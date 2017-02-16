Hezbollah Surprises Await Israeli Regime in Any War

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 16 February 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Erdogan Visits Arab Sheikhdoms to Boost Turkey’s Stalled Economy

Erdogan Visits Arab Sheikhdoms to Boost Turkey’s Stalled Economy - Turkish President has visited Persian Gulf countries of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Qatar in a bid to shore up his country’s badly economy.

Consequences of CIA Chief Visit to Saudi Arabia The recent visit by to United States spy, CIA chief Mike Pompeo, to Saudi Arabia is bound to have negative consequences in the region.

Saudi Blockade of Yemen Created Disastrous Humanitarian Situation: Russia Russian envoy to the United Nations says Saudi Arabia’s almost two-Year aggression on Yemen has made humanitarian situation disastrous in the already impoverished country that is faced a media blackout as Riyadh prevents journalist from going to Yemen.

Yemenis New Strategy against Saudi Aggression: "City for City, Capital for Capital" The Yemeni missile touches the Saudi capital, making a groundbreaking development in the war.

Yemenis Lose Patience with Saudi Aggression, Hit Regime’s Capital Yemeni army for the first time carried out a retaliatory missile strike on a Saudi military base in Riyadh, moving the Kingdom’s war on Yemen to a new level.

News

Tunisia Renews State of Emergency amid ISIS Threat

Tunisia Renews State of Emergency amid ISIS Threat

Tunisia has renewed a state of emergency in place since a 2015 terrorists attack amid an increasing threat posed by ISIS terrorists returning from Syria and Iraq.

Putin says NATO Pushing Russia to War Russian President Valdimir Putin says US-led NATO military alliance is constantly trying to draw his country into war.

Hamas Denounces Trump, Urges PA to Stop Talks with Israel The Palestinian Islamic Resistance , Hamas, has denounced the current US administration for completely and blatantly being biased in favor of the Israeli regime.

Trump Tripled Islamophobia across the US Islamophobia tripled across the United States in 2016 when rightwing extremists were fired up right by Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

Yemen’s Army Fires Missile at Saudi Airport in Retaliatory Attack Yemen’s army has fired a long-range missile at a Saudi Abha airport in the Kingdom’s southwest region of Asir.

Only Syrians can Decide their Country’s Future: Assad Syrian President Bashar al–Assad reiterated on Wednesday that any step pertaining to Syria’s future is up to the Syrian people to decide.

UN Warns against Human Catastrophe in Syria due to US Attack The United Nations has warned that US attack on Syrian infrastructure could lead to a human catastrophe

Terrorist Attack Kills 15 in Iraq A terrorist attack on the Iraqi capital city of Baghdad killed at least 15 people on Wednesday

Saudi Attack on Funeral Ceremony Kills 6 Yemeni Women Saudi warplanes attacked another funeral ceremony in Yemen killing at least 6 women

Trump Greatest Supporter for Israeli Regime: Netanyahu Israeli prime minister says the new president of the US is the greatest supporter for his regime as they meet

Nervous NATO Seeks Assurance from US: Report The foreign minister of NATO countries in Europe are planning to seek some sort of assurance about the future of their military alliance from new US administration

Astana Talks Postponed Till Thursday The talks in the Kazakh capital city of Astana among Syrian militants and government has been postponed for one day

Yemeni Forces Shoot Down Saudi Drone Yemeni army forces supported by Ansarullah resistance movement fighter managed to shoot down a Saudi military drone

Amnesty Warns against HR Catastrophe in Bahrain Al Khalifa crackdown on protestors and demonstrators in different parts of Bahrain has put the Country on the verge of human catastrophe

MPs Call for EU Action against Israeli Regime Member of the European Parliament (EP) called for actions beyond words against Israeli defiance in face of international condemnation of its illegal settlements

US Used Depleted Uranium in Syria: US Central Command The US has used depleted uranium (DU) ammunition in Syria, despite pledging not to use the controversial ordnance.

