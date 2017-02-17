Russian Strategic Bombers Destroy ISIS Bases near Syria’s Raqqa

Russian Defense Ministry issued a statement on Friday stating that, "On February 17, 2017, the Tu-95MS strategic bombers, flying from the Russian territory through the airspace of Iran and Iraq, attacked the ISIL (former name of the Islamic State terror group outlawed in Russia) facilities near the Syrian city of Raqqa with the H-101 cruise missiles. The targets included militant camps and training centers as well as a command center of one of the major ISIL (ISIS) units".

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, all targets were destroyed. The bombers were covered by the Russian Sukhoi Su-30SM and Su-35S fighters scrambled from the Hmeimin air base.

On September 30, 2015 Russian jets conducted their first strikes against terrorist targets in Syria, hitting ISIS positions near the cities of Homs and Hama. The Russian Air Force started its operations in Syria following a direct request by the country's government which has been battling foreign-backed terrorists and militants over the last six years. The Russian jets operated from the Khmeimim air base located in Syria’s Latakia Governorate.

Before Russia's involvement in Syria, the US had [allegedly] been bombing ISIS for over a year but the Takfiri terrorist group was not only not weakened but it grew and gained more ground in Syria. After Russia sent its air force to the war-torn country, ISIS and other terrorists groups have been significantly weakened and lost strategic areas they previously held especially Palmyra and Aleppo.