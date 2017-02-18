Dimona at Hezbollah’s Range, Why Nasrallah Threatened Israel

Alwaght: Hezbollah chief demanded that the Israeli regime dismantles Dimona nuclear reactor warning that it's within reach of the resistance.

Speaking on Thursday in Beirut, Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah said the Hezbollah is able to target the nuclear facility in case of a potential Israeli offensive.

The Hezbollah leader issued the warning during a ceremony commemorating the martyrs of the Lebanese resistance movement as well as the national army.

Hezbollah has always insisted that its military power is specifically for defensive purposes on and for use in preemptive strikes.

This Hezbollah policy has been effective and actually changed the regional power balance after the resistance movement got involved directly in combating Takfiri terrorists groups backed by Western countries and their regional allies including the Israeli regime.

Last February Hezbollah leader also threatened to attack Israeli regime's Ammonia plant in Haifa February in response to Tel Aviv’s aggressive policies. The Israeli regime decided to close the plant after the Hezbollah threat and this is an indicator that the Tel Aviv regime takes seriously the threats by Sayyed Nasrallah.

Panic in Israel after Sayyed Nasrallah's speech

Hours after Hezbollah leader's speech, there was panic across Israel after after a small quantity of Ammonia was spilled from a truck near Haifa leading to immediate evacuation of the area.

Thursday's demand by the Hezbollah leader that the Israeli regime dismantles Dimona Nuclear plant presents the Israeli regime with no option but to decommission the plant and face humiliation. According to the Institute for Science and International Security (ISIS), since the onset of producing plutonium at its Dimona nuclear plant in December 1963, the Israeli regime has produced 660 kg of the material which is mainly used to make the warheads.

The ISIS noted that between three to five kilograms of plutonium goes into a single nuclear weapon has. “Based on the total production of plutonium, the median for the number of nuclear weapons is about 165 with a standard deviation of 33 and a full range of about 90-290 weapons. Likely, Israel did not build this many nuclear weapons. A reasonable assumption is that the number of deployed weapons is 30 percent lower, or 115 nuclear weapons as of the end of 2014,” former UN nuclear inspector and the founder and President of ISIS, David Albright noted in the report

The Tel Aviv regime which is the only one that possesses nuclear weapons in the West Asia region will be faced with a worsening security situation as it views the deadly weapons as a major factor in its survival. Considering the foregoing, as predicted, the Israeli regime will cease to exist in the next 25 especially if there is a collective and united struggle by the Palestinians and the Muslims against the Zionists.

Hezbollah continues to grow stronger and bolder despite sanctions, financial difficulties and a high number of fighters engaged in Syria. This Islamic resistance movement continues to pursue its strategic goals while confronting the various challenges.

Israeli regime's psychological and propaganda warfare against Hezbollah has only served to strengthen the movement and has been followed by real threats by Sayyed Nasrallah which have spread panic in Tel Aviv.

Hezbollah, a power to be reckoned with

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has threatened the Israeli regime with full knowledge that the regime posses advance weapon systems including backing by some major world powers especially the US which under Donald Trump is using all what is within its disposal to prop up Israel. The resolute stances by Hezbollah at this juncture is a clear warning that Hezbollah is a power to be reckoned with.

The era when the Israeli regime used to stride and issue bellicose remarks fearing no consequences is long gone. Arab countries must know that having normal ties with this regime implies giving it a lease of life which will raise the ire of Muslim masses. Arab rulers will not be forgiven by their masses and will loose legitimacy for siding with a regime facing imminent collapse.