed a child and injured a dozen more, late Friday night

Palestinians Protest Israeli Bill to Confiscate Their Lands The new Israeli bill to confiscate privately owned Palestinian lands was faced with a wide demonstration in Palestine

Iran Slams ISIS Terrorist Attack on Muslim Shrine in Pakistan Iran on Friday condemned an ISIS terrorist attack in Pakistan that killed 88 people and injured hundreds more at a crowded Sufi Muslim shrine.

Trump Sending 100,000 Troops to Arrest Migrants US President Donald Trump planes to send at least 100,000 National Guard troops to arrest unauthorized immigrants across the country.

French Police Given more Power to use Weapons amid Crackdown The French Parliament has approved a bill which give police more power to use weapons amid an ongoing crackdown of protestors in the country.

Trump Might be Mentally Unstable: Democrats Questions about US president Donald Trump’s mental health continue to be raised with Democrats insisting he might be unfit to serve as head of state.

Syria Slams Turkey’s Violations, Urges UN to Intervene Syria has condemned Turkey’s “repeated crimes and attacks” on the Syrian people as well as violations of Syrian sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Russian Strategic Bombers Destroy ISIS Bases near Syria’s Raqqa Russia has used long-range strategic bombers to destroy ISIS terrorist group the facilities near the Syrian city of Raqqa.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Dimona at Hezbollah’s Range, Why Nasrallah Threatened Israel

Turkey, Russia Rapprochement on Syria Stalling?

Social Media Go Big in Beating the Western Mainstream Media

US Deports 117 Cubans Since Policy Change

Mosul Operation not a Simple Assault, It’s a Full-scale War: Former Ambassador

UN Condemns US Blocking of Palestinian Pick

France Warns US against Dividing EU

What’s Behind Lebanon’s Pres. Aoun Riyadh and Cairo Visit?

US Sends Carrier Group to South China Sea amid Tensions

Congress Anti-Russianism: Roadblock to Trump-Putin Cozying Up

2 Saudi Forces Hunted by Yemeni Snipers

Team Trump Linked to Israel, Saudi Arabia: US Pundit Told Alwaght

Iraqi Army Declares Attack on West Mosul

Lebanese President Warns Israel against Possible Attack

Consequences of CIA Chief Visit to Saudi Arabia

Erdogan Visits Arab Sheikhdoms to Boost Turkey’s Stalled Economy

Yemeni Forces Capture City near Saudi Border

Lebanon Needs Arms of Hezbollah against Israeli Occupation: President

Iraqi Popular Forces Block ISIS Scape Route to Syria

Bahrain, Turkey Cooperate on Arms amid Manama Crackdown on Dissent

Putin says NATO Pushing Russia to War

Turkey’s Incursion on Syria’s Al Bab Killed 60 Civilians

Why US Concerned over Iraqi Popular Forces Possible Deployment to Syria?

Yemeni Forces Destroy Saudi Tank

Tunisia Renews State of Emergency amid ISIS Threat

Lebanese Hezbollah Support Political Settlement in Syria: Leader

Russian Strategic Bombers Destroy ISIS Bases near Syria’s Raqqa

UN Warns against Human Catastrophe in Syria due to US Attack

Yemen’s Army Fires Missile at Saudi Airport in Retaliatory Attack

UK, US, France War-Games Provoke Persian Gulf Tensions

Yemenis New Strategy against Saudi Aggression: "City for City, Capital for Capital"

Iran, Russia, Turkey Discuss Syria Ceasefire in Astana

Why Can’t Tel Aviv Bear Moscow-Tehran Strong Relations?

US Planning Nuclear Strikes on Russia, China?

Israeli Regime Trained Bahraini Anti-Riot Forces

Yemenis Lose Patience with Saudi Aggression, Hit Regime’s Capital

Putin says NATO Pushing Russia to War

Theresa May’s Visit to Turkey Betrays British Liberal Values: Guardian

Trump Orders Preparations for World War

Turkish Air Force Mistakenly Targets Ankara-Backed Forces in Syria

Why Turkey Blocking Syrian Army Liberation of Al-Bab?

Abbas Facing Ouster amid Palestinian Authority Financial Crisis

How Anti-Israeli Arab Agenda Gave Place to Compromises

Iran Has ’Total Disregard’ for US: Trump

In Focus

West Asia in 2016

West Asia in 2016

undefined
Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
News

Lebanese President Warns Israel against Possible Attack

Sunday 19 February 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Lebanese President Warns Israel against Possible Attack

Lebanese president

Lebanese president warned Israeli regime against any military adventure against his country saying Beirut will respond proportionally
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Lebanese president warned Israeli regime against any military adventure against his country saying Beirut will respond proportionally.

In response to recent threats of military attack by Israel, Lebanese President Michel Aoun warned that any Israeli attempt to violate Lebanon's sovereignty would be met with an “appropriate response.”

Any attempt to hurt Lebanese sovereignty or expose the Lebanese to danger will find the appropriate response,” Aoun said in a statement released by his office on Saturday.

The remarks were apparently a response to threats against the “security and stability” in southern Lebanon by Israeli envoy to the United Nations, Danny Danon. The statement did not elaborate what Danon’s remarks were.

Last week, Aoun said Hezbollah must arm itself to complement the Lebanese army's ability to deal with Israel’s threats. Danon sent a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and to the Security Council in response.

The Saturday statement said that the Lebanese president also called on the international community to be aware of Israel's aggressive intentions against his country.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Thursday warned Tel Aviv against starting another war on Lebanon, calling for the removal of the regime’s Dimona nuclear reactor, which, he said, would be within the resistance movement’s reach in case of a potential Israeli offensive.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Lebanon Israel Threat

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Refugee`s Camp in Australia`s Manus Island
Six years on: Bahrain Revolution Still Alive
Life Returning to Liberated Aleppo City, Syria
Paris Burning as Riots Continue over Police Rape of Black Youth
Refugee`s Camp in Australia`s Manus Island

Refugee`s Camp in Australia`s Manus Island

Refugee`s Camp in Australia`s Manus Island
Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces Launch Op to Repel ISIS from Tal Afar
Canadian PM Beats Donald Trump`s Awkward Handshake Style
Syrian Army Advances on in ISIS-Held Areas in Aleppo`s Eastern Countryside