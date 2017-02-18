Terrorist Attack Kills Child in Turkey

Alwaght- A terrorist attack in the southern part of turkey has killed a child and injured a dozen more, late Friday night.

Terrorists detonated a car bomb in the southeastern province of Snliurfa where official say the explosion was huge.

The bombing took place in the garden of a housing complex for judges and prosecutors in the market town of Viranşehir, about 50 kilometers north of the Syrian border, on Friday night.

The official Anadolu Agency quoted Viranşehir Governor Gungor Azim Tuna as saying that the huge explosion killed a three-year-old child of a court clerk and injured at least 17 others. He further said that the car used in the bombing was reportedly parked near the housing complex by an approximately 20-year-old person.

“The terrorist attack was carried out by detonating the bomb-laden car via remote control. The housing complex was severely damaged,” Tuna said, adding that the wounded were not in critical condition and had been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the blast yet, but Ankara usually blames militants of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) for similar bombings in the country's southeastern regions.