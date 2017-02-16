Iran’s President Rouhani Visits Oman, Kuwait

Alwaght: Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday visited Oman and Kuwait to discuss ways of enhancing mutual ties and exchanging views on regional developments.

The first leg of the tour started in Muscat where President Rouhani and Omani Sultan Qaboos bin Said discussed ways of developing Tehran-Muscat ties in their bilateral meeting. During the meeting President Rouhani stressed Iran's policy of good neighbourliness. Rouhani pointed out that, "The Islamic Republic of Iran has helped to the countries of the region whenever they faced issues such as terrorism and we will surely help any of these countries if they reach out to Tehran, especially in fighting terrorism". Promotion of Iranophobia is a trans-regional conspiracy by the enemies of Islam and Arab nations of the region, said Rouhani. He said Iran always supports settling issues and disagreements through dialogue adding that Iran's military power is merely defensive.

Sultan Qaboos: Ties with Iran beneficial to regional security

On the need to find a solution for Yemen and help its people, he said: "Today, the Yemeni people are experiencing a very dire situation and we all, as Muslim countries of the region, are responsible to take serious and humanitarian measures to help the people of this country".

During the meeting, the Sultan of Oman said: "Oman seeks to develop and cement cooperation and relations with Iran in all political, economic and cultural fields". Sultan Qaboos noted that cementing ties between Iran and the countries of the region is beneficial to regional development, security and stability.

Later on Wednesday President Rouhani headed to Kuwait City where he met the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jabir Al Sabah where the two leaders underscored the importance of unity and integrity among Muslim and neighbouring countries in the current situation of the region. President Rouhani referred to major regional issues, terrorism being among them, and said: “The major problems of the region, such as terrorism, are inclusive and the only way to confront them is all countries of the region and neighbours standing with each other and it is essential that they be united against this problem”.

Stressing regional unity, President Rouhani said: “Today, we all must stand together as religious and Muslim brothers and confront divisive ideas; it is essential that we firmly follow the message of Quran, which emphasises brotherhood”.

Iran's President reiterated that, “Dialogue and communication are the only way for settling issues and misunderstandings among countries of the region”.

Kuwaiti Emir: We are Muslims and need unity

At the same meeting, the Emir of Kuwait expressed happiness over President Rouhani’s visit and praised President Rouhani’s unity-building stances and viewpoints.

He said: “The current situation of the region requires us to have good relations with each other and therefore, we are determined to promote our ties with Tehran in all fields of mutual interest”.

The Emir of Kuwait also said: “Kuwait is ready to develop and deepen ties with Iran in various fields”. “We all are Muslims and should stand by each other by unity and brotherhood, taking steps for development, stability and peace,” said Sheikh Sabah.

Kuwait, Oman reject Saudi-led Iranophobia

The visit by President Rouhani to Kuwait and Oman points to common stances between these countries on the need to promote mutual ties and regional unity in combatting terrorism while opposing interference of trans-regional powers. This visit also underlines Iran's important role in regional issues especially solving the crisis in Iraq, Syria and Yemen. Iran has always stressed the principal of good neighbourliness reminding regional states that the Israeli regime is the main enemy of regional countries and therefore, there is need for unity in confronting this common threat.

Kuwait and Oman have over the years pursued a constructive foreign policy and unlike some monarchies in the region they have avoided falling into the enemy trap of Iranophobia.

The two countries President Rouhani visited have independent policies within the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council and refuse to be bullied by the Saudi regime which continues to be a destabilizing factor in the region.