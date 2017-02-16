Hamas Denounces Trump, Urges PA to Stop Talks with Israel

Alwaght- The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has denounced the current US administration for completely and blatantly being biased in favor of the Israeli regime.

“The successive US administrations were always biased towards the Israeli occupation, and never worked seriously on helping the Palestinian people get their rights,” Hamas spokesman Hazem Qasem stated on Wednesday.

Qasem was quoted by the Palestinian Information Centre as saying that Washington always provided a cover for Israel’s aggression against the Palestinian people and its annexation of their land, but this attitude escalated after hardline president Donald Trump took office.

The spokesman called on the Palestinian Authority (PA)to renounce the mirage of peace with Israel and stop dealing with the US as a mediator. He stressed the need to reach a national agreement on a struggle program to confront the challenges facing the Palestinian cause.

Hamas has been vindicated as the statement came on a day President Trump declared that the US would no longer insist on the creation of a Palestinian state as part of an accord between the Israeli regime and the Palestinians.

Hosting Israeli regime’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel for the first time since becoming president, Trump abandoned the so-called two-state solution by saying “I’m looking at two-state and one-state” formulations”.

Hamas has always insisted that armed resistance is the only way to liberate Palestinians from Israeli regime’s atrocities and rights violations.