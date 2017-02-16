Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 16 February 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Erdogan Visits Arab Sheikhdoms to Boost Turkey’s Stalled Economy

Erdogan Visits Arab Sheikhdoms to Boost Turkey’s Stalled Economy - Turkish President has visited Persian Gulf countries of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Qatar in a bid to shore up his country’s badly economy.

Consequences of CIA Chief Visit to Saudi Arabia The recent visit by to United States spy, CIA chief Mike Pompeo, to Saudi Arabia is bound to have negative consequences in the region.

Saudi Blockade of Yemen Created Disastrous Humanitarian Situation: Russia Russian envoy to the United Nations says Saudi Arabia’s almost two-Year aggression on Yemen has made humanitarian situation disastrous in the already impoverished country that is faced a media blackout as Riyadh prevents journalist from going to Yemen.

Yemenis New Strategy against Saudi Aggression: "City for City, Capital for Capital" The Yemeni missile touches the Saudi capital, making a groundbreaking development in the war.

Yemenis Lose Patience with Saudi Aggression, Hit Regime’s Capital Yemeni army for the first time carried out a retaliatory missile strike on a Saudi military base in Riyadh, moving the Kingdom’s war on Yemen to a new level.

News

Syrian Astana 2 Talks Set Grounds for Geneva Negotiations

Syrian Astana 2 Talks Set Grounds for Geneva Negotiations

Senior Syrian diplomat says Thursday’s Astana 2 talks paved the way for the upcoming Geneva conference on Syria’s peace.

Tunisia Renews State of Emergency amid ISIS Threat Tunisia has renewed a state of emergency in place since a 2015 terrorists attack amid an increasing threat posed by ISIS terrorists returning from Syria and Iraq.

Putin says NATO Pushing Russia to War Russian President Valdimir Putin says US-led NATO military alliance is constantly trying to draw his country into war.

Hamas Denounces Trump, Urges PA to Stop Talks with Israel The Palestinian Islamic Resistance , Hamas, has denounced the current US administration for completely and blatantly being biased in favor of the Israeli regime.

Trump Tripled Islamophobia across the US Islamophobia tripled across the United States in 2016 when rightwing extremists were fired up right by Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

Yemen’s Army Fires Missile at Saudi Airport in Retaliatory Attack Yemen’s army has fired a long-range missile at a Saudi Abha airport in the Kingdom’s southwest region of Asir.

Only Syrians can Decide their Country’s Future: Assad Syrian President Bashar al–Assad reiterated on Wednesday that any step pertaining to Syria’s future is up to the Syrian people to decide.

UN Warns against Human Catastrophe in Syria due to US Attack The United Nations has warned that US attack on Syrian infrastructure could lead to a human catastrophe

Terrorist Attack Kills 15 in Iraq A terrorist attack on the Iraqi capital city of Baghdad killed at least 15 people on Wednesday

Saudi Attack on Funeral Ceremony Kills 6 Yemeni Women Saudi warplanes attacked another funeral ceremony in Yemen killing at least 6 women

Trump Greatest Supporter for Israeli Regime: Netanyahu Israeli prime minister says the new president of the US is the greatest supporter for his regime as they meet

Nervous NATO Seeks Assurance from US: Report The foreign minister of NATO countries in Europe are planning to seek some sort of assurance about the future of their military alliance from new US administration

Astana Talks Postponed Till Thursday The talks in the Kazakh capital city of Astana among Syrian militants and government has been postponed for one day

Yemeni Forces Shoot Down Saudi Drone Yemeni army forces supported by Ansarullah resistance movement fighter managed to shoot down a Saudi military drone

Amnesty Warns against HR Catastrophe in Bahrain Al Khalifa crackdown on protestors and demonstrators in different parts of Bahrain has put the Country on the verge of human catastrophe

MPs Call for EU Action against Israeli Regime Member of the European Parliament (EP) called for actions beyond words against Israeli defiance in face of international condemnation of its illegal settlements

US Used Depleted Uranium in Syria: US Central Command The US has used depleted uranium (DU) ammunition in Syria, despite pledging not to use the controversial ordnance.

Saudi Arabia Expels 40,000 Pakistani Workers amid Economic Pressures Due to economic pressures, Saudi Arabia has expelled as many as 40,000 Pakistani workers during a four months period

Turkey’s Incursion on Syria’s Al Bab Killed 60 Civilians Turkish military killed at least 60 Syrian civilians during shelling attacks on the country’s al-Bab city over the past few days

Terrorist Attack Kills 4 in Iraq A terrorist explosion in the Iraqi capital city of Baghdad killed at least four people

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Only Syrians can Decide their Country’s Future: Assad

Yemen’s Army Fires Missile at Saudi Airport in Retaliatory Attack

Saudi Attack on Funeral Ceremony Kills 6 Yemeni Women

UN Warns against Human Catastrophe in Syria due to US Attack

Trump Greatest Supporter for Israeli Regime: Netanyahu

Trump Tripled Islamophobia across the US

Hamas Denounces Trump, Urges PA to Stop Talks with Israel

Tunisia Renews State of Emergency amid ISIS Threat

Hezbollah Surprises Await Israeli Regime in Any War

Syrian Astana 2 Talks Set Grounds for Geneva Negotiations

Iran’s President Rouhani Visits Oman, Kuwait

Putin says NATO Pushing Russia to War

Terrorist Attack Kills 15 in Iraq

Why Mansur Hadi Seeks Federalization of Yemen?

