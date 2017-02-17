What’s Behind Lebanon’s Pres. Aoun Riyadh and Cairo Visit?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 18 February 2017
Palestinian Cause Should Remain "Central" for Muslims: KIU Leader Tells Alwaght The Kurdish Islamic Unity Party’s chief calls for fighting corruption to address the challenges facing Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

Erdogan Visits Arab Sheikhdoms to Boost Turkey’s Stalled Economy - Turkish President has visited Persian Gulf countries of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Qatar in a bid to shore up his country’s badly economy.

Consequences of CIA Chief Visit to Saudi Arabia The recent visit by to United States spy, CIA chief Mike Pompeo, to Saudi Arabia is bound to have negative consequences in the region.

Saudi Blockade of Yemen Created Disastrous Humanitarian Situation: Russia Russian envoy to the United Nations says Saudi Arabia’s almost two-Year aggression on Yemen has made humanitarian situation disastrous in the already impoverished country that is faced a media blackout as Riyadh prevents journalist from going to Yemen.

Yemenis New Strategy against Saudi Aggression: "City for City, Capital for Capital" The Yemeni missile touches the Saudi capital, making a groundbreaking development in the war.

US Attack Kills 11 Civilians in Syria

US attack on Syrian cities has costed the lives of near a dozen civilians, a monitoring group said on Friday

Israeli Soldier Commits Suicide near Gaza Strip In an apparent response to high tensions of imposing embargo on Palestinian civilians in Gaza Strip

France Support for Terrorists Direct Cause of Bloodshed in Syria: Assad Terrorist groups in Syria are supported by French government and that is a direct cause of bloodshed in the country, Syrian President said

Yemenis Martyred in Saudi Attacks Commemorated in Sanaa Yemeni people took to the streets of Capital Sanaa to commemorate those martyred in nearly 24 months of attacks.

Terrorist Attack Kills Child in Turkey A terrorist attack in the southern part of turkey has killed a child and injured a dozen more, late Friday night

Palestinians Protest Israeli Bill to Confiscate Their Lands The new Israeli bill to confiscate privately owned Palestinian lands was faced with a wide demonstration in Palestine

Iran Slams ISIS Terrorist Attack on Muslim Shrine in Pakistan Iran on Friday condemned an ISIS terrorist attack in Pakistan that killed 88 people and injured hundreds more at a crowded Sufi Muslim shrine.

Trump Sending 100,000 Troops to Arrest Migrants US President Donald Trump planes to send at least 100,000 National Guard troops to arrest unauthorized immigrants across the country.

French Police Given more Power to use Weapons amid Crackdown The French Parliament has approved a bill which give police more power to use weapons amid an ongoing crackdown of protestors in the country.

Trump Might be Mentally Unstable: Democrats Questions about US president Donald Trump’s mental health continue to be raised with Democrats insisting he might be unfit to serve as head of state.

Syria Slams Turkey’s Violations, Urges UN to Intervene Syria has condemned Turkey’s “repeated crimes and attacks” on the Syrian people as well as violations of Syrian sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Russian Strategic Bombers Destroy ISIS Bases near Syria’s Raqqa Alwaght- Russia has used long-range strategic bombers to destroy ISIS terrorist group the facilities near the Syrian city of Raqqa.

Saudi Regime Buys Offensive Weapons in War Preparations The Saudi regime and other Western-backed Arab states are buying more offensive military weapons amid concerns of war preparations.

Syrian Astana 2 Talks Set Grounds for Geneva Negotiations Senior Syrian diplomat says Thursday’s Astana 2 talks paved the way for the upcoming Geneva conference on Syria’s peace.

Tunisia Renews State of Emergency amid ISIS Threat Tunisia has renewed a state of emergency in place since a 2015 terrorists attack amid an increasing threat posed by ISIS terrorists returning from Syria and Iraq.

Putin says NATO Pushing Russia to War Russian President Valdimir Putin says US-led NATO military alliance is constantly trying to draw his country into war.

Hamas Denounces Trump, Urges PA to Stop Talks with Israel The Palestinian Islamic Resistance , Hamas, has denounced the current US administration for completely and blatantly being biased in favor of the Israeli regime.

Trump Tripled Islamophobia across the US Islamophobia tripled across the United States in 2016 when rightwing extremists were fired up right by Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

Yemen’s Army Fires Missile at Saudi Airport in Retaliatory Attack Yemen’s army has fired a long-range missile at a Saudi Abha airport in the Kingdom’s southwest region of Asir.

Only Syrians can Decide their Country’s Future: Assad Syrian President Bashar al–Assad reiterated on Wednesday that any step pertaining to Syria’s future is up to the Syrian people to decide.

West Asia in 2016

undefined
Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
What’s Behind Lebanon’s Pres. Aoun Riyadh and Cairo Visit?

Saturday 18 February 2017
 
 
 
 
 
What's Behind Lebanon's Pres. Aoun Riyadh and Cairo Visit?

Alwaght- Following a vote of confidence by the Lebanese parliament that installed Michael Aoun as the president of the country and ended the two and half a year of division and political crisis in Lebanon, the speculations of majorly anti-Resistance media began streaming out about the political inclinations of the new president. Aoun, a one-time army general, picked Saad Hariri, who is backed by Saudi Arabia, as a prime minister, tasking him with forming the government. The new Lebanese leader chose Saudi Arabia as first destination of his first foreign trip. With these in mind, the media propaganda majorly came to seize Lebanon's political success and propagate the idea of isolation of Hezbollah among the other Lebanese political factions in a bid to put strains on it in the future developments to help disarm the resistant movement.

