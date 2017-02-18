Palestinians Protest Israeli Bill to Confiscate Their Lands

Alwaght- The new Israeli bill to confiscate privately owned Palestinian lands was faced with a wide demonstration in Palestine.

Hundreds of Palestinians took to the streets in the occupied West Bank to protest the new Israeli bill that retroactively confiscates all privately owned Palestinian lands on which Israeli settlements have been built.

On Friday, weekly demonstrations were held in the villages of Bilin and Nilin near the central city of Ramallah, and in the village of Kafr Qaddum near the northern city of Nablus.

Some local officials also attended the Bilin rally, which started after Friday prayers with protesters waving Palestinian flags and shouting anti-Israeli slogans.

Israeli forces clashed with the demonstrators and temporarily detained several children. A young Palestinian man was hospitalized after being wounded in the clashes.

Israel began building the barrier of walls and fences inside the occupied West Bank in 2002. Tel Aviv said it wanted to prevent Palestinians from infiltrating into the Israeli settlements, but Palestinians consider the move as yet another violation of their rights.

The Friday demonstrations come as the Israeli regime is under fire for its settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Since January 20, when US President Donald Trump, an ardent supporter of Israel, took office, Tel Aviv has launched a major land grab drive in defiance of global calls to stop its settlement activities on occupied Palestinian lands.

Over 230 settlements have been built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and al-Quds, which the Palestinians want as the capital of their future independent state.