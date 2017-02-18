Social Media Go Big in Beating the Western Mainstream Media

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 18 February 2017
Palestinian Cause Should Remain "Central" for Muslims: KIU Leader Tells Alwaght

Palestinian Cause Should Remain "Central" for Muslims: KIU Leader Tells Alwaght The Kurdish Islamic Unity Party’s chief calls for fighting corruption to address the challenges facing Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

Erdogan Visits Arab Sheikhdoms to Boost Turkey’s Stalled Economy - Turkish President has visited Persian Gulf countries of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Qatar in a bid to shore up his country’s badly economy.

Consequences of CIA Chief Visit to Saudi Arabia The recent visit by to United States spy, CIA chief Mike Pompeo, to Saudi Arabia is bound to have negative consequences in the region.

Saudi Blockade of Yemen Created Disastrous Humanitarian Situation: Russia Russian envoy to the United Nations says Saudi Arabia’s almost two-Year aggression on Yemen has made humanitarian situation disastrous in the already impoverished country that is faced a media blackout as Riyadh prevents journalist from going to Yemen.

Yemenis New Strategy against Saudi Aggression: "City for City, Capital for Capital" The Yemeni missile touches the Saudi capital, making a groundbreaking development in the war.

US Attack Kills 11 Civilians in Syria

US attack on Syrian cities has costed the lives of near a dozen civilians, a monitoring group said on Friday

Israeli Soldier Commits Suicide near Gaza Strip In an apparent response to high tensions of imposing embargo on Palestinian civilians in Gaza Strip

France Support for Terrorists Direct Cause of Bloodshed in Syria: Assad Terrorist groups in Syria are supported by French government and that is a direct cause of bloodshed in the country, Syrian President said

Yemenis Martyred in Saudi Attacks Commemorated in Sanaa Yemeni people took to the streets of Capital Sanaa to commemorate those martyred in nearly 24 months of attacks.

Terrorist Attack Kills Child in Turkey A terrorist attack in the southern part of turkey has killed a child and injured a dozen more, late Friday night

Palestinians Protest Israeli Bill to Confiscate Their Lands The new Israeli bill to confiscate privately owned Palestinian lands was faced with a wide demonstration in Palestine

Iran Slams ISIS Terrorist Attack on Muslim Shrine in Pakistan Iran on Friday condemned an ISIS terrorist attack in Pakistan that killed 88 people and injured hundreds more at a crowded Sufi Muslim shrine.

Trump Sending 100,000 Troops to Arrest Migrants US President Donald Trump planes to send at least 100,000 National Guard troops to arrest unauthorized immigrants across the country.

French Police Given more Power to use Weapons amid Crackdown The French Parliament has approved a bill which give police more power to use weapons amid an ongoing crackdown of protestors in the country.

Trump Might be Mentally Unstable: Democrats Questions about US president Donald Trump’s mental health continue to be raised with Democrats insisting he might be unfit to serve as head of state.

Syria Slams Turkey’s Violations, Urges UN to Intervene Syria has condemned Turkey’s “repeated crimes and attacks” on the Syrian people as well as violations of Syrian sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Russian Strategic Bombers Destroy ISIS Bases near Syria’s Raqqa Alwaght- Russia has used long-range strategic bombers to destroy ISIS terrorist group the facilities near the Syrian city of Raqqa.

Saudi Regime Buys Offensive Weapons in War Preparations The Saudi regime and other Western-backed Arab states are buying more offensive military weapons amid concerns of war preparations.

Syrian Astana 2 Talks Set Grounds for Geneva Negotiations Senior Syrian diplomat says Thursday’s Astana 2 talks paved the way for the upcoming Geneva conference on Syria’s peace.

Tunisia Renews State of Emergency amid ISIS Threat Tunisia has renewed a state of emergency in place since a 2015 terrorists attack amid an increasing threat posed by ISIS terrorists returning from Syria and Iraq.

Putin says NATO Pushing Russia to War Russian President Valdimir Putin says US-led NATO military alliance is constantly trying to draw his country into war.

Hamas Denounces Trump, Urges PA to Stop Talks with Israel The Palestinian Islamic Resistance , Hamas, has denounced the current US administration for completely and blatantly being biased in favor of the Israeli regime.

Trump Tripled Islamophobia across the US Islamophobia tripled across the United States in 2016 when rightwing extremists were fired up right by Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

Yemen’s Army Fires Missile at Saudi Airport in Retaliatory Attack Yemen’s army has fired a long-range missile at a Saudi Abha airport in the Kingdom’s southwest region of Asir.

Only Syrians can Decide their Country’s Future: Assad Syrian President Bashar al–Assad reiterated on Wednesday that any step pertaining to Syria’s future is up to the Syrian people to decide.

New US Administration’s Anti-Russian Stances Set to Mount

Yemenis Honor Martyrs as Saudi Brutality Continues

Mosul Operation not a Simple Assault, It’s a Full-scale War: Former Ambassador

Turkey’s Incursion on Syria’s Al Bab Killed 60 Civilians

US Used Depleted Uranium in Syria: US Central Command

Saudi Airstrikes Kill 10 Yemenis in Latest Aggression

Putin says NATO Pushing Russia to War

Reasons behind Team Trump’s Arms Sale to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain

Two Third of US Navy Jets Unable to Fly

Lebanon Needs Arms of Hezbollah against Israeli Occupation: President

Germany Postpones Israel Conference over Illegal Settlements

5,000 Chinese Militants Fight in Syria

Bahrain, Turkey Cooperate on Arms amid Manama Crackdown on Dissent

Why US Concerned over Iraqi Popular Forces Possible Deployment to Syria?

