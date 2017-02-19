Congress Anti-Russianism: Roadblock to Trump-Putin Cozying Up

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 19 February 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Palestinian Cause Should Remain "Central" for Muslims: KIU Leader Tells Alwaght

Palestinian Cause Should Remain "Central" for Muslims: KIU Leader Tells Alwaght The Kurdish Islamic Unity Party’s chief calls for fighting corruption to address the challenges facing Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

Erdogan Visits Arab Sheikhdoms to Boost Turkey’s Stalled Economy - Turkish President has visited Persian Gulf countries of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Qatar in a bid to shore up his country’s badly economy.

Consequences of CIA Chief Visit to Saudi Arabia The recent visit by to United States spy, CIA chief Mike Pompeo, to Saudi Arabia is bound to have negative consequences in the region.

Saudi Blockade of Yemen Created Disastrous Humanitarian Situation: Russia Russian envoy to the United Nations says Saudi Arabia’s almost two-Year aggression on Yemen has made humanitarian situation disastrous in the already impoverished country that is faced a media blackout as Riyadh prevents journalist from going to Yemen.

Yemenis New Strategy against Saudi Aggression: "City for City, Capital for Capital" The Yemeni missile touches the Saudi capital, making a groundbreaking development in the war.

News

US Deports 117 Cubans Since Policy Change

US Deports 117 Cubans Since Policy Change

US authorities have deported more than one hundred Cubans since changing immigration policy as part of new relations with Cuba

US Attack Kills 11 Civilians in Syria US attack on Syrian cities has costed the lives of near a dozen civilians, a monitoring group said on Friday

Israeli Soldier Commits Suicide near Gaza Strip In an apparent response to high tensions of imposing embargo on Palestinian civilians in Gaza Strip

France Support for Terrorists Direct Cause of Bloodshed in Syria: Assad Terrorist groups in Syria are supported by French government and that is a direct cause of bloodshed in the country, Syrian President said

Yemenis Martyred in Saudi Attacks Commemorated in Sanaa Yemeni people took to the streets of Capital Sanaa to commemorate those martyred in nearly 24 months of attacks.

Terrorist Attack Kills Child in Turkey A terrorist attack in the southern part of turkey has killed a child and injured a dozen more, late Friday night

Palestinians Protest Israeli Bill to Confiscate Their Lands The new Israeli bill to confiscate privately owned Palestinian lands was faced with a wide demonstration in Palestine

Iran Slams ISIS Terrorist Attack on Muslim Shrine in Pakistan Iran on Friday condemned an ISIS terrorist attack in Pakistan that killed 88 people and injured hundreds more at a crowded Sufi Muslim shrine.

Trump Sending 100,000 Troops to Arrest Migrants US President Donald Trump planes to send at least 100,000 National Guard troops to arrest unauthorized immigrants across the country.

French Police Given more Power to use Weapons amid Crackdown The French Parliament has approved a bill which give police more power to use weapons amid an ongoing crackdown of protestors in the country.

Trump Might be Mentally Unstable: Democrats Questions about US president Donald Trump’s mental health continue to be raised with Democrats insisting he might be unfit to serve as head of state.

Syria Slams Turkey’s Violations, Urges UN to Intervene Syria has condemned Turkey’s “repeated crimes and attacks” on the Syrian people as well as violations of Syrian sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Russian Strategic Bombers Destroy ISIS Bases near Syria’s Raqqa Russia has used long-range strategic bombers to destroy ISIS terrorist group the facilities near the Syrian city of Raqqa.

Saudi Regime Buys Offensive Weapons in War Preparations The Saudi regime and other Western-backed Arab states are buying more offensive military weapons amid concerns of war preparations.

Syrian Astana 2 Talks Set Grounds for Geneva Negotiations Senior Syrian diplomat says Thursday’s Astana 2 talks paved the way for the upcoming Geneva conference on Syria’s peace.

Tunisia Renews State of Emergency amid ISIS Threat Tunisia has renewed a state of emergency in place since a 2015 terrorists attack amid an increasing threat posed by ISIS terrorists returning from Syria and Iraq.

