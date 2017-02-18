Dimona at Hezbollah’s Range, Why Nasrallah Threatened Israel

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 18 February 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Palestinian Cause Should Remain "Central" for Muslims: KIU Leader Tells Alwaght

Palestinian Cause Should Remain "Central" for Muslims: KIU Leader Tells Alwaght The Kurdish Islamic Unity Party’s chief calls for fighting corruption to address the challenges facing Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

Erdogan Visits Arab Sheikhdoms to Boost Turkey’s Stalled Economy - Turkish President has visited Persian Gulf countries of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Qatar in a bid to shore up his country’s badly economy.

Consequences of CIA Chief Visit to Saudi Arabia The recent visit by to United States spy, CIA chief Mike Pompeo, to Saudi Arabia is bound to have negative consequences in the region.

Saudi Blockade of Yemen Created Disastrous Humanitarian Situation: Russia Russian envoy to the United Nations says Saudi Arabia’s almost two-Year aggression on Yemen has made humanitarian situation disastrous in the already impoverished country that is faced a media blackout as Riyadh prevents journalist from going to Yemen.

Yemenis New Strategy against Saudi Aggression: "City for City, Capital for Capital" The Yemeni missile touches the Saudi capital, making a groundbreaking development in the war.

News

US Attack Kills 11 Civilians in Syria

US Attack Kills 11 Civilians in Syria

US attack on Syrian cities has costed the lives of near a dozen civilians, a monitoring group said on Friday

Israeli Soldier Commits Suicide near Gaza Strip In an apparent response to high tensions of imposing embargo on Palestinian civilians in Gaza Strip

France Support for Terrorists Direct Cause of Bloodshed in Syria: Assad Terrorist groups in Syria are supported by French government and that is a direct cause of bloodshed in the country, Syrian President said

Yemenis Martyred in Saudi Attacks Commemorated in Sanaa Yemeni people took to the streets of Capital Sanaa to commemorate those martyred in nearly 24 months of attacks.

Terrorist Attack Kills Child in Turkey A terrorist attack in the southern part of turkey has killed a child and injured a dozen more, late Friday night

Palestinians Protest Israeli Bill to Confiscate Their Lands The new Israeli bill to confiscate privately owned Palestinian lands was faced with a wide demonstration in Palestine

Iran Slams ISIS Terrorist Attack on Muslim Shrine in Pakistan Iran on Friday condemned an ISIS terrorist attack in Pakistan that killed 88 people and injured hundreds more at a crowded Sufi Muslim shrine.

Trump Sending 100,000 Troops to Arrest Migrants US President Donald Trump planes to send at least 100,000 National Guard troops to arrest unauthorized immigrants across the country.

French Police Given more Power to use Weapons amid Crackdown The French Parliament has approved a bill which give police more power to use weapons amid an ongoing crackdown of protestors in the country.

Trump Might be Mentally Unstable: Democrats Questions about US president Donald Trump’s mental health continue to be raised with Democrats insisting he might be unfit to serve as head of state.

Syria Slams Turkey’s Violations, Urges UN to Intervene Syria has condemned Turkey’s “repeated crimes and attacks” on the Syrian people as well as violations of Syrian sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Russian Strategic Bombers Destroy ISIS Bases near Syria’s Raqqa Alwaght- Russia has used long-range strategic bombers to destroy ISIS terrorist group the facilities near the Syrian city of Raqqa.

Saudi Regime Buys Offensive Weapons in War Preparations The Saudi regime and other Western-backed Arab states are buying more offensive military weapons amid concerns of war preparations.

Syrian Astana 2 Talks Set Grounds for Geneva Negotiations Senior Syrian diplomat says Thursday’s Astana 2 talks paved the way for the upcoming Geneva conference on Syria’s peace.

Tunisia Renews State of Emergency amid ISIS Threat Tunisia has renewed a state of emergency in place since a 2015 terrorists attack amid an increasing threat posed by ISIS terrorists returning from Syria and Iraq.

Putin says NATO Pushing Russia to War Russian President Valdimir Putin says US-led NATO military alliance is constantly trying to draw his country into war.