Now that President Aoun has visited Egypt as second destination of his tour, the same media atmosphere began to brew, giving rise to some questions: What are Aoun’s intentions behind these visits? And to what degree do these visits show the veracity of the media analyses that suggest there are gaps between the government’s and the Resistance’s– predominantly represented by Hezbollah– approaches?

Before going to the reasons motivating such foreign trips by President Aoun and shedding light on his government’s approaches according to the West Asian as well as Lebanon’s domestic developments, it looks quite necessary to note that the nature of politics is defined based on existence of differences, and essentially where there is no differences the politics loses its real sense and function.

Accordingly, the discords between the Lebanese political parties including the conflict of ideas of the Aoun-led Change and Reform Bloc with the Hezbollah-led Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc in the parliament lie beside variance of ideas between other political parties. But this does not mean that Aoun’s party seeks driving Hezbollah out of the political equations, because if that was the case, basically it wasn’t possible for the country to witness an agreement and government formation.

Terrorism, the Syrian crisis, and Lebanon’s security status

Without any doubts the Syrian crisis, deriving from war in the country, has influenced emergence of security challenges in Lebanon. The first clashes in Lebanon broke out in May 2013 under influence from the Syrian conflict. The Bab al-Tabbaneh–Jabal Mohsen conflict happened between the pro-Syrian Alawite majority and the Sunni minority with anti-Damascus tendencies. A total of 18 rounds of clashes took place throughout 2013 between the rivals in the area, wounding and killing hundreds of Lebanese as well as Syrian citizens from both sides.

Additionally, the terrorist blasts across Lebanon pushed the country to enter a period of terror bomb attacks like other countries. The chain terror bomb attacks in Lebanon began in July 2013 as a powerful bomb ripped through a public parking in southern Beirut. The terror attacks continued through to 2014. Furthermore, Ahmad al-Asir, a takfirst sheikh, declared war against Hezbollah and its ally Amal Movement. He supplied his fans with arms in Sidon, a southern city in the country, immersing Lebanon in a multi-week period of domestic armed struggle.

So it is with consideration of these developments that Aoun visited Saudi Arabia, which has had a glaringly noticeable role in inflammation of war in Syria, and Egypt with its president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi who has embarked on a constructive approach in dealing with the Syrian and Iraqi crises to fight the takfirst terrorism and provide political stability and peace in the region. Now if we consider the frayed ties of Riyadh and Cairo that came at the heels of stances of the new Egyptian leader, we can conclude that Michel Aoun’s Cairo visit at the present time is driven by his conflict of viewpoints with Riyadh leaders.

“Discussions have touched on the heated situation in the Middle East. Egypt, which is known for its moderation and openness, could launch an Arab rescue initiative to fight against terrorism which hits us at home and sheds our bloods,” said President Aoun in his joint press conference with his Egyptian counterpart.

On the other side, Aoun’s emphasis on the need to battle terrorism in the region and in the neighboring Syria is seen as a kind of recognition of legitimacy of Hezbollah's presence on the front lines of fight against terrorism in Syria. This, certainly, refutes the Western and Arab claims about his condemnation of Hezbollah’s anti-terror battle. Talking to an Egyptian newspaper, the leader of Lebanon defended the arms in the hands of Hezbollah, asserting that “Hezbollah’s arms are not against the Lebanese government’s legitimacy, and they actually make up an integral part of Lebanon’s defense.” It was because of these Aoun’s Hezbollah-related stances that Saudi Arabia, after nearly three years of announcement of the former King Abdullah who pledged a $3 billion aid package to the Lebanese army and the security forces, backtracked from delivering the financial present to Beirut.

Delicate alliance and need for independent approach adoption

President Aoun’s struggles to strike a balance between the varied political forces present in the coalition government to maintain the country's alliance-based government– knowing that due to the shape of political structure and parliamentary system of Lebanon the fragility of government goes high in case of lack of a party with a majority of seats– is another reason against the recent propaganda spread by the media. In fact, the life of Aoun’s government much depends on setting in motion long Lebanese political forces' debates to obtain agreements on distribution of shares of different sides in the cabinet. And Hezbollah, a movement with credit and weight on the country’s political stage, is influential in drawing government policies, particularly when it comes to the foreign policy.

Aoun’s efforts to create balance in the foreign policy were well manifested in his remarks after his return from Saudi Arabia visit. He said: “we hold normal relations with Iran and they should not put barriers ahead our relations with the Arab world.” He added: “Iran’s support of Hezbollah can go on unlimited.”

On January 25, 2017, Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil of Lebanon in his meeting of Hussein Amir-Abdollahian, the special aide on international affairs of the Iranian parliament's speaker Ali Larijani said: “just contrary to the biased propaganda and promotions of some media, election of President Michel Aoun was a national and domestic option, and that Iran since the beginning has backed the current government. The Lebanese FM has also told of Lebanon President’s upcoming Tehran visit, continuing that Lebanon “welcomes” boost of ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran in political, economic, and parliamentary fields.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Lebanon Aoun Visist Saudi Arabia Hezbollah Egypt Cairo Hariri

