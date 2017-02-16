UN Warns against Human Catastrophe in Syria due to US Attack

Alwaght- The United Nations has warned that US attack on Syrian infrastructure could lead to a human catastrophe.

The UN says that US attacks, allegedly to target ISIS terrorists, are also hitting Syrian dams so they have put the country facing a flood danger.

In a report seen by Reuters on Wednesday, the UN raised alarm about high water levels in the Tabqa dam, commonly known as the Euphrates dam, an earth-filled facility on the Euphrates River located 40 kilometers upstream from the ISIS-held Syrian city of Raqqah.

Water levels on the river have risen by some 10 meters since 24 January due mainly to the ISIS opening of three turbines of the dam and partly as a result of heavy rainfall and snow, the report said.

"As per local experts, any further rise of the water level would submerge huge swathes of agricultural land along the river and could potentially damage the Tabqa dam, which would have catastrophic humanitarian implications in all areas downstream,” the UN report further said.

It also noted that the US-led aerial attacks had already damaged the entrance to the dam.

"For example, on 16 January 2017, airstrikes on the western countryside of Raqqah impacted the entrance of the Euphrates dam, which, if further damaged, could lead to massive scale flooding across Raqqah and as far away as Dayr al-Zawr,” the report added.

The US-led coalition has been carrying out air raids against what are said to be ISIS positions inside Syria since September 2014 without any authorization from Damascus or a UN mandate. Analysts have assessed the strikes as unsuccessful as they have led to civilian deaths and failed to counter terrorism.