Hamas Denounces Trump, Urges PA to Stop Talks with Israel The Palestinian Islamic Resistance , Hamas, has denounced the current US administration for completely and blatantly being biased in favor of the Israeli regime.

Trump Tripled Islamophobia across the US Islamophobia tripled across the United States in 2016 when rightwing extremists were fired up right by Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

Yemen’s Army Fires Missile at Saudi Airport in Retaliatory Attack Yemen’s army has fired a long-range missile at a Saudi Abha airport in the Kingdom’s southwest region of Asir.

Only Syrians can Decide their Country’s Future: Assad Syrian President Bashar al–Assad reiterated on Wednesday that any step pertaining to Syria’s future is up to the Syrian people to decide.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Trump Sending 100,000 Troops to Arrest Migrants

Syria Slams Turkey’s Violations, Urges UN to Intervene

Yemenis Honor Martyrs as Saudi Brutality Continues

Palestinians Protest Israeli Bill to Confiscate Their Lands

France Support for Terrorists Direct Cause of Bloodshed in Syria: Assad

Israeli Soldier Commits Suicide near Gaza Strip

Palestinian Cause Should Remain "Central" for Muslims: KIU Leader Tells Alwaght

Trump Might be Mentally Unstable: Democrats

Yemenis Martyred in Saudi Attacks Commemorated in Sanaa

Terrorist Attack Kills Child in Turkey

New US Administration’s Anti-Russian Stances Set to Mount

US Attack Kills 11 Civilians in Syria

French Police Given more Power to use Weapons amid Crackdown

Social Media Go Big in Beating the Western Mainstream Media

Dimona at Hezbollah’s Range, Why Nasrallah Threatened Israel

Reasons behind Team Trump’s Arms Sale to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain

Consequences of CIA Chief Visit to Saudi Arabia

Why Turkey Blocking Syrian Army Liberation of Al-Bab?

Turkey’s Incursion on Syria’s Al Bab Killed 60 Civilians

Putin says NATO Pushing Russia to War

US Used Depleted Uranium in Syria: US Central Command

Yemen’s Army Fires Missile at Saudi Airport in Retaliatory Attack

Saudi Airstrikes Kill 10 Yemenis in Latest Aggression

Erdogan Visits Arab Sheikhdoms to Boost Turkey’s Stalled Economy

Lebanon Needs Arms of Hezbollah against Israeli Occupation: President

Two Third of US Navy Jets Unable to Fly

Yemeni Forces Capture City near Saudi Border

5,000 Chinese Militants Fight in Syria

Bahrain, Turkey Cooperate on Arms amid Manama Crackdown on Dissent

Germany Postpones Israel Conference over Illegal Settlements

Obama Foreign Policy’s Legacy for Trump

Yemenis New Strategy against Saudi Aggression: "City for City, Capital for Capital"

US Planning Nuclear Strikes on Russia, China?

Iran, Russia, Turkey Discuss Syria Ceasefire in Astana

Israeli Regime Trained Bahraini Anti-Riot Forces

Reasons behind Team Trump’s Arms Sale to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain

Yemenis Lose Patience with Saudi Aggression, Hit Regime’s Capital

Why Can’t Tel Aviv Bear Moscow-Tehran Strong Relations?

Trump Orders Preparations for World War

Iran Has ’Total Disregard’ for US: Trump

How Russia, Turkey Look at Each Other?

Turkish Air Force Mistakenly Targets Ankara-Backed Forces in Syria

How Anti-Israeli Arab Agenda Gave Place to Compromises

UK, US, France War-Games Provoke Persian Gulf Tensions

Merkel, May, Hollande Interfered in US Election: Lavrov

In Focus

West Asia in 2016

West Asia in 2016

undefined
Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
Analysis

Dimona at Hezbollah’s Range, Why Nasrallah Threatened Israel

Saturday 18 February 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Dimona at Hezbollah’s Range, Why Nasrallah Threatened Israel

Dimona nuclear plant

Hezbollah chief demanded that the Israeli regime dismantles Dimona nuclear reactor warning that it’s within reach of the resistance.
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght: Hezbollah chief demanded that the Israeli regime dismantles Dimona nuclear reactor warning that it's within reach of the resistance.

