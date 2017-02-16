Terrorist Attack Kills 15 in Iraq

Alwaght- A terrorist attack on the Iraqi capital city of Baghdad killed at least 15 people on Wednesday, local media reported.

The terrorists targeted the Sadr City district in Baghdad, a Shiite majority neighborhood, with a bomb attack.

According to local security sources 50 people were also injured in the car bombing that rocked the heavily populated poor suburb of the Iraqi capital.

The attack comes a day after a similar car bomb explosion killed 18 people in al-Sanaei neighborhood of al-Baya district, located southwest of Baghdad. Over a dozen others were injured in the attack on Tuesday.

Baghdad and other major cities in Iraq have seen recurrent terrorist attacks since the Iraqi army and allied fighters began a military operation against the ISIS terrorist group in the northern city of Mosul late last year.

The government says ISIS is desperately seeking to compensate the losses it has suffered on the battlefield.

The Iraqi military and allies have managed to liberate the entire eastern neighborhoods of Mosul and the battle continues to retake the remaining parts of the city on the western edge of the Tigris River.