Iran Slams ISIS Terrorist Attack on Muslim Shrine in Pakistan

Alwaght- Iran on Friday condemned an ISIS terrorist attack in Pakistan that killed 88 people and injured hundreds more at a crowded Sufi Muslim shrine.

Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesman Bahram Qasemi, categorically condemned the Thursday attack and described it a horrific act of savagery and violence while offering condolences to the bereaved families and people and government of Pakistan.

“Instrumental usage of terror and spreading horror to secure political ends are the filthiest methods in the political sphere of the region and the world and in addition to destabilizing the region, makes it unsecure and chaotic,” affirmed the spokesman. “Now, it is the time for the world and the people in it to come to their minds more than ever and with coordinated measures of practical worth, far from double standardized stances, remove the sinister plague of terror and massacre of innocents from the world.”

Referring to the way the western media and politicians react to terrorist attacks in the west vis-à-vis the ones in the Islamic countries, Qasemi underlined that, “the world should bear in mind that the lives of all people from the four corners of the world are worthy the same way.”

ISIS claimed responsibility for the massacre via its Amaq news agency, saying a "martyr of the ISIS" detonated his vest at what the group described as a "Shiite gathering".

A suicide bomber detonated the bomb among crowds gathered for the busiest day of the week at the shrine to Sufi saint Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan, a town in the southern Sindh province.

The blast hit as Sufi Sunni Muslims were gathering to perform the dhamaal ritual. Sufi Muslims are regarded as heretical by Takfiri terrorist groups including ISIS, Al Qaeda the Taliban, Boko Haram and Al Shabab.

Officials in Pakistan say they have killed at least 39 suspected terrorists in a sweeping security crackdown. Meanwhile, Pakistan has summoned officials from the Afghan embassy and said it handed Kabul a list of 76 suspected terrorists, demanding immediate action by Afghan authorities and their extradition to Islamabad.