Iraqi Army Declares Attack on West Mosul

Alwaght- Iraqi military has declared to the civilian population living in the western parts of Mosul city that their attack to fully liberate the city is imminent.

Dropping leaflets on the western parts, the Iraqi air force warned the civilian population to remain in safe places as the offensive against the ISIS terrorist group will start in a few days.

The warning also asks the members of the ISIS terror group to put down arms and surrender before the fire is initiated.

The Iraqi Defense Ministry announced that the leaflets addressing the civilian population read "Your armed forces … are advancing in the direction of the right side, relying on God".

"Get ready to welcome the sons of your armed forces and to cooperate with them, as your brothers on the left side have done, in order to reduce losses and speed up the conclusion," added the leaflets.

ISIS’s last remaining stronghold in Iraq has been under siege since a coalition of forces surrounded it last month.

The east side of the city was liberated from ISIS earlier in January as part of massive operations launched on 17 October 2016, to rid the city of the terrorists who captured it in 2014.

On Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced that armed forces would begin the ground offensive to retake western Mosul "very soon."