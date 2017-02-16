Hezbollah Surprises Await Israeli Regime in Any War

Alwaght-Hezbollah leader has threatened the Israeli regime with game-changing surprises should it launch any stupid war against Lebanon.

In a televised speech aired live by Al Manar TV marking the Martyred Leaders Anniversary on Thursday, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah vowed that Hezbollah was preparing for the worst adding that the resistance’s deterrence capabilities and steadfastness of its people are stopping the Israeli enemy from launching any war since 2006 victory.

“We’re proud that the Zionist entity had put us on the top of their list of threats this year. Iran came second and the Palestinian resistance third. But it’s shameful that they didn’t consider any Arab regime as a threat,” Sayyed Nasrallah said, adding that since July 2006 war we were faced by threats of an Israeli war against Lebanon but the Israelis refrained from taking any action since then.

The Hezbollah chief reassured the Lebanese nation that any possibility of a future Israeli war is low, especially after some people believed that a US president like Trump would encourage the Israeli regime to attack Lebanon.

“There’re always political pretexts for a war against us, and an Arab cover is found today more than it was in 2006. The matter is that the Israeli is not sure of its victory in any future war and doesn’t need any US or Arab permission, meaning that the resistance has the required defenses and support from our people to deter it,” Sayyed Nasrallah said.

The July 2006 war, he said, has made Israelis skeptical about any decisive win, adding that all of the Israeli rhetoric about possible future war on Lebanon is part of a “psychological war.” “Our guarantee is our strength and steadfastness which are preventing the Israeli from any adventure.”

Israeli regime must shut down Dimona nuclear plant

Sayyed Nasrallah warned the Israeli regime that Hezbollah can reach Ammonia tanks anywhere. “The Israelis hurried to empty out its Ammonia container [in the northern occupied city of Haifa] of its toxic content after our threat to target it, but I tell them that we’ll target it wherever it’s taken to,” His eminence said, advising the Israelis to “not only evacuate the Ammonia tank from Haifa, but also dismantle the Dimona nuclear plant” from Negev.

Israeli-Palestinian talks dead

Sayyed Nasrallah said that in the meeting between Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump, the latter dropped the US commitment to the two-state solution, which signaled the end to any ‘peaceful negotiations’ between Palestinians and Israelis. “Where is the Arabs’ position and their response to the aggressions of the Zionist enemy,” the Hezbollah chief wondered, but the Arab answer, he said, is with more killings in more killings in Bahrain, Yemen and Syria, and with more conspiracies against Iran.

Bahrain occupied by Saudi regime

Referring to the events in Bahrain, Hezbollah’s secretary general pointed that Bahrain today is a country occupied by the Saudi forces which is killing and slaughtering the Bahraini people, adding that the decision to execute the three Bahraini youth was a Saudi order.

On the Yemeni conflict, Sayyed Nasrallah said the Israeli was a partner in the aggression against Yemen in addition to the US and Emirati support but added that the “steadfastness of the Yemenis is a myth, the crisis started two years ago with the hope it would take them only weeks to finish it but they were mistaken.” He said Saudi Arabia are bringing mercenaries from some countries to fight a proxy war in its war against Yemen, but the Yemenis are steadfast and firm in their resistance.

Sayyed Nasrallah held Saudi Arabia responsible for the blood being shed in some Arab countries. “Saudi Arabia created ISIS and it bears the responsibility of hundreds of thousands of martyrs who were killed in Iraq, Syria, Sinai and other places.