Saudi Arabia Expels 40,000 Pakistani Workers amid Economic Pressures Due to economic pressures, Saudi Arabia has expelled as many as 40,000 Pakistani workers during a four months period

Turkey’s Incursion on Syria’s Al Bab Killed 60 Civilians Turkish military killed at least 60 Syrian civilians during shelling attacks on the country’s al-Bab city over the past few days

Terrorist Attack Kills 4 in Iraq A terrorist explosion in the Iraqi capital city of Baghdad killed at least four people

Germany Postpones Israel Conference over Illegal Settlements A conference with Israeli regime authorities was postponed by German government reportedly over ignorance of International calls to stop illegal settlements

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Yemen’s Army Fires Missile at Saudi Airport in Retaliatory Attack

Saudi Attack on Funeral Ceremony Kills 6 Yemeni Women

UN Warns against Human Catastrophe in Syria due to US Attack

Trump Greatest Supporter for Israeli Regime: Netanyahu

Iran’s President Rouhani Visits Oman, Kuwait

Nervous NATO Seeks Assurance from US: Report

Terrorist Attack Kills 15 in Iraq

Only Syrians can Decide their Country’s Future: Assad

Hamas Denounces Trump, Urges PA to Stop Talks with Israel

Tunisia Renews State of Emergency amid ISIS Threat

Hezbollah Surprises Await Israeli Regime in Any War

Trump Tripled Islamophobia across the US

Putin says NATO Pushing Russia to War

Why Turkey Blocking Syrian Army Liberation of Al-Bab?

Saudi Arabia to Bomb Yemen’s Hodeidah despite UN Warning

Why Mansur Hadi Seeks Federalization of Yemen?

Trump To Issue New Order after Court Stalls His Anti-Muslim Ban

Turkey’s Incursion on Syria’s Al Bab Killed 60 Civilians

Saudi Crown Prince Medaled by US Spying Agency

Consequences of CIA Chief Visit to Saudi Arabia

Syrian Army Foils ISIS Attack on Deir Ezzor Airport

Reasons behind Team Trump’s Arms Sale to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain

Illegal Israeli Settlements Set New Records under Trump

Western Media Reports on Iranians Crushing Response to Trump

Erdogan Visits Arab Sheikhdoms to Boost Turkey’s Stalled Economy

17 Million Yemenis Food Insecure under Saudi Siege

Lebanon Needs Arms of Hezbollah against Israeli Occupation: President

Yemeni Forces Capture City near Saudi Border

Yemenis New Strategy against Saudi Aggression: "City for City, Capital for Capital"

Astana Syria Talks Increase Turkey, Saudi Tensions

Separatist Movements in Spain, Independence or Suppression?

How Anti-Israeli Arab Agenda Gave Place to Compromises

Obama Foreign Policy’s Legacy for Trump

Yemenis Lose Patience with Saudi Aggression, Hit Regime’s Capital

UK, US, France War-Games Provoke Persian Gulf Tensions

Iran Has ’Total Disregard’ for US: Trump

Why Can’t Tel Aviv Bear Moscow-Tehran Strong Relations?

Trump Creating Major Rift with US Allies

Saudi Arabia to Bomb Yemen’s Hodeidah despite UN Warning

Bahraini Masses, Scholars Urge Continued Resistance

Merkel, May, Hollande Interfered in US Election: Lavrov

Theresa May’s Visit to Turkey Betrays British Liberal Values: Guardian

Israeli Regime Trained Bahraini Anti-Riot Forces

In Focus

West Asia in 2016

West Asia in 2016

undefined
Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
Report

Hezbollah Surprises Await Israeli Regime in Any War

Thursday 16 February 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Hezbollah Surprises Await Israeli Regime in Any War
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght-Hezbollah leader has threatened the Israeli regime with game-changing surprises should it launch any stupid war against Lebanon.