Speaking on Thursday in Beirut, Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah said the Hezbollah is able to target the nuclear facility in case of a potential Israeli offensive.

The Hezbollah leader issued the warning during a ceremony commemorating the martyrs of the Lebanese resistance movement as well as the national army.

Hezbollah has always insisted that its military power is specifically for defensive purposes on and for use in preemptive strikes.

This Hezbollah policy has been effective and actually changed the regional power balance after the resistance movement got involved directly in combating Takfiri terrorists groups backed by Western countries and their regional allies including the Israeli regime.

Last February Hezbollah leader also threatened to attack Israeli regime's Ammonia plant in Haifa February in response to Tel Aviv’s aggressive policies.  The Israeli regime decided to close the plant after the Hezbollah threat and this is an indicator that the Tel Aviv regime takes seriously the threats by Sayyed Nasrallah.

Panic in Israel after Sayyed Nasrallah's speech

Hours after  Hezbollah leader's speech, there was panic across Israel after after a small quantity of Ammonia was spilled from a truck near Haifa leading to immediate evacuation of the area.

Thursday's demand by the Hezbollah leader that the Israeli regime dismantles Dimona Nuclear plant presents the Israeli regime with no option but to decommission the plant and face humiliation. According to the Institute for Science and International Security (ISIS), since the onset of producing plutonium at its Dimona nuclear plant in December 1963, the Israeli  regime has produced 660 kg of the material which is mainly used to make the warheads.

The ISIS noted that between three to five kilograms of plutonium goes into a single nuclear weapon has. “Based on the total production of plutonium, the median for the number of nuclear weapons is about 165 with a standard deviation of 33 and a full range of about 90-290 weapons. Likely, Israel did not build this many nuclear weapons. A reasonable assumption is that the number of deployed weapons is 30 percent lower, or 115 nuclear weapons as of the end of 2014,” former UN nuclear inspector and the founder and President of ISIS, David Albright noted in the report

The Tel Aviv regime which is the only one that possesses nuclear weapons in the West Asia region will be faced with a worsening security situation as it views the deadly weapons as a major factor in its survival. Considering the foregoing, as predicted, the Israeli regime will cease to exist in the next 25 especially if there is a collective and united struggle by the Palestinians and the Muslims against the Zionists.

Hezbollah continues to grow stronger and bolder despite sanctions, financial difficulties and a high number of fighters engaged in Syria. This Islamic resistance movement continues to pursue its strategic goals while confronting the various challenges.

Israeli regime's psychological and propaganda warfare against Hezbollah has only served to strengthen the movement and has been followed by real threats by Sayyed Nasrallah which have spread panic in Tel Aviv.

Hezbollah, a power to be reckoned with

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has threatened the Israeli regime with full knowledge that the regime posses advance weapon systems including backing by some major world powers especially the US which under Donald Trump is using all what is within its disposal to prop up Israel. The resolute stances by Hezbollah at this juncture is a clear warning that Hezbollah is a power to be reckoned with.

The era when the Israeli regime used to stride and issue bellicose remarks fearing no consequences is long gone. Arab countries must know that having normal ties with this regime implies giving it a lease of life which will raise the ire of Muslim masses. Arab rulers will not be forgiven by their masses and will loose legitimacy for siding with a regime  facing imminent collapse.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Dimona Israeli regime Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Refugee`s Camp in Australia`s Manus Island
Six years on: Bahrain Revolution Still Alive
Life Returning to Liberated Aleppo City, Syria
Paris Burning as Riots Continue over Police Rape of Black Youth
Refugee`s Camp in Australia`s Manus Island

Refugee`s Camp in Australia`s Manus Island

Refugee`s Camp in Australia`s Manus Island
Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces Launch Op to Repel ISIS from Tal Afar
Canadian PM Beats Donald Trump`s Awkward Handshake Style
Syrian Army Advances on in ISIS-Held Areas in Aleppo`s Eastern Countryside