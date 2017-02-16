Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 16 February 2017
Erdogan Visits Arab Sheikhdoms to Boost Turkey’s Stalled Economy

Erdogan Visits Arab Sheikhdoms to Boost Turkey’s Stalled Economy - Turkish President has visited Persian Gulf countries of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Qatar in a bid to shore up his country’s badly economy.

Consequences of CIA Chief Visit to Saudi Arabia The recent visit by to United States spy, CIA chief Mike Pompeo, to Saudi Arabia is bound to have negative consequences in the region.

Saudi Blockade of Yemen Created Disastrous Humanitarian Situation: Russia Russian envoy to the United Nations says Saudi Arabia’s almost two-Year aggression on Yemen has made humanitarian situation disastrous in the already impoverished country that is faced a media blackout as Riyadh prevents journalist from going to Yemen.

Yemenis New Strategy against Saudi Aggression: "City for City, Capital for Capital" The Yemeni missile touches the Saudi capital, making a groundbreaking development in the war.

Yemenis Lose Patience with Saudi Aggression, Hit Regime’s Capital Yemeni army for the first time carried out a retaliatory missile strike on a Saudi military base in Riyadh, moving the Kingdom’s war on Yemen to a new level.

News

Yemen’s Army Fires Missile at Saudi Airport in Retaliatory Attack

Yemen’s Army Fires Missile at Saudi Airport in Retaliatory Attack

Yemen’s army has fired a long-range missile at a Saudi Abha airport in the Kingdom’s southwest region of Asir.

Only Syrians can Decide their Country’s Future: Assad Syrian President Bashar al–Assad reiterated on Wednesday that any step pertaining to Syria’s future is up to the Syrian people to decide.

UN Warns against Human Catastrophe in Syria due to US Attack The United Nations has warned that US attack on Syrian infrastructure could lead to a human catastrophe

Terrorist Attack Kills 15 in Iraq A terrorist attack on the Iraqi capital city of Baghdad killed at least 15 people on Wednesday

Saudi Attack on Funeral Ceremony Kills 6 Yemeni Women Saudi warplanes attacked another funeral ceremony in Yemen killing at least 6 women

Trump Greatest Supporter for Israeli Regime: Netanyahu Israeli prime minister says the new president of the US is the greatest supporter for his regime as they meet

Nervous NATO Seeks Assurance from US: Report The foreign minister of NATO countries in Europe are planning to seek some sort of assurance about the future of their military alliance from new US administration

Astana Talks Postponed Till Thursday The talks in the Kazakh capital city of Astana among Syrian militants and government has been postponed for one day

Yemeni Forces Shoot Down Saudi Drone Yemeni army forces supported by Ansarullah resistance movement fighter managed to shoot down a Saudi military drone

Amnesty Warns against HR Catastrophe in Bahrain Al Khalifa crackdown on protestors and demonstrators in different parts of Bahrain has put the Country on the verge of human catastrophe

MPs Call for EU Action against Israeli Regime Member of the European Parliament (EP) called for actions beyond words against Israeli defiance in face of international condemnation of its illegal settlements

US Used Depleted Uranium in Syria: US Central Command The US has used depleted uranium (DU) ammunition in Syria, despite pledging not to use the controversial ordnance.

Saudi Arabia Expels 40,000 Pakistani Workers amid Economic Pressures Due to economic pressures, Saudi Arabia has expelled as many as 40,000 Pakistani workers during a four months period

Turkey’s Incursion on Syria’s Al Bab Killed 60 Civilians Turkish military killed at least 60 Syrian civilians during shelling attacks on the country’s al-Bab city over the past few days

Terrorist Attack Kills 4 in Iraq A terrorist explosion in the Iraqi capital city of Baghdad killed at least four people

Germany Postpones Israel Conference over Illegal Settlements A conference with Israeli regime authorities was postponed by German government reportedly over ignorance of International calls to stop illegal settlements

Bahraini Security Forces Attack People Marking 6th Anniversary of Their Uprisng Bahraini security forces clamped down on people who held demonstrations in the country to commemorate their uprising back in 2011

5,000 Chinese Militants Fight in Syria Syria says thousands of Chinese citizens are fighting in the country as members of militant groups

Israeli Regime President Calls for Annexation of Occupied West Bank The president of Israeli regime has called for annexation of occupied Palestinian lands in the West Bank

Yemeni Forces Destroy Saudi Tank Yemeni popular forces have shot and destroyed a modern Saudi tank on their latest defensive attack

UN Warns against Human Catastrophe in Syria due to US Attack

UN Warns against Human Catastrophe in Syria due to US Attack

The United Nations has warned that US attack on Syrian infrastructure could lead to a human catastrophe
Alwaght- The United Nations has warned that US attack on Syrian infrastructure could lead to a human catastrophe.

The UN says that US attacks, allegedly to target ISIS terrorists, are also hitting Syrian dams so they have put the country facing a flood danger.

In a report seen by Reuters on Wednesday, the UN raised alarm about high water levels in the Tabqa dam, commonly known as the Euphrates dam, an earth-filled facility on the Euphrates River located 40 kilometers upstream from the ISIS-held Syrian city of Raqqah.

Water levels on the river have risen by some 10 meters since 24 January due mainly to the ISIS opening of three turbines of the dam and partly as a result of heavy rainfall and snow, the report said.     

"As per local experts, any further rise of the water level would submerge huge swathes of agricultural land along the river and could potentially damage the Tabqa dam, which would have catastrophic humanitarian implications in all areas downstream,” the UN report further said.

It also noted that the US-led aerial attacks had already damaged the entrance to the dam.

"For example, on 16 January 2017, airstrikes on the western countryside of Raqqah impacted the entrance of the Euphrates dam, which, if further damaged, could lead to massive scale flooding across Raqqah and as far away as Dayr al-Zawr,” the report added.

The US-led coalition has been carrying out air raids against what are said to be ISIS positions inside Syria since September 2014 without any authorization from Damascus or a UN mandate. Analysts have assessed the strikes as unsuccessful as they have led to civilian deaths and failed to counter terrorism.

