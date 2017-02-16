Only Syrians can Decide their Country’s Future: Assad

Alwaght-Syrian President Bashar al–Assad reiterated on Wednesday that any step pertaining to Syria’s future is up to the Syrian people to decide.

He made the remarks during a meeting with the youth religious team that includes religious figures and Islamic preachers from all Syrian provinces with the attendance of Minister of Awqaf (Religious Endowments) Mohammad Abdul-Sattar al-Sayyed.

During the meeting, President al-Assad lauded the work which the team has been able to achieve within one year of its creation, considering that this team gives a civilized image of moderation in the Islamic religion.

He affirmed that one of the most important things that the team has to attend to is reshaping terms and correcting misconceptions in order to spread the true religion in the face of extremism.

President al-Assad pointed out that the war the Syrians are currently waging is a war of mind, and hence comes the need that the team members master dialogue tools and put into use the method of analysis and inference in order to establish a balanced non-superficial discourse in raising religious issues.

He stressed the importance of methodology in work and the developing of criteria to the effect of creating a collective state of consciousness because “we can’t understand the Holy Quran, if we do not understand life, and we can’t apply it unless we understand the philosophy of life.”

In his comments about Aleppo, President al-Assad considered that the steadfastness of the people of Aleppo has been a decisive factor in the victory over terrorism along with the sacrifices of the Syrian Arab Army, noting that Aleppo has suffered a great deal, because the plot planned against it has been a huge one.

Since March 2011, Syria has been hit by terrorists with Damascus saying there is concreted evidence the Takfiri terrorists and militants are backed by Western states and their regional allies. The Syrian military is engaged in an operation to rid the country of ISIS and other terrorist groups. Russia is providing airpower to Syrian troops while Hezbollah has sent is fighters to fight alongside Syrian troops with Iran providing military advisors in the country's war on terror.

The United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura puts the death toll from the Syria conflict at more than 400,000.