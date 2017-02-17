Trump Might be Mentally Unstable: Democrats

Alwaght- Questions about US president Donald Trump's mental health continue to be raised with Democrats insisting he might be unfit to serve as head of state.

A report published on Friday by The Hill notes that, a growing number of Democrats are openly questioning President Trump’s mental health.

The Washington based magazine says Democrats justify their questions by pointing to Trump’s habit of making demonstrably false claims. They cite an example when at a press conference Thursday, Trump said he’d had the biggest Electoral College win since President Ronald Reagan when his margin was lower than either of President Obama’s wins.

Earl Blumenauer a Democrat in the House of Representatives told The Hill he started taking another look at the 25th Amendment because Trump had casually repeated easily disproven claims, such as stating that it wasn’t raining during his speech on Inauguration Day when it was.

“It’s not normal behavior. I don’t know anybody in a position of responsibility that doesn’t know if they’re being rained on. And nobody I work with serially offers up verifiably false statements on an ongoing basis,” he said in an interview

Another Democrat Representative Ted Lieu says he plans to introduce legislation that would require the presence of a psychiatrist or psychologist in the White House.

Lieu argued it's justifiable to scrutinize the mental health of anyone in control of the nation's nuclear codes.

Thirty-five psychiatrists, psychologists and social workers also signed a letter to The New York Times saying that “the grave emotional instability indicated by Mr. Trump’s speech and actions makes him incapable of serving safely as president.”