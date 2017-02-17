Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 17 February 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Erdogan Visits Arab Sheikhdoms to Boost Turkey’s Stalled Economy

Erdogan Visits Arab Sheikhdoms to Boost Turkey’s Stalled Economy - Turkish President has visited Persian Gulf countries of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Qatar in a bid to shore up his country’s badly economy.

Consequences of CIA Chief Visit to Saudi Arabia The recent visit by to United States spy, CIA chief Mike Pompeo, to Saudi Arabia is bound to have negative consequences in the region.

Saudi Blockade of Yemen Created Disastrous Humanitarian Situation: Russia Russian envoy to the United Nations says Saudi Arabia’s almost two-Year aggression on Yemen has made humanitarian situation disastrous in the already impoverished country that is faced a media blackout as Riyadh prevents journalist from going to Yemen.

Yemenis New Strategy against Saudi Aggression: "City for City, Capital for Capital" The Yemeni missile touches the Saudi capital, making a groundbreaking development in the war.

Yemenis Lose Patience with Saudi Aggression, Hit Regime’s Capital Yemeni army for the first time carried out a retaliatory missile strike on a Saudi military base in Riyadh, moving the Kingdom’s war on Yemen to a new level.

French Police Given more Power to use Weapons amid Crackdown

French Police Given more Power to use Weapons amid Crackdown

The French Parliament has approved a bill which give police more power to use weapons amid an ongoing crackdown of protestors in the country.

Trump Might be Mentally Unstable: Democrats Questions about US president Donald Trump’s mental health continue to be raised with Democrats insisting he might be unfit to serve as head of state.

Syria Slams Turkey’s Violations, Urges UN to Intervene Syria has condemned Turkey’s “repeated crimes and attacks” on the Syrian people as well as violations of Syrian sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Russian Strategic Bombers Destroy ISIS Bases near Syria’s Raqqa Alwaght- Russia has used long-range strategic bombers to destroy ISIS terrorist group the facilities near the Syrian city of Raqqa.

Saudi Regime Buys Offensive Weapons in War Preparations The Saudi regime and other Western-backed Arab states are buying more offensive military weapons amid concerns of war preparations.

Syrian Astana 2 Talks Set Grounds for Geneva Negotiations Senior Syrian diplomat says Thursday’s Astana 2 talks paved the way for the upcoming Geneva conference on Syria’s peace.

Tunisia Renews State of Emergency amid ISIS Threat Tunisia has renewed a state of emergency in place since a 2015 terrorists attack amid an increasing threat posed by ISIS terrorists returning from Syria and Iraq.

Putin says NATO Pushing Russia to War Russian President Valdimir Putin says US-led NATO military alliance is constantly trying to draw his country into war.

Hamas Denounces Trump, Urges PA to Stop Talks with Israel The Palestinian Islamic Resistance , Hamas, has denounced the current US administration for completely and blatantly being biased in favor of the Israeli regime.

Trump Tripled Islamophobia across the US Islamophobia tripled across the United States in 2016 when rightwing extremists were fired up right by Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

Yemen’s Army Fires Missile at Saudi Airport in Retaliatory Attack Yemen’s army has fired a long-range missile at a Saudi Abha airport in the Kingdom’s southwest region of Asir.

Only Syrians can Decide their Country’s Future: Assad Syrian President Bashar al–Assad reiterated on Wednesday that any step pertaining to Syria’s future is up to the Syrian people to decide.

UN Warns against Human Catastrophe in Syria due to US Attack The United Nations has warned that US attack on Syrian infrastructure could lead to a human catastrophe

Terrorist Attack Kills 15 in Iraq A terrorist attack on the Iraqi capital city of Baghdad killed at least 15 people on Wednesday

Saudi Attack on Funeral Ceremony Kills 6 Yemeni Women Saudi warplanes attacked another funeral ceremony in Yemen killing at least 6 women

Trump Greatest Supporter for Israeli Regime: Netanyahu Israeli prime minister says the new president of the US is the greatest supporter for his regime as they meet

Nervous NATO Seeks Assurance from US: Report The foreign minister of NATO countries in Europe are planning to seek some sort of assurance about the future of their military alliance from new US administration

Astana Talks Postponed Till Thursday The talks in the Kazakh capital city of Astana among Syrian militants and government has been postponed for one day

Yemeni Forces Shoot Down Saudi Drone Yemeni army forces supported by Ansarullah resistance movement fighter managed to shoot down a Saudi military drone

Amnesty Warns against HR Catastrophe in Bahrain Al Khalifa crackdown on protestors and demonstrators in different parts of Bahrain has put the Country on the verge of human catastrophe

In Focus

West Asia in 2016

West Asia in 2016

undefined
Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Trump Might be Mentally Unstable: Democrats

Friday 17 February 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Trump Might be Mentally Unstable: Democrats
Alwaght- Questions about US president Donald Trump's mental health continue to be raised with Democrats insisting he might be unfit to serve as head of state.

A report published on Friday by The Hill notes that, a growing number of Democrats are openly questioning President Trump’s mental health.

The Washington based magazine says Democrats justify their questions by pointing to Trump’s habit of making demonstrably false claims. They cite an example when at a press conference Thursday, Trump said he’d had the biggest Electoral College win since President Ronald Reagan when his margin was lower than either of President Obama’s wins.

Earl Blumenauer a Democrat in the House of Representatives told The Hill he started taking another look at the 25th Amendment because Trump had casually repeated easily disproven claims, such as stating that it wasn’t raining during his speech on Inauguration Day when it was.

It’s not normal behavior. I don’t know anybody in a position of responsibility that doesn’t know if they’re being rained on. And nobody I work with serially offers up verifiably false statements on an ongoing basis,” he said in an interview

Another Democrat Representative Ted Lieu says he plans to introduce legislation that would require the presence of a psychiatrist or psychologist in the White House.

Lieu argued it's justifiable to scrutinize the mental health of anyone in control of the nation's nuclear codes.

Thirty-five psychiatrists, psychologists and social workers also signed a letter to The New York Times saying that “the grave emotional instability indicated by Mr. Trump’s speech and actions makes him incapable of serving safely as president.”

