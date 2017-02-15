Astana Talks Postponed Till Thursday

Alwaght- The talks in the Kazakh capital city of Astana among Syrian militants and government has been postponed for one day.

“The beginning of the next high-level session, within the framework of the Astana process on the Syrian settlement, has been moved to noon of 16 February 2017,” the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service announced on Wednesday.

The Kazakh sources gave no explanation for the delay but Syrian state television had earlier reported that the opening of the negotiations had been put off until Thursday, because the delegations of the armed opposition and Turkey had not arrived in Kazakhstan’s capital yet.

The fresh round of Astana talks on the Syria conflict were originally scheduled to be held on February 15 and 16 and in a behind-closed-doors format, followed by a joint news conference with representatives from the participating delegations in attendance.

Delegations from Russia, Iran, Syrian government and the UN have already arrived in the host country. The negotiations will be mediated by Tehran, Moscow and Ankara.

Damascus has confirmed that it will be represented by its Permanent Representative to the United Nations Bashar al-Ja’afari.

Moscow has sent Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy on Syria Alexander Lavrentiev, while Tehran has dispatched Deputy Foreign Minister for Arab and African Affairs Hossein Jaberi Ansari.

Russia’s Sputnik news agency, citing the spokesman for the US Embassy in Kazakhstan Wren Elhai, reported that officials from the diplomatic mission will represent the United States as an observer state in the Astana peace talks on Syria.

Syria has been fighting foreign-sponsored militancy since March 2011. UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura estimated in August last year that more than 400,000 people had been killed in the Syrian crisis until then.

The UN has stopped its official casualty count in Syria, citing its inability to verify the figures it receives from various sources.