Nervous NATO Seeks Assurance from US: Report

Alwaght- The foreign ministers of NATO-member countries in Europe are planning to seek some sort of assurance about the future of their military alliance from new US administration, Reuters news agency reported on Wednesday.

New US President, Donald Trump famously attacked NATO as a weak alliance that only causes more costs than doing anything real for the world security. During his campaign, Trump vowed to lower US expenditures on the alliance and make other members pay for their security.

Now the European members, worried that such promises may be acted upon, are seeking some sort of assurance from the US defense minister Jim Mattis, the reports said.

Mattis's performance is going to be really important," said Adam Thomson, a former British ambassador to NATO and director of the European Leadership Network think tank in London. "It is all about how credibly he appears to speak for the entire U.S. administration."

In his debut trip to Europe as Pentagon chief, Mattis is set to echo longstanding U.S. calls that European allies invest more on defense, something U.S. defense secretaries under Republican and Democratic administrations have done for years.

But experts say that message will have to be calibrated, because while Trump has eased off his criticism of NATO since taking office, he has maintained criticism of some allies for failing to make "full and proper financial contributions."

"Many of them have not been even close," Trump said of European defense spending. "And they have to do that," Trump told U.S. troops in Florida earlier this month.

NATO Europe argues it is increasing defense spending, upping outlays by $10 billion last year.