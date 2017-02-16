Trump Greatest Supporter for Israeli Regime: Netanyahu

Alwaght- Israeli prime minister says the new president of the US is the greatest supporter for his regime as they meet.

In a joint press conference at the White House on Wednesday, Netanyahu said there was "no greater supporter of" Israel and Israelis "than President Donald Trump."

"Let us seize this moment" to further the Israeli agenda in the West Asia, Netanyahu told Trump.

The Israeli premier renewed his threats against Muslims, saying that he believed reversing the "rising tide of radical Islam" was possible with Trump leading the United States.

In his remarks, the US president supported the relocation of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to the occupied al-Quds. Trump, however, said Washington was "looking at it with great care."

Trump also responded to a question about his position on Israeli settlements. He urged Netanyahu to "hold back on settlements for a little bit."

Emboldened by the pro-Israeli rhetoric of the Trump administration, the Tel Aviv regime has announced 5,000 new permits for Israeli settlement units in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Regarding the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Trump said if the two sides found an alternative that they liked better for the settlement of the conflict, he would support them.

A senior White House official said on Tuesday that Trump would not pursue decades of US policy in favor of the so-called two-state solution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has underlined the need for pursuing the so-called two-state solution, saying there is "no alternative" to that option.