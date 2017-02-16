Saudi Attack on Funeral Ceremony Kills 6 Yemeni Women

Alwaght- Saudi warplanes attacked another funeral ceremony in Yemen killing at least 6 women on Wednesday.

Yemeni al-Masirah television network reported that the attack in the capital city of Sanaa has also injured another 10 civilians people.

The airstrike targeted a ceremony in the Arhab district when civilians had gathered to say farewell to deceased beloveds.

It is not the first time Saudi Arabia hits funerals in Yemen. In October 2016, a similar strike in Sanaa left more than 140 people dead and over 520 wounded.

The first strike on October 8 hit the hall of the funeral that was packed with hundreds of adults and children. The second came three to eight minutes later when medical personnel were trying to help casualties from the first attack.

Doctors Without Borders, also known by its French acronym as MSF, has said the Saudi war on Yemen has left about 200,000 people facing shortages of food, water and medicine in the city of Taizz.

The head of MSF's Yemen mission, Djoen Besselink, said in a press conference in Jordan on Wednesday that attacks on hospitals, ambulances and medical staff had severely limited the MSF activities in the city, which he visited in January.

He added that he saw unprecedented levels of destruction at the four MSF-supported hospitals in Taizz, adding, "There's not a single room without bullet holes, the windows are gone, there's no more equipment. It's total failure."

Saudi Arabia has been engaged in a deadly campaign against Yemen since March 2015. Riyadh’s aggression, which has killed more than 11,000, was launched in an attempt to restore power to Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, a staunch ally of Riyadh, who has resigned as Yemen’s president but seeks to force his way back into power.