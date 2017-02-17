Trump Sending 100,000 Troops to Arrest Migrants

Alwaght-US President Donald Trump planes to send at least 100,000 National Guard troops to arrest unauthorized immigrants across the country.

According to a Friday report by the AP, a draft memo that calls for the unprecedented militarization of the US immigration enforcement.

The draft memo, written by Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, includes four states that border Mexico – Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and California – but extends to seven contiguous states – Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Colorado, Utah, Nevada, and Oregon.

The draft memo was dated January 25 – the day President Donald Trump issued an executive order “enhancing public safety in the interior of the United States” – and has been circulating among Homeland Security staff for the past two weeks. It is reportedly addressed to the acting chiefs of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection.

The draft memo says the mobilized National Guard troops would be activated under a revived state-federal partnership program and authorized "to perform the functions of an immigration officer in relation to the investigation, apprehension and detention of aliens in the United States."

The White House Press Secretary Sean has however denied such a plan exists but could not say that the subject was never a topic of discussion within the administration.

White House denials are nowadays never taken seriously as the Trump administration is increasingly notorious for attempting to discredit news stories viewed as unfavorable on the President. On the campaign trail Trump promised to deport three million illegal immigrants and is on record as having said that that 3 to 5 million illegal aliens voted in the election, costing him the popular vote.