Putin says NATO Pushing Russia to War Russian President Valdimir Putin says US-led NATO military alliance is constantly trying to draw his country into war.

Hamas Denounces Trump, Urges PA to Stop Talks with Israel The Palestinian Islamic Resistance , Hamas, has denounced the current US administration for completely and blatantly being biased in favor of the Israeli regime.

Trump Tripled Islamophobia across the US Islamophobia tripled across the United States in 2016 when rightwing extremists were fired up right by Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

Yemen’s Army Fires Missile at Saudi Airport in Retaliatory Attack Yemen’s army has fired a long-range missile at a Saudi Abha airport in the Kingdom’s southwest region of Asir.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Terrorist Attack Kills Child in Turkey

New US Administration’s Anti-Russian Stances Set to Mount

US Attack Kills 11 Civilians in Syria

Palestinians Protest Israeli Bill to Confiscate Their Lands

France Support for Terrorists Direct Cause of Bloodshed in Syria: Assad

Israeli Soldier Commits Suicide near Gaza Strip

Yemenis Martyred in Saudi Attacks Commemorated in Sanaa

Palestinian Cause Should Remain "Central" for Muslims: KIU Leader Tells Alwaght

What’s Behind Lebanon’s Pres. Aoun Riyadh and Cairo Visit?

Social Media Go Big in Beating the Western Mainstream Media

Turkey, Russia Rapprochement on Syria Stalling?

US Deports 117 Cubans Since Policy Change

Dimona at Hezbollah’s Range, Why Nasrallah Threatened Israel

Mosul Operation not a Simple Assault, It’s a Full-scale War: Former Ambassador

Congress Anti-Russianism: Roadblock to Trump-Putin Cozying Up

Putin says NATO Pushing Russia to War

Turkey’s Incursion on Syria’s Al Bab Killed 60 Civilians

Consequences of CIA Chief Visit to Saudi Arabia

Erdogan Visits Arab Sheikhdoms to Boost Turkey’s Stalled Economy

Yemen’s Army Fires Missile at Saudi Airport in Retaliatory Attack

Lebanon Needs Arms of Hezbollah against Israeli Occupation: President

Saudi Airstrikes Kill 10 Yemenis in Latest Aggression

Iraqi Popular Forces Block ISIS Scape Route to Syria

Yemeni Forces Capture City near Saudi Border

5,000 Chinese Militants Fight in Syria

Yemeni Forces Destroy Saudi Tank

Syrian Army Enters ISIS-Held city of Al-Bab

Saudi Arabia Expels 40,000 Pakistani Workers amid Economic Pressures

Terrorist Attack Kills Child in Turkey

Israeli Regime President Calls for Annexation of Occupied West Bank

Yemenis New Strategy against Saudi Aggression: "City for City, Capital for Capital"

UK, US, France War-Games Provoke Persian Gulf Tensions

How Anti-Israeli Arab Agenda Gave Place to Compromises

Iran, Russia, Turkey Discuss Syria Ceasefire in Astana

Merkel, May, Hollande Interfered in US Election: Lavrov

Putin says NATO Pushing Russia to War

Reasons behind Team Trump’s Arms Sale to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain

Israeli Regime Trained Bahraini Anti-Riot Forces

Saudi Arabia to Bomb Yemen’s Hodeidah despite UN Warning

US Planning Nuclear Strikes on Russia, China?

Why Can’t Tel Aviv Bear Moscow-Tehran Strong Relations?

Yemenis Lose Patience with Saudi Aggression, Hit Regime’s Capital

Saudi Arabia Besieges Yemenis after Military Failure

Turkish Air Force Mistakenly Targets Ankara-Backed Forces in Syria

Trump Orders Preparations for World War

In Focus

West Asia in 2016

West Asia in 2016

undefined
Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
Analysis

Congress Anti-Russianism: Roadblock to Trump-Putin Cozying Up

Sunday 19 February 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Congress Anti-Russianism: Roadblock to Trump-Putin Cozying Up

Related Content

Russia Committed Act of War against US: McCain

Trump Rejects Imposing Sanctions on Russia over Alleged Hack Attack

Why Europe Opposed to Trump’s Presidency?