In a televised speech aired live by Al Manar TV marking the Martyred Leaders Anniversary on Thursday, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah vowed that Hezbollah was preparing for the worst adding that the resistance’s deterrence capabilities and steadfastness of its people are stopping the Israeli enemy from launching any war since 2006 victory.

“We’re proud that the Zionist entity had put us on the top of their list of threats this year. Iran came second and the Palestinian resistance third. But it’s shameful that they didn’t consider any Arab regime as a threat,” Sayyed Nasrallah said, adding that since July 2006 war we were faced by threats of an Israeli war against Lebanon but the Israelis refrained from taking any action since then.

The Hezbollah chief reassured the Lebanese nation that any possibility of a future Israeli war is low, especially after some people believed that a US president like Trump would encourage the Israeli regime to attack Lebanon.

“There’re always political pretexts for a war against us, and an Arab cover is found today more than it was in 2006. The matter is that the Israeli is not sure of its victory in any future war and doesn’t need any US or Arab permission, meaning that the resistance has the required defenses and support from our people to deter it,” Sayyed Nasrallah said.

The July 2006 war, he said, has made Israelis skeptical about any decisive win, adding that all of the Israeli rhetoric about possible future war on Lebanon is part of a “psychological war.” “Our guarantee is our strength and steadfastness which are preventing the Israeli from any adventure.”

Israeli regime must shut down Dimona nuclear plant

Sayyed Nasrallah warned the Israeli regime that Hezbollah can reach Ammonia tanks anywhere. “The Israelis hurried to empty out its Ammonia container [in the northern occupied city of Haifa] of its toxic content after our threat to target it, but I tell them that we’ll target it wherever it’s taken to,” His eminence said, advising the Israelis to “not only evacuate the Ammonia tank from Haifa, but also dismantle the Dimona nuclear plant” from Negev.

Israeli-Palestinian talks dead

Sayyed Nasrallah said that in the meeting between Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump, the latter dropped the US commitment to the two-state solution, which signaled the end to any ‘peaceful negotiations’ between Palestinians and Israelis. “Where is the Arabs’ position and their response to the aggressions of the Zionist enemy,” the Hezbollah chief wondered, but the Arab answer, he said, is with more killings in more killings in Bahrain, Yemen and Syria, and with more conspiracies against Iran.

Bahrain occupied by Saudi regime

Referring to the events in Bahrain, Hezbollah’s secretary general pointed that Bahrain today is a country occupied by the Saudi forces which is killing and slaughtering the Bahraini people, adding that the decision to execute the three Bahraini youth was a Saudi order.

On the Yemeni conflict, Sayyed Nasrallah said the Israeli was a partner in the aggression against Yemen in addition to the US and Emirati support but added that the “steadfastness of the Yemenis is a myth, the crisis started two years ago with the hope it would take them only weeks to finish it but they were mistaken.” He said Saudi Arabia are bringing mercenaries from some countries to fight a proxy war in its war against Yemen, but the Yemenis are steadfast and firm in their resistance.

Sayyed Nasrallah held Saudi Arabia responsible for the blood being shed in some Arab countries. “Saudi Arabia created ISIS and it bears the responsibility of hundreds of thousands of martyrs who were killed in Iraq, Syria, Sinai and other places.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Hezbollah Israeli Regime Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Refugee`s Camp in Australia`s Manus Island
Six years on: Bahrain Revolution Still Alive
Life Returning to Liberated Aleppo City, Syria
Paris Burning as Riots Continue over Police Rape of Black Youth
Refugee`s Camp in Australia`s Manus Island

Refugee`s Camp in Australia`s Manus Island

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces Launch Op to Repel ISIS from Tal Afar
Canadian PM Beats Donald Trump`s Awkward Handshake Style
Syrian Army Advances on in ISIS-Held Areas in Aleppo`s Eastern Countryside
Syrian Army Attacks Terrorists in East of Aleppo