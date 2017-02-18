Yemenis Martyred in Saudi Attacks Commemorated in Sanaa

Alwaght- On the second anniversary of the Saudi aggression on Yemeni people, they took to the streets of Capital Sanaa to commemorate those martyred in nearly 24 months of attacks.

Thousands of people demonstrated on the streets near Bab al-Yemen of the capital chanting “Loyalty to Martyrs' Blood” on Friday.

Demonstrators issued a final statement, which was read by Hussein al-Qadi, the head of the Martyrs’ Foundation.

The statement condemned crimes committed in Yemen by the regime in Riyadh, referring to a recent fatal airstrike that hit Arhab district of Sanaa. A dozen people were killed in the Saudi strike that targeted a funeral in the district on Wednesday.

The statement also urged international and local organizations to stand by the oppressed people of Yemen.

Saudi Arabia has been engaged in a deadly campaign against Yemen since March 2015. Riyadh’s aggression, which has killed more than 11,400 people, was launched in an attempt to restore power to Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, a staunch ally of Riyadh, who has resigned as Yemen’s president but seeks to force his way back into power. The campaign also seeks to undermine the Ansarullah movement.