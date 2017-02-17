Tensions in Israeli-Egyptian Ties after Aoun’s Visit

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 17 February 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Syrian Astana 2 Talks Set Grounds for Geneva Negotiations

Syrian Astana 2 Talks Set Grounds for Geneva Negotiations

Senior Syrian diplomat says Thursday’s Astana 2 talks paved the way for the upcoming Geneva conference on Syria’s peace.

Tunisia Renews State of Emergency amid ISIS Threat Tunisia has renewed a state of emergency in place since a 2015 terrorists attack amid an increasing threat posed by ISIS terrorists returning from Syria and Iraq.

Putin says NATO Pushing Russia to War Russian President Valdimir Putin says US-led NATO military alliance is constantly trying to draw his country into war.

Hamas Denounces Trump, Urges PA to Stop Talks with Israel The Palestinian Islamic Resistance , Hamas, has denounced the current US administration for completely and blatantly being biased in favor of the Israeli regime.

Trump Tripled Islamophobia across the US Islamophobia tripled across the United States in 2016 when rightwing extremists were fired up right by Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

Yemen’s Army Fires Missile at Saudi Airport in Retaliatory Attack Yemen’s army has fired a long-range missile at a Saudi Abha airport in the Kingdom’s southwest region of Asir.

Only Syrians can Decide their Country’s Future: Assad Syrian President Bashar al–Assad reiterated on Wednesday that any step pertaining to Syria’s future is up to the Syrian people to decide.

UN Warns against Human Catastrophe in Syria due to US Attack The United Nations has warned that US attack on Syrian infrastructure could lead to a human catastrophe

Terrorist Attack Kills 15 in Iraq A terrorist attack on the Iraqi capital city of Baghdad killed at least 15 people on Wednesday

Saudi Attack on Funeral Ceremony Kills 6 Yemeni Women Saudi warplanes attacked another funeral ceremony in Yemen killing at least 6 women

Trump Greatest Supporter for Israeli Regime: Netanyahu Israeli prime minister says the new president of the US is the greatest supporter for his regime as they meet

Nervous NATO Seeks Assurance from US: Report The foreign minister of NATO countries in Europe are planning to seek some sort of assurance about the future of their military alliance from new US administration

Astana Talks Postponed Till Thursday The talks in the Kazakh capital city of Astana among Syrian militants and government has been postponed for one day

Yemeni Forces Shoot Down Saudi Drone Yemeni army forces supported by Ansarullah resistance movement fighter managed to shoot down a Saudi military drone

Amnesty Warns against HR Catastrophe in Bahrain Al Khalifa crackdown on protestors and demonstrators in different parts of Bahrain has put the Country on the verge of human catastrophe

MPs Call for EU Action against Israeli Regime Member of the European Parliament (EP) called for actions beyond words against Israeli defiance in face of international condemnation of its illegal settlements

US Used Depleted Uranium in Syria: US Central Command The US has used depleted uranium (DU) ammunition in Syria, despite pledging not to use the controversial ordnance.

Saudi Arabia Expels 40,000 Pakistani Workers amid Economic Pressures Due to economic pressures, Saudi Arabia has expelled as many as 40,000 Pakistani workers during a four months period

Turkey’s Incursion on Syria’s Al Bab Killed 60 Civilians Turkish military killed at least 60 Syrian civilians during shelling attacks on the country’s al-Bab city over the past few days

Terrorist Attack Kills 4 in Iraq A terrorist explosion in the Iraqi capital city of Baghdad killed at least four people

West Asia in 2016

West Asia in 2016

undefined
Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Tensions in Israeli-Egyptian Ties after Aoun’s Visit

Friday 17 February 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Tensions in Israeli-Egyptian Ties after Aoun’s Visit

Protestors near the Israeli regime embassy in Cairo

-Egyptian ties with the Israeli regime have taken a nosedive after the Tel Aviv quietly withdrew its diplomats from Cairo after a visit by Lebanon’s president.
Alwaght-Egyptian ties with the Israeli regime have taken a nosedive after the Tel Aviv regime quietly withdrew its diplomats from Cairo days after a visit by Lebanon’s president.

News of Israeli regime diplomats exiting Cairo come amid reports the regime quietly withdrew its ambassador, David Govrin, from Egypt several weeks over alleged fears about his safety. Egyptian Foreign Ministry officials have not officially comment on the report of withdrawal of Israeli diplomats, including the ambassador from Cairo

Source say Egypt is yet to receive any notification from the Israeli regime on whether the Israeli ambassador has pulled out or not, or on whether he will return to Egypt. The fact that Israeli regime officials have deemed it not necessary to official inform Egypt on reasons for withdrawal of Govrin clearly shows that Israelis view Egyptians with utter contempt.

According to sources, several Israeli regime diplomats have departed Cairo days after a visit by Lebanese President Michel Aoun who reiterated the importance of Hezbollah resistance movement in protecting Lebanon from Israeli aggression.

Egypt hosted Lebanese president Michel Aoun who prior to his visit to Cairo a few days ago openly expressed to Hezbollah’s army and backed Iran’s support for Hezbollah. The move to welcome Aoun seems to have angered Tel Aviv and hence the apparent downgrading of ties with Cairo.

Egypts support for Assad angers Israel

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has also expressed his support to the Syrian military and government - a position at odds with the Saudi Arabia and the Israeli regime. Both Riyadh and Tel Aviv hold similar stances of supporting terrorists in Syria with the ultimate aim of ousting President Bashar al Assad. Egypt has rejected any plan to oust Assad while maintaining that the Syrian conflict must be resolved politically.

These positions taken by Syria are poles apart from those of the Israeli regime and therefore the two sides have less commonalities in fundamental issues currently affecting the West Asia region.

Outrage in Egypt after Netanyahu’s visit to Nile Basin countries

Israeli regime’s Prime Minister Netanyahu’s visit to the Nile Basin countries of Uganda, Rwanda, Kenya and Ethiopia last July provoked outrage in Egypt in what many saw as provocative move by the Tel Aviv regime to deliberately disrupt Egypt’s lifeline.

Netanyahu's visit to these countries corresponds with Israel's relentless efforts to turn upstream countries against downstream countries, especially the republics of Egypt and Sudan. Actually, the Israeli regime tends to portray Egypt and Sudan as the only countries benefiting from the Nile’s waters thus igniting tensions with the upstream countries. Egyptian analysts say Netanyahu’s visit is to Nile Basin countries was based on the idea of security and confronting a common enemy -- which is in this case Egypt -- with promises of partnership and cooperation.

During a talk with the media in Addis Ababa Netanyahu said: The objective of constructing Ethiopia’s controversial Renaissance Dam on the Nile not electricity, but cultivating Ethiopia by an Israeli sponsorship, and that Israel will direct the water of the Nile to wherever the Ethiopians wish. Therefore, there are many factors pulling Egypt and the Israeli regime apart with increasingly shrinking commonalities hence the consistent tensions between the two side.

Egyptians loathe ties with Israel

Egypt became the first Arab nation to sign a so-called peace treaty with the Israeli regime in1979. Most Egyptian have always reviled ties with the Israeli regime and they considered the treaty with Zionists as an act of betrayal by President Anwar Sadat. Indeed, the treaty with the Israeli regime was one of the reasons leading to assassination of Sadat in 1981. The Egyptian public has expressed disapproval of their country’s ties with the Israeli regime and therefore authorities in Cairo will eventually have no option but to respect the wishes of the masses on this issue.

