US Attack Kills 11 Civilians in Syria

Alwaght- US attack on Syrian cities has costed the lives of near a dozen civilians, a monitoring group said on Friday.

The US-led coalition attacks on the northern city of Raqqa allegedly to fight the ISIS terrorist group, killed 11 civilians.

The strike targeted Tishrin farmland, which lies approximately 20 kilometers west of the provincial capital city of al-Raqqah, on Friday, the Britain-based so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

The observatory said nine people were killed and several others injured in the aerial attack, noting that the death toll could rise as some of those injured in the airstrike are in critical condition. There is a child among the deceased.

Additionally, a woman and her child were killed as US-led military aircraft struck an area in the city of al-Thawrah, also known as al-Tabqah and situated approximately 55 kilometers west of Raqqah.

Raqqah, on the northern bank of the Euphrates River, was overrun by the ISIS terrorists in March 2013, and was proclaimed the center for most of the terrorists’ administrative and control tasks the next year.

The US-led coalition has been conducting airstrikes against what are said to be the ISIS terrorists inside Syria since September 2014 without any authorization from the Damascus government or a UN mandate.

The coalition has repeatedly been accused of targeting and killing civilians. It has also been largely incapable of fulfilling its declared aim of destroying terrorists.