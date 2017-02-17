Tensions in Israeli-Egyptian Ties after Aoun’s Visit

Alwaght-Egyptian ties with the Israeli regime have taken a nosedive after the Tel Aviv regime quietly withdrew its diplomats from Cairo days after a visit by Lebanon’s president.

News of Israeli regime diplomats exiting Cairo come amid reports the regime quietly withdrew its ambassador, David Govrin, from Egypt several weeks over alleged fears about his safety. Egyptian Foreign Ministry officials have not officially comment on the report of withdrawal of Israeli diplomats, including the ambassador from Cairo

Source say Egypt is yet to receive any notification from the Israeli regime on whether the Israeli ambassador has pulled out or not, or on whether he will return to Egypt. The fact that Israeli regime officials have deemed it not necessary to official inform Egypt on reasons for withdrawal of Govrin clearly shows that Israelis view Egyptians with utter contempt.

According to sources, several Israeli regime diplomats have departed Cairo days after a visit by Lebanese President Michel Aoun who reiterated the importance of Hezbollah resistance movement in protecting Lebanon from Israeli aggression.

Egypt hosted Lebanese president Michel Aoun who prior to his visit to Cairo a few days ago openly expressed to Hezbollah’s army and backed Iran’s support for Hezbollah. The move to welcome Aoun seems to have angered Tel Aviv and hence the apparent downgrading of ties with Cairo.

Egypts support for Assad angers Israel

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has also expressed his support to the Syrian military and government - a position at odds with the Saudi Arabia and the Israeli regime. Both Riyadh and Tel Aviv hold similar stances of supporting terrorists in Syria with the ultimate aim of ousting President Bashar al Assad. Egypt has rejected any plan to oust Assad while maintaining that the Syrian conflict must be resolved politically.

These positions taken by Syria are poles apart from those of the Israeli regime and therefore the two sides have less commonalities in fundamental issues currently affecting the West Asia region.

Outrage in Egypt after Netanyahu’s visit to Nile Basin countries

Israeli regime’s Prime Minister Netanyahu’s visit to the Nile Basin countries of Uganda, Rwanda, Kenya and Ethiopia last July provoked outrage in Egypt in what many saw as provocative move by the Tel Aviv regime to deliberately disrupt Egypt’s lifeline.

Netanyahu's visit to these countries corresponds with Israel's relentless efforts to turn upstream countries against downstream countries, especially the republics of Egypt and Sudan. Actually, the Israeli regime tends to portray Egypt and Sudan as the only countries benefiting from the Nile’s waters thus igniting tensions with the upstream countries. Egyptian analysts say Netanyahu’s visit is to Nile Basin countries was based on the idea of security and confronting a common enemy -- which is in this case Egypt -- with promises of partnership and cooperation.

During a talk with the media in Addis Ababa Netanyahu said: The objective of constructing Ethiopia’s controversial Renaissance Dam on the Nile not electricity, but cultivating Ethiopia by an Israeli sponsorship, and that Israel will direct the water of the Nile to wherever the Ethiopians wish. Therefore, there are many factors pulling Egypt and the Israeli regime apart with increasingly shrinking commonalities hence the consistent tensions between the two side.

Egyptians loathe ties with Israel

Egypt became the first Arab nation to sign a so-called peace treaty with the Israeli regime in1979. Most Egyptian have always reviled ties with the Israeli regime and they considered the treaty with Zionists as an act of betrayal by President Anwar Sadat. Indeed, the treaty with the Israeli regime was one of the reasons leading to assassination of Sadat in 1981. The Egyptian public has expressed disapproval of their country’s ties with the Israeli regime and therefore authorities in Cairo will eventually have no option but to respect the wishes of the masses on this issue.