  Friday 17 February 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Erdogan Visits Arab Sheikhdoms to Boost Turkey’s Stalled Economy

Erdogan Visits Arab Sheikhdoms to Boost Turkey’s Stalled Economy - Turkish President has visited Persian Gulf countries of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Qatar in a bid to shore up his country’s badly economy.

Consequences of CIA Chief Visit to Saudi Arabia The recent visit by to United States spy, CIA chief Mike Pompeo, to Saudi Arabia is bound to have negative consequences in the region.

Saudi Blockade of Yemen Created Disastrous Humanitarian Situation: Russia Russian envoy to the United Nations says Saudi Arabia’s almost two-Year aggression on Yemen has made humanitarian situation disastrous in the already impoverished country that is faced a media blackout as Riyadh prevents journalist from going to Yemen.

Yemenis New Strategy against Saudi Aggression: "City for City, Capital for Capital" The Yemeni missile touches the Saudi capital, making a groundbreaking development in the war.

Yemenis Lose Patience with Saudi Aggression, Hit Regime’s Capital Yemeni army for the first time carried out a retaliatory missile strike on a Saudi military base in Riyadh, moving the Kingdom’s war on Yemen to a new level.

Saudi Regime Buys Offensive Weapons in War Preparations

Saudi Regime Buys Offensive Weapons in War Preparations

The Saudi regime and other Western-backed Arab states are buying more offensive military weapons amid concerns of war preparations.

Syrian Astana 2 Talks Set Grounds for Geneva Negotiations Senior Syrian diplomat says Thursday’s Astana 2 talks paved the way for the upcoming Geneva conference on Syria’s peace.

Tunisia Renews State of Emergency amid ISIS Threat Tunisia has renewed a state of emergency in place since a 2015 terrorists attack amid an increasing threat posed by ISIS terrorists returning from Syria and Iraq.

Putin says NATO Pushing Russia to War Russian President Valdimir Putin says US-led NATO military alliance is constantly trying to draw his country into war.

Hamas Denounces Trump, Urges PA to Stop Talks with Israel The Palestinian Islamic Resistance , Hamas, has denounced the current US administration for completely and blatantly being biased in favor of the Israeli regime.

Trump Tripled Islamophobia across the US Islamophobia tripled across the United States in 2016 when rightwing extremists were fired up right by Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

Yemen’s Army Fires Missile at Saudi Airport in Retaliatory Attack Yemen’s army has fired a long-range missile at a Saudi Abha airport in the Kingdom’s southwest region of Asir.

Only Syrians can Decide their Country’s Future: Assad Syrian President Bashar al–Assad reiterated on Wednesday that any step pertaining to Syria’s future is up to the Syrian people to decide.

UN Warns against Human Catastrophe in Syria due to US Attack The United Nations has warned that US attack on Syrian infrastructure could lead to a human catastrophe

Terrorist Attack Kills 15 in Iraq A terrorist attack on the Iraqi capital city of Baghdad killed at least 15 people on Wednesday

Saudi Attack on Funeral Ceremony Kills 6 Yemeni Women Saudi warplanes attacked another funeral ceremony in Yemen killing at least 6 women

Trump Greatest Supporter for Israeli Regime: Netanyahu Israeli prime minister says the new president of the US is the greatest supporter for his regime as they meet

Nervous NATO Seeks Assurance from US: Report The foreign minister of NATO countries in Europe are planning to seek some sort of assurance about the future of their military alliance from new US administration

Astana Talks Postponed Till Thursday The talks in the Kazakh capital city of Astana among Syrian militants and government has been postponed for one day

Yemeni Forces Shoot Down Saudi Drone Yemeni army forces supported by Ansarullah resistance movement fighter managed to shoot down a Saudi military drone

Amnesty Warns against HR Catastrophe in Bahrain Al Khalifa crackdown on protestors and demonstrators in different parts of Bahrain has put the Country on the verge of human catastrophe

MPs Call for EU Action against Israeli Regime Member of the European Parliament (EP) called for actions beyond words against Israeli defiance in face of international condemnation of its illegal settlements

US Used Depleted Uranium in Syria: US Central Command The US has used depleted uranium (DU) ammunition in Syria, despite pledging not to use the controversial ordnance.

