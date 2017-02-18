Social Media Go Big in Beating the Western Mainstream Media

Alwaght- So far the role of the social media in the Muslim world’s uprisings has been heavily highlighted by the Western analysis, media, and political circles. But it appears that the role playing of the same media is by no means restricted to the revolting Muslim nations and has covered also the Western countries. This is while many analysts admit that in comparison to the Muslim countries the Western media machine takes advantage of extremely advanced technologies.

After inauguration of the new American President Donald Trump, the country, particularly in the days leading to the weekend, has changed into a scene of anti-Trump protests.

It is not clear what will be the ultimate results of the demonstrations against the new president, but knowing that the Trump’s term will last for four years and the American citizens' discontent with his initial measures and executive orders, it is not expected that the huge rallies wind down this soon.

The United States has not seen nationwide protests with this big size since the nation demonstrated against invasion of Iraq in 2003. These rallies have seen participation of a wide range of American society's classes.

Some experts have talked about an unavoidable and unprecedented role of the social media, particularly inside the country, in brewing of such determined protest movement.

On the heels of Trump’s executive order of immigration ban, the rallies erupted and very rapidly developed across the country. The people were asked to join the general strike in the country set for February 17.

The Associated Press news agency on Monday noted in a report from New York that the uprisings may not be shown on the television but very certainly we can see them on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

According to the AP's report, a little while after Donald Trump imposed a ban on nationals from seven predominantly Muslim countries, Dex Torricke-Barton, a media activist, said on his Facebook page that he was eyeing organizing a rally to blast the new president's order. A couple of hours later, over 1000 people expressed interest to join his motion. The demonstrations that a week later broke out outside the San Francisco municipality, attracted thousands of more protestors.

The Americans now use the social media to orchestrate rallies, collect aids for the refugees, and support the rights of the immigrants, and very recently they have been using this efficient tool to draw social resistance against Trump’s orders, a work that the activists, for example, in the 1960s could hardly conceive of.

The AP added that the social networks in a short time can mobilize a record number of people for an ideal. But this does not mean that long-term efforts will be made to materialize a movement, the AP concluded, however.

The media experts believe that such events well display how the social media removed the barriers standing ahead of entry to the social activism. They assert that this type of media now can easily “spread knowledge” among the grass roots.

Madeleine Albright, the Bill Clinton-time US Secretary of State, two weeks ago in an address at the Center for Strategic and International Studies touched on recent Trump-related US developments and the massive influences of patriotism and nationalism, which according to her are affected by the globalization, in the 20th century, noting that another major wave that has grown in the new century is the advanced technologies that have developed in an incredible pace. Thanks to them, the people around the globe now can swiftly connect to each other, talk to each other, and express their ideas.

But, according to Albright, the interesting thing is the backwardness of the US traditional media in dealing with the tremendous media development that has happened in the 20th century. To put it differently, the social media have overtaken the world’s traditional but strong mass media which are predominantly owned by the West and the Zionists. The one-time Secretary of State maintained that now the world’s people talk to their governments using the advanced communication technologies of the 21st century, but the governments listen to them through 20th century technologies and give them 19th century-style responses. That is why we see people never trust governmental and international institutions. There are serious questions about the United Nations, the European Union, and the national governments, argues Albright. There is a critical tumult under way stemming from the positive and negative processes taking place in the world. She said she was optimistic while at the same time extremely concerned about such events.