Yemeni Forces Destroy Saudi Tank

How Anti-Israeli Arab Agenda Gave Place to Compromises

Merkel, May, Hollande Interfered in US Election: Lavrov

Iran, Russia, Turkey Discuss Syria Ceasefire in Astana

US Planning Nuclear Strikes on Russia, China?

Astana Syria Talks Increase Turkey, Saudi Tensions

Reasons behind Team Trump’s Arms Sale to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain

Obama Foreign Policy’s Legacy for Trump

Trump Orders Preparations for World War

UK, US, France War-Games Provoke Persian Gulf Tensions

Israeli Regime Trained Bahraini Anti-Riot Forces

How Russia, Turkey Look at Each Other?

Saudi Arabia Besieges Yemenis after Military Failure

Iran Has ’Total Disregard’ for US: Trump

West Asia in 2016

West Asia in 2016

undefined
Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Social Media Go Big in Beating the Western Mainstream Media

Social Media Go Big in Beating the Western Mainstream Media

Alwaght- So far the role of the social media in the Muslim world’s uprisings has been heavily highlighted by the Western analysis, media, and political circles. But it appears that the role playing of the same media is by no means restricted to the revolting Muslim nations and has covered also the Western countries. This is while many analysts admit that in comparison to the Muslim countries the Western media machine takes advantage of extremely advanced technologies.

After inauguration of the new American President Donald Trump, the country, particularly in the days leading to the weekend, has changed into a scene of anti-Trump protests.

It is not clear what will be the ultimate results of the demonstrations against the new president, but knowing that the Trump’s term will last for four years and the American citizens' discontent with his initial measures and executive orders, it is not expected that the huge rallies wind down this soon.

The United States has not seen nationwide protests with this big size since the nation demonstrated against invasion of Iraq in 2003. These rallies have seen participation of a wide range of American society's classes.

Some experts have talked about an unavoidable and unprecedented role of the social media, particularly inside the country, in brewing of such determined protest movement.

On the heels of Trump’s executive order of immigration ban, the rallies erupted and very rapidly developed across the country. The people were asked to join the general strike in the country set for February 17.

The Associated Press news agency on Monday noted in a report from New York that the uprisings may not be shown on the television but very certainly we can see them on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

According to the AP's report, a little while after Donald Trump imposed a ban on nationals from seven predominantly Muslim countries, Dex Torricke-Barton, a media activist, said on his Facebook page that he was eyeing organizing a rally to blast the new president's order. A couple of hours later, over 1000 people expressed interest to join his motion. The demonstrations that a week later broke out outside the San Francisco municipality, attracted thousands of more protestors.

The Americans now use the social media to orchestrate rallies, collect aids for the refugees, and support the rights of the immigrants, and very recently they have been using this efficient tool to draw social resistance against Trump’s orders, a work that the activists, for example, in the 1960s could hardly conceive of.

The AP added that the social networks in a short time can mobilize a record number of people for an ideal. But this does not mean that long-term efforts will be made to materialize a movement, the AP concluded, however.

The media experts believe that such events well display how the social media removed the barriers standing ahead of entry to the social activism. They assert that this type of media now can easily “spread knowledge” among the grass roots.

Madeleine Albright, the Bill Clinton-time US Secretary of State, two weeks ago in an address at the Center for Strategic and International Studies touched on recent Trump-related US developments and the massive influences of patriotism and nationalism, which according to her are affected by the globalization, in the 20th century, noting that another major wave that has grown in the new century is the advanced technologies that have developed in an incredible pace. Thanks to them, the people around the globe now can swiftly connect to each other, talk to each other, and express their ideas.

But, according to Albright, the interesting thing is the backwardness of the US traditional media in dealing with the tremendous media development that has happened in the 20th century. To put it differently, the social media have overtaken the world’s traditional but strong mass media which are predominantly owned by the West and the Zionists. The one-time Secretary of State maintained that now the world’s people talk to their governments using the advanced communication technologies of the 21st century, but the governments listen to them through 20th century technologies and give them 19th century-style responses. That is why we see people never trust governmental and international institutions. There are serious questions about the United Nations, the European Union, and the national governments, argues Albright. There is a critical tumult under way stemming from the positive and negative processes taking place in the world. She said she was optimistic while at the same time extremely concerned about such events.

Refugee`s Camp in Australia`s Manus Island
Six years on: Bahrain Revolution Still Alive
Life Returning to Liberated Aleppo City, Syria
Paris Burning as Riots Continue over Police Rape of Black Youth
Refugee`s Camp in Australia`s Manus Island

Refugee`s Camp in Australia`s Manus Island

Refugee`s Camp in Australia`s Manus Island
Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces Launch Op to Repel ISIS from Tal Afar
Canadian PM Beats Donald Trump`s Awkward Handshake Style
Syrian Army Advances on in ISIS-Held Areas in Aleppo`s Eastern Countryside