Saudi Arabia Expels 40,000 Pakistani Workers amid Economic Pressures Due to economic pressures, Saudi Arabia has expelled as many as 40,000 Pakistani workers during a four months period

Turkey’s Incursion on Syria’s Al Bab Killed 60 Civilians Turkish military killed at least 60 Syrian civilians during shelling attacks on the country’s al-Bab city over the past few days

Hezbollah Surprises Await Israeli Regime in Any War

Tensions in Israeli-Egyptian Ties after Aoun's Visit

Tunisia Renews State of Emergency amid ISIS Threat

Syrian Astana 2 Talks Set Grounds for Geneva Negotiations

Reasons behind Team Trump's Arms Sale to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain

Consequences of CIA Chief Visit to Saudi Arabia

Why Turkey Blocking Syrian Army Liberation of Al-Bab?

Illegal Israeli Settlements Set New Records under Trump

Turkey's Incursion on Syria's Al Bab Killed 60 Civilians

Yemen's Army Fires Missile at Saudi Airport in Retaliatory Attack

US Used Depleted Uranium in Syria: US Central Command

Saudi Crown Prince Medaled by US Spying Agency

Syrian Army Foils ISIS Attack on Deir Ezzor Airport

Saudi Airstrikes Kill 10 Yemenis in Latest Aggression

Why Mansur Hadi Seeks Federalization of Yemen?

US Blocks Ex-Palestinian PM Path to UN Mission in Lybia

Syria Rejects US Safe Zone Plan Painting It Unrealistic

Iraqi Popular Forces Block ISIS Scape Route to Syria

Erdogan Visits Arab Sheikhdoms to Boost Turkey's Stalled Economy

Merkel, May, Hollande Interfered in US Election: Lavrov

Obama Foreign Policy's Legacy for Trump

Yemenis New Strategy against Saudi Aggression: "City for City, Capital for Capital"

UK, US, France War-Games Provoke Persian Gulf Tensions

Astana Syria Talks Increase Turkey, Saudi Tensions

US Planning Nuclear Strikes on Russia, China?

Iran, Russia, Turkey Discuss Syria Ceasefire in Astana

Yemenis Lose Patience with Saudi Aggression, Hit Regime's Capital

Trump Orders Preparations for World War

Saudi Arabia to Bomb Yemen's Hodeidah despite UN Warning

Israeli Regime Trained Bahraini Anti-Riot Forces

How Russia, Turkey Look at Each Other?

Turkish Air Force Mistakenly Targets Ankara-Backed Forces in Syria

Theresa May's Visit to Turkey Betrays British Liberal Values: Guardian

Why Turkey Blocking Syrian Army Liberation of Al-Bab?

Saudi Regime Buys Offensive Weapons in War Preparations

Friday 17 February 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Saudi Regime Buys Offensive Weapons in War Preparations
Alwaght- The Saudi regime and other Western-backed Arab states are buying more offensive military weapons amid concerns of war preparations.

A report released on Friday by IHS Jane’s notes that, purchases of items intended to boost the attacking capabilities of warplanes, such as precision air-to-ground missiles, advanced guidance systems and air-to-air refueling gear that extends the duration of flights, are leading an increase in defense outlay, with budgets set to swell by up to 3 percent annually from 2018.

Traditionally, military capabilities in the region have been focused on territorial defense,” IHS analyst Reed Foster said in the report. Now Mideast (West Asia) states are acquiring equipment that will allow them to build “the kind of capabilities required to conduct operations beyond their borders.”

Saudi Arabia’s fleet of Panavia Tornado ground-attack aircraft and the 72 Eurofighter Typhoon jet fighters ordered from BAE Systems Plc are among likely beneficiaries of upgrades intended to project power over a distance. The Saudi regime had the fourth-biggest defense budget last year behind the U.S., China and India.

Both Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will “start to spend heavily” over the next two years, IHS projects.

According to HIS, spending across  West Asia and North Africa is rebounding with the combined budgets for the area are likely to reach $180 billion a year by that time, with the emphasis on more-offensive systems also extending to the naval arena.

Western countries especially the US and Britain have been stirring Iranophobia in Persian Gulf countries to create an atmosphere of fear and insecurity aimed at finding new markets for their weapons.

Saudi Arabia has been engaged in a deadly military campaign against Yemen since March 2015 in an attempt to reinstall the former Yemeni government. Saudis have failed to achieve their stated objectives despite superior military hardware and are now stuck in the Yemeni quagmire.