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Before the current president of the United States Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential election, it seemed that there was a consensus between the American politicians and political elites on the way of dealing with Russia. In their viewpoint, President Vladimir Putin of Russia is an authoritarian leader precluding the Western democracy from rising also in Russia, cracking down on the media, manipulating the elections, and most importantly embarking on an aggressive plan in the foreign policy. They argue that this foreign policy spirit motivated him to intervene in the neighboring Georgia and then the eastern Ukraine, annexing part of the Ukrainian territory– the Crimea Peninsula– to the Russian Federation.

Another point of Putin's policy is marked by the Russian presence in the West Asia region. The Russian leader stymied many of the Western schemes in the crisis-hit Syria, and at the end of the road ventured on a peace process for Syria without an influential and highlighted role of the US. So with this record and performance of the Russian president in sight, it is not unexpected that the American politicians unanimously lash out at Russia. This issue is by no means a sole Republican or Democratic case. Before Trump administration's coming to the power, the White House and the Congress viewed Russia with one accord.

But the 2016 American presidential race went in a way that a crack appeared to emerge in this bipartisan anti-Russian unanimity as Trump and his team of advisors insisted on the point that without obtaining the Russians' content, it was unlikely for Washington to find settlements for many global issues, particularly the dangers of the ISIS terrorist group. They pressed that the necessity now dictates that Washington should have a brand-new vision on the type of its relation with Moscow. But this approach did not grow out of a consensus developing inside the American society. Actually, the advocates of a warming up to Russia in the new administration even failed to achieve harmony inside the Republican Party. Having in mind that Trump’s administration does not see itself tightly bound to the old structures of the American governing system or even the own Republican Party, it has done some works so far that are labeled by the critics as “unilateral” and so jeopardizing the American national security. As the Trump’s government tried to take a new approach to Russia— at least ostensibly and with use of a different rhetoric–, the Congress holders took measures against such Trump’s policies, to a degree that leading Republicans and senators like John McCain, who heads the very weighty Senate's Committee on Armed Services, toughly attacked the government, warning that cozying up to Moscow while President Putin has not thrown away his past behaviors could risk the American national interests.

In such conditions, the claims about Russian interventions in the American domestic affairs including the presidential election have widened the divisions, to the extent that some even disparaged Trump, accusing him of pursuing Putin’s policies inside the US. Aside from Hillary Clinton accusing Trump of being “puppet of Vladimir Putin and Russia” in one of her television debates, inside the Republican Party there grew concerns about the degree of cooperation and behind-the-scenes contacts between Trump’s security team and the Russians. The culmination of such struggles was resignation of Michael Flynn, the US president’s national security advisor.

These issues are expressive of the fact that differences with Russia are deeper than what Trump has been thinking. He thought that with some diplomatic work it was feasible to break the ice. But what is certain is that Trump after a month of his presidency has not succeeded in persuading a major part of the country’s politicians, at least inside his Republican Party, with the aim of paving the way for reconciliation with Russia. So it looks quite unlikely that he can press ahead with this efforts without advocacy from the Congress. Because some sanctions that are imposed on Russian are decisions made by the Congress and Trump’s insistence on continuing this course could claim further Flynn-style victims from his cabinet.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Trump Russia Congress Putin Reconciliation National Security Flynn

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Refugee`s Camp in Australia`s Manus Island
Six years on: Bahrain Revolution Still Alive
Life Returning to Liberated Aleppo City, Syria
Paris Burning as Riots Continue over Police Rape of Black Youth
Refugee`s Camp in Australia`s Manus Island

Refugee`s Camp in Australia`s Manus Island

Refugee`s Camp in Australia`s Manus Island
Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces Launch Op to Repel ISIS from Tal Afar
Canadian PM Beats Donald Trump`s Awkward Handshake Style
Syrian Army Advances on in ISIS-Held Areas in Aleppo`s Eastern Countryside