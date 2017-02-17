Syria Slams Turkey’s Violations, Urges UN to Intervene

Alwaght- Syria has condemned Turkey’s “repeated crimes and attacks” on the Syrian people as well as violations of Syrian sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In two letters to the UN secretary general and the current president of the UN Security Council UN, the Syrian Foreign Ministry expressed its discontent with Turkey’s actions and urged the world body to intervene.

According to Syrian News Agency, SANA, in the letters, the Syrian authorities ask the UNSC to exert influence on Ankara and force it to put an end to “repeated crimes and attacks against the Syrian people and violations of the sanctity and unity of Syria’s territory.”

Syria says, "these attacks says that came in continuation of the Turkish regime’s aggression on Syria for more than five years, which includes providing various forms of military, material and logistic support to the terrorist organizations, bringing foreign terrorists, facilitating their entry into Syria and setting up training camps for them on Turkish soil under direct Turkish intelligence supervision and providing arms and fire cover to the terrorist groups fighting inside Syria".

Damascus added that it is no secret that the Turkish regime is building a wall inside the Syrian lands at the expense of the owners of those lands in violation of the principle of good–neighborly relations.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry again demanded that the UNSC fulfill its responsibilities to preserve international peace and security.

The statement comes a day after SANA reported that 24 people, including 11 children aged under six and eight women, were killed in Turkish airstrikes and shelling of the northern Syrian town of Al Bab.

The news agency said it just the latest in a series of similar attacks carried out by the Turkish military in the Al Bab region.

On Friday Turkey claimed that it was close to retaking Al Bab from ISIS terrorists.

The Turkish offensive on Al Bab is part of Turkey’s Operation Euphrates Shield, which started in northern Syria on August 24, 2016.

Ankara deployed ground and air forces to Syria with the stated goal of retaking areas held by ISIS and securing its southern borders. Turkish forces also battled Kurdish YPG militia, with regional analysts asserting that suppressing Kurdish regions in Syria was the true goal of the operation.