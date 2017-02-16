Yemen’s Army Fires Missile at Saudi Airport in Retaliatory Attack

Alwaght- Yemen's army has fired a long-range missile at a Saudi Abha airport in the Kingdom's southwest region of Asir.

A Wednesday night statement by Yemen's national army and popular forces said, "Rocketry Force fired a long-range ballistic missile at enemy Saudi airport of Abha in Saudi region of Asir". The statement said the missile hit the target accurately as fireballs were seen at the scene.

The Yemen Army pointed out that the missile attack came to revenge the Saudi aggression air strike on the funeral house in Arhab district on Wednesday afternoon that killed eight women and children and injured ten other women. The Arhab funeral house air attack was the Saudi latest war crimes against the Yemeni civilians.

This comes after the Yemeni army successfully carried out its first ever missile attack on the Saudi capital Riyadh early February. The missile which accurately targeted a Saudi military base located to the west of the capital was also retaliation for the kingdom’s relentless war against their country. Yemen's Houthi Ansarullah movement said the missile "targeted" the al-Mazahmiya army base in western Riyadh, around 1,000 kilometers from the Yemeni capital of Sana’a and warned that more attacks will be in the offing.

Meanwhile, dozens of US-Saudi-paid aggression mercenaries were killed and others injured in Dhubab in Taiz province in attacks by the national army and popular forces, Yemen's news agency SABA, reported on Thursday.

The agency quoted military sources as saying Katyusha rockets were used in the operation, in which several of the mercenaries' military vehicles were destroyed.

The Saudi regime launched an illegal aggression on Yemen in March 2015 in an attempt to force back the country's former government to power. The brutal aggression has so far claimed the lives of nearly 11,400 Yemenis mostly civilians including women and children.

The Saudi military aggression has also taken a heavy toll on Yemen’s facilities and infrastructure, destroying many hospitals, schools, mosques and factories.