Why Turkey Blocking Syrian Army Liberation of Al-Bab?

Reasons behind Team Trump’s Arms Sale to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain

Saudi Arabia to Bomb Yemen’s Hodeidah despite UN Warning

Consequences of CIA Chief Visit to Saudi Arabia

Illegal Israeli Settlements Set New Records under Trump

Saudi Crown Prince Medaled by US Spying Agency

Trump To Issue New Order after Court Stalls His Anti-Muslim Ban

Turkey’s Incursion on Syria’s Al Bab Killed 60 Civilians

Lebanon Needs Arms of Hezbollah against Israeli Occupation: President

US Used Depleted Uranium in Syria: US Central Command

Saudi Airstrikes Kill 10 Yemenis in Latest Aggression

Iraqi Popular Forces Block ISIS Scape Route to Syria

Western Media Reports on Iranians Crushing Response to Trump

Syrian Army Foils ISIS Attack on Deir Ezzor Airport

Merkel, May, Hollande Interfered in US Election: Lavrov

Separatist Movements in Spain, Independence or Suppression?

Obama Foreign Policy’s Legacy for Trump

Astana Syria Talks Increase Turkey, Saudi Tensions

How Anti-Israeli Arab Agenda Gave Place to Compromises

Why Can’t Tel Aviv Bear Moscow-Tehran Strong Relations?

Trump Orders Preparations for World War

Saudi Arabia to Bomb Yemen’s Hodeidah despite UN Warning

Yemenis New Strategy against Saudi Aggression: "City for City, Capital for Capital"

Iran Has ’Total Disregard’ for US: Trump

Iran, Russia, Turkey Discuss Syria Ceasefire in Astana

Trump Creating Major Rift with US Allies

UK, US, France War-Games Provoke Persian Gulf Tensions

Saudi Arabia Besieges Yemenis after Military Failure

Abbas Facing Ouster amid Palestinian Authority Financial Crisis

In Focus

West Asia in 2016

West Asia in 2016

undefined
Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
News

Syrian Astana 2 Talks Set Grounds for Geneva Negotiations

Thursday 16 February 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Syrian Astana 2 Talks Set Grounds for Geneva Negotiations
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Senior Syrian diplomat says Thursday’s Astana 2 talks paved the way for the upcoming Geneva conference on Syria’s peace.

 Head of the Syrian delegation Bashar al-Jaafari said his assessment of the track of Astana is a positive one as long as it serves the main “noble” aim behind coming to Astana, that is achieving the consolidation of the cessation of hostilities and the separation of the armed groups that signed the agreement and from those who refused to sign it, meaning the separation between the groups that believe in political solution and the terrorists.

In a press conference following the plenary session, al-Jaafari said Astana 2 meeting has paved the way for the upcoming Geneva conference, which needs to take into account the outcomes of both meetings in Astana that should be at the core of the schedule of the next Geneva meeting.

The second round of Astana talks was expected to take place on February 15-16, however on Tuesday Syria's state television said that the beginning of the negotiations had been postponed until Thursday, because the delegations of both the Syrian armed opposition and Turkey had not arrived in the Kazakh capital, Astana yet.

The first round of Astana talks on Syrian crisis settlement brought together the representatives of the Syrian government and the armed opposition groups for the first time in the six years of the Syrian war. As a result of the talks, Russia, Iran and Turkey agreed to establish a trilateral mechanism to monitor the ceasefire that came into effect on December 30, 2016.

Al-Jaafari noted that the meetings which the delegation of the Syrian Arab Republic held with the Russian and Iranian friends were “fruitful” and that they have contributed a great deal to the convening of this meeting.

He affirmed that Syria is committed to the arrangements of the cessation of hostilities agreement out of its care for ending the Syrian bloodshed, stressing however that “my country maintains the right to respond to any breach of these arrangements by the armed terrorist groups.”

Meanwhile, a senior Russian diplomat said on Thursday that document adopted at the Astana talks on a joint trilateral group to monitor the ceasefire in Syria and facilitate the elaboration of confidence-building measures among the warring sides has been the main result of the meeting in the Kazakh capital,

Russian Foreign Ministry Special Envoy for the Mideast Settlement and Director of the Department of the Middle East and North Africa Sergei Vershinin made this statement during a Moscow-Damascus-Astana video link on the negotiations in the Kazakh capital and the prospects of the inter-Syrian settlement.

"A specific result of what has taken place in Astana is the adoption of a provision on a joint group to comprise Russia, Iran and Turkey," the diplomat said.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Astana Talks Syria Jaafari Geneva

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Refugee`s Camp in Australia`s Manus Island
Six years on: Bahrain Revolution Still Alive
Life Returning to Liberated Aleppo City, Syria
Paris Burning as Riots Continue over Police Rape of Black Youth
Refugee`s Camp in Australia`s Manus Island

Refugee`s Camp in Australia`s Manus Island

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces Launch Op to Repel ISIS from Tal Afar
Canadian PM Beats Donald Trump`s Awkward Handshake Style
Syrian Army Advances on in ISIS-Held Areas in Aleppo`s Eastern Countryside
Syrian Army Attacks Terrorists in East